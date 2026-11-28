GSSSB AE Admit Card 2026 Out at gsssb.gujarat.gov.in: Download Assistant Engineer Hall Ticket PDF Link Here
GSSSB AE Admit Card 2026 has been released by the Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board (GSSSB) for the post of Assistant Engineer (Mechanical), Class-3. The written exam is scheduled to be held on December 7, 2026 from 09:00 to 12:00 hours.
GSSSB AE Admit Card 2026: The Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board (GSSSB) has released the GSSSB AE Admit Card 2026 for the post of Assistant Engineer (Mechanical), Class-3 posts. The Board is set to conduct the written exam for the Assistant Engineer (Mechanical) posts against Advt No. 419/202627 on December 7, 2026. The exam will be conducted at various exam venues located across the state from 09:00 AM to 12:00 PM. All those candidates who have applied successfully for these posts can download their online hall tickets after using their login credentials to the link at the official website-https://gsssb.gujarat.gov.in.
GSSSB AE Admit Card 2026 Download Link
To download the GSSSB AE Admit Card 2026, candidates will have to log into the designated portal and use their login credentials, including Advertisement Number, Confirmation Number, Date of Birth, and captcha code, to access and print their Admit Card. You can download the hall ticket directly through the link given below-
|GSSSB AE Admit Card 2026
|Download Link
GSSSB AEE Admit Card 2026: Key Highlights
Earlier, the Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board (GSSSB) had launched the recruitment drive for the posts of Assistant Engineer (Mechanical), Class-3 against Advt No. 419/202627. The written exam will be held on November 11, 2026, across the state. Candidates can download their hall ticket and carry the same at the exam hall with valid Identity proof. Check all details here-
|Particulars
|Details
|Organization
|Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board (GSSSB)
|Posts Name
|Additional Assistant Engineer (Electrical) Class-3, Horticulture Assistant Class-3
|Advertisement Numbers
|Advt No. 419/202627
|Exam Date
|December 7, 2026
|Reporting Time
|13:30 PM
|Exam Time
|09:00 AM to 12:00 PM
|Call Letter Status
|Out
|Exam Mode
|MCQ-CBRT (Computer Based Recruitment Test)
|Negative Marking
|1/4th for each wrong answer
|Official website
|https://gsssb.gujarat.gov.in/
How to Download GSSSB AE Admit Card 2026 Online?
Candidates will have to provide their login credentials at the link on the official website to download the hall ticket. Candidates can download GSSSB AE Admit Card 2026 from the official website after using their login credentials, including Advertisement Number, Confirmation Number, Date of Birth, and captcha code. You can download the hall ticket directly through the link given below-
- 1. Go to the GSSSB Candidate Portal or select your advertisement on the OJAS Portal.
- 2. Enter your Confirmation Number and Date of Birth (in DDMMYYYY or YYYYMMDD format depending on the login page).
- 3. Type in the Security Captcha code shown on the screen.
- 4. Click on Login or OK to the link displayed.
- 5. Select the Admit Card / Call Letter tab, download the PDF, and take a physical printout to bring to the exam center.
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Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.