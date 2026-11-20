Indian batter KL Rahul has achieved another remarkable milestone in his Test career. The right-handed batter scored a brilliant half-century against New Zealand in the first Test in Wellington on Friday.

With this knock, Rahul became the only Indian opener in Test cricket to register 50-plus scores in all SENA countries.

Check out KL Rahul's innings along with the list of Indian openers who have achieved this milestone across other formats and more.

KL Rahul Scripts History in Test Cricket

On Day 2 of the first Test against New Zealand, Glenn Phillips scored a brilliant century. With this, he became the first New Zealand batter to register a hundred against India across all 3 formats.

He also joined an elite list of batters who have scored centuries against a particular opponent in all formats of international cricket.