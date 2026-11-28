Imagine travelling from Delhi to Mumbai in less than six hours instead of spending nearly 16 hours on the fastest conventional train. This could become a possibility if India’s proposed high-speed rail corridors are eventually connected. The proposed Delhi-Ahmedabad bullet train corridor, which could cover around 886 km, is expected to connect Delhi with Haryana, Rajasthan and Gujarat. It could link with the under-construction Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train corridor to create a larger high-speed rail connection between the national capital and Mumbai. The under-six-hour Delhi-Mumbai journey is a long-term possibility, not an officially announced travel-time target. Here is everything to know about the proposed route, 15 stations, states covered and the latest project status. Delhi-Mumbai Bullet Train: Key Details at a Glance

Particulars Details Proposed connection Delhi-Ahmedabad-Mumbai Delhi-Ahmedabad corridor length Around 886 km, as reported in the latest route proposal Delhi-Ahmedabad stations 15 proposed stations States covered by Delhi-Ahmedabad corridor Haryana, Rajasthan and Gujarat, along w ith Delhi Mumbai-Ahmedabad corridor length 508 km Mumba i-Ahmedabad stations 12 Proposed Delhi-Ahmedabad travel time Less tha n 4 hours Possible Delhi-Mumbai travel time Under 6 hours, an es timate Delhi-Ahmedabad project status DPR prepared; awaiting approval Mumbai-Ahmedabad project st atus Under constructio n Why Is Delhi-Mumbai Bullet Train in the News? The proposed high-speed rail connection has attracted attention because it could link three major economic centres: Delhi, Ahmedabad and Mumbai. If both corridors are completed and integrated, passengers could potentially travel between Delhi and Mumbai in less than six hours. However, the government has not officially confirmed this journey time or announced a direct Delhi-Mumbai bullet train service. The plan involves connecting two separate corridors:

Corridor Description Delhi-Ahmedabad corridor A proposed high-speed rail line that would connect the national capital with Ahmedabad through Haryana and Rajasthan. Mumbai-Ahmedabad corridor India’s first sanctioned bullet train project, which is already under construction. Delhi-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Route: Which States Will It Cover? The proposed Delhi-Ahmedabad corridor will connect four regions: Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Gujarat. The route is planned to begin at Dwarka Sector 21 in Delhi. It will enter Haryana through Gurugram before passing through several cities in Rajasthan and reaching Ahmedabad in Gujarat. The entire corridor is proposed to be elevated. Region Proposed route Delhi Dwarka Haryana Gurugram, IMT Manesar and Rewari Rajasthan Behror, Shahpura, Jaipur, Ajmer, Vijaynagar, Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, Udaipur and Dungarpur Gujarat Himmatnagar, Gandhinagar and Ahmedaba d

The proposed Delhi-Ahmedabad section covers Delhi and three states. When connected with the Mumbai-Ahmedabad corridor, the larger network would extend into Maharashtra as well. Delhi-Ahmedabad Bullet Train: Check All 15 Proposed Stations The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) has prepared a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the proposed Delhi-Ahmedabad corridor. The route includes 15 proposed stations, providing high-speed rail connectivity to important industrial, commercial and tourist centres. No. State/Region Proposed station 1 Delhi Dwarka 2 Haryana IMT Manesar 3 Haryana Rewari 4 Rajasthan Behror 5 Rajasthan Shahpura 6 Rajasthan Jaipur 7 Rajasthan Ajmer 8 Rajasthan Vijaynagar 9 Rajasthan Bhilwara 10 Rajasthan Chittorgarh 11 Rajasthan Uda ipur 12 Rajasthan Dungarpur 13 Gujarat Himmatna gar 14 Gujarat Gandhinagar 15 Gujarat Ahmedab ad