Indian batter Yashasvi Jaiswal had a forgettable outing in the second Test against New Zealand in Christchurch. The left-handed batter came out to open India's innings on Day 2 but was dismissed for a duck. With this dismissal, Jaiswal has now recorded a duck in all 4 SENA countries – South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia. A duck in cricket refers to a batter getting dismissed without scoring a single run. How Yashasvi Jaiswal Got Out Against New Zealand? New Zealand were bowled out for 356 runs on Day 2 of the second Test, following which India came out to bat in their first innings. Jaiswal opened the innings and faced Matt Henry in the very first over. The New Zealand pacer came up with a simple plan, bowling round the stumps and consistently angling the deliveries away from the left-handed batter.

Henry continued with his plan throughout the over before producing a different delivery on the sixth ball. He bowled an inswinger that came towards the stumps. Jaiswal played on the wrong line and the ball went through his defence, shattering the stumps. The tussle to survive Matt Henry's first over did not prove fruitful for Jaiswal as he returned to the pavilion without scoring a run. Yashasvi Jaiswal Overtakes Virat Kohli in Unwanted WTC Record With this dismissal, Jaiswal has now registered 8 ducks in his World Test Championship (WTC) career. He has overtaken former Indian captain Virat Kohli, who has been dismissed for a duck 7 times in the competition. Former Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara occupies the third position on the list with 6 ducks. Most Ducks by Indian Batters in WTC Player Ducks Yashasvi Jaiswal* 8 times Virat Kohli 7 times C. Pujara 6 times

Indians with Ducks in All SENA Test Countries So far, 6 Indian cricketers have registered at least one duck in all 4 SENA countries in Test cricket. The list includes: Anil Kumble Harbhajan Singh Zaheer Khan Ishant Sharma Jasprit Bumrah Yashasvi Jaiswal* With this, Jaiswal has become the first Indian batter to register ducks in all 4 SENA countries in Test cricket as rest are bowlers or bowling all rounder. India's Poor Start in Second Test Against New Zealand India got off to a poor start in the second Test as they trailed New Zealand by 356 runs after the hosts were bowled out in their first innings. At the end of Day 2, India were 116/6 in their first innings, with none of the batters managing to cross the 30-run mark. Stumps on Day 2. #TeamIndia reach 116/6 at close of play, trailing by 240 runs. Action resumes tomorrow at 3:30 AM IST. Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/6iCwvH4Zap #NZvIND https://t.co/jMKsWtfdfR — BCCI (@BCCI) November 28, 2026