Delhi-Mumbai Bullet Train in Under 6 Hours? Check Proposed Route, 15 Stations and How it will
A proposed Delhi-Ahmedabad bullet train corridor could connect with the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail line. Check the route, 15 proposed stations, states covered and project status.
Imagine travelling from Delhi to Mumbai in less than six hours instead of spending nearly 16 hours on the fastest conventional train. This could become a possibility if India’s proposed high-speed rail corridors are eventually connected. The proposed Delhi-Ahmedabad bullet train corridor, which could cover around 886 km, is expected to connect Delhi with Haryana, Rajasthan and Gujarat. It could link with the under-construction Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train corridor to create a larger high-speed rail connection between the national capital and Mumbai. The under-six-hour Delhi-Mumbai journey is a long-term possibility, not an officially announced travel-time target. Here is everything to know about the proposed route, 15 stations, states covered and the latest project status.
Delhi-Mumbai Bullet Train: Key Details at a Glance
|Particulars
|Details
|Proposed connection
|Delhi-Ahmedabad-Mumbai
|Delhi-Ahmedabad corridor length
|Around 886 km, as reported in the latest route proposal
|Delhi-Ahmedabad stations
|15 proposed stations
|States covered by Delhi-Ahmedabad corridor
|Haryana, Rajasthan and Gujarat, along with Delhi
|Mumbai-Ahmedabad corridor length
|508 km
|Mumbai-Ahmedabad stations
|12
|Proposed Delhi-Ahmedabad travel time
|Less than 4 hours
|Possible Delhi-Mumbai travel time
|Under 6 hours, an estimate
|Delhi-Ahmedabad project status
|DPR prepared; awaiting approval
|Mumbai-Ahmedabad project status
|Under construction
Why Is Delhi-Mumbai Bullet Train in the News?
The proposed high-speed rail connection has attracted attention because it could link three major economic centres: Delhi, Ahmedabad and Mumbai. If both corridors are completed and integrated, passengers could potentially travel between Delhi and Mumbai in less than six hours. However, the government has not officially confirmed this journey time or announced a direct Delhi-Mumbai bullet train service. The plan involves connecting two separate corridors:
|Corridor
|Description
|Delhi-Ahmedabad corridor
|A proposed high-speed rail line that would connect the national capital with Ahmedabad through Haryana and Rajasthan.
|Mumbai-Ahmedabad corridor
|India’s first sanctioned bullet train project, which is already under construction.
Delhi-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Route: Which States Will It Cover?
The proposed Delhi-Ahmedabad corridor will connect four regions: Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Gujarat. The route is planned to begin at Dwarka Sector 21 in Delhi. It will enter Haryana through Gurugram before passing through several cities in Rajasthan and reaching Ahmedabad in Gujarat. The entire corridor is proposed to be elevated.
|Region
|Proposed route
|Delhi
|Dwarka
|Haryana
|Gurugram, IMT Manesar and Rewari
|Rajasthan
|Behror, Shahpura, Jaipur, Ajmer, Vijaynagar, Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, Udaipur and Dungarpur
|Gujarat
|Himmatnagar, Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad
The proposed Delhi-Ahmedabad section covers Delhi and three states. When connected with the Mumbai-Ahmedabad corridor, the larger network would extend into Maharashtra as well.
Delhi-Ahmedabad Bullet Train: Check All 15 Proposed Stations
The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) has prepared a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the proposed Delhi-Ahmedabad corridor. The route includes 15 proposed stations, providing high-speed rail connectivity to important industrial, commercial and tourist centres.
|No.
|State/Region
|Proposed station
|1
|Delhi
|Dwarka
|2
|Haryana
|IMT Manesar
|3
|Haryana
|Rewari
|4
|Rajasthan
|Behror
|5
|Rajasthan
|Shahpura
|6
|Rajasthan
|Jaipur
|7
|Rajasthan
|Ajmer
|8
|Rajasthan
|Vijaynagar
|9
|Rajasthan
|Bhilwara
|10
|Rajasthan
|Chittorgarh
|11
|Rajasthan
|Udaipur
|12
|Rajasthan
|Dungarpur
|13
|Gujarat
|Himmatnagar
|14
|Gujarat
|Gandhinagar
|15
|Gujarat
|Ahmedabad
How Much Time Will the Delhi-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Take?
The proposed Delhi-Ahmedabad bullet train corridor is expected to reduce travel time between the two cities to less than four hours. The proposed high-speed rail connection could significantly reduce journey times compared with conventional trains.
|Route
|Current/Proposed travel time
|Delhi–Ahmedabad by conventional train
|Around 14 hours
|Delhi–Ahmedabad by proposed bullet train
|Less than 4 hours
|Ahmedabad–Mumbai by proposed bullet train
|Around 2 hours
|Delhi–Mumbai by a connected high-speed network
|Potentially under 6 hours
Executive - Editorial
Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.