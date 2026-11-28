GSSSB AE Admit Card 2026: The Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board (GSSSB) has released the GSSSB AE Admit Card 2026 for the post of Assistant Engineer (Mechanical), Class-3 posts. The Board is set to conduct the written exam for the Assistant Engineer (Mechanical) posts against Advt No. 419/202627 on December 7, 2026. The exam will be conducted at various exam venues located across the state from 09:00 AM to 12:00 PM. All those candidates who have applied successfully for these posts can download their online hall tickets after using their login credentials to the link at the official website-https://gsssb.gujarat.gov.in.

GSSSB AE Admit Card 2026 Download Link

To download the GSSSB AE Admit Card 2026, candidates will have to log into the designated portal and use their login credentials, including Advertisement Number, Confirmation Number, Date of Birth, and captcha code, to access and print their Admit Card. You can download the hall ticket directly through the link given below-