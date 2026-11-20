NZ vs IND: KL Rahul Becomes First Indian Opener to Achieve This Historic Feat in Wellington
KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal stitched together a strong 130-run opening partnership against New Zealand on Day 2 of the Wellington Test. Rahul also achieved a historic milestone in Test cricket.
Indian batter KL Rahul has achieved another remarkable milestone in his Test career. The right-handed batter scored a brilliant half-century against New Zealand in the first Test in Wellington on Friday.
With this knock, Rahul became the only Indian opener in Test cricket to register 50-plus scores in all SENA countries.
Check out KL Rahul's innings along with the list of Indian openers who have achieved this milestone across other formats and more.
KL Rahul Scripts History in Test Cricket
On Day 2 of the first Test against New Zealand, Glenn Phillips scored a brilliant century. With this, he became the first New Zealand batter to register a hundred against India across all 3 formats.
He also joined an elite list of batters who have scored centuries against a particular opponent in all formats of international cricket.
The list includes:
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Rohit Sharma – Against South Africa, Sri Lanka, England and West Indies
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Chris Gayle – Against South Africa and England
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KL Rahul – Against West Indies and England
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Babar Azam – Against New Zealand and England
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Tillakaratne Dilshan – Against Australia
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Shane Watson – Against India
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Mohammad Rizwan – Against South Africa
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Shai Hope – Against India
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Glenn Phillips – Against India*
However, the Indian bowlers quickly wrapped up the New Zealand innings and restricted the hosts to 368 runs. Henry Nicholls was the star of the show with a brilliant 175.
India began their innings with openers Shubman Gill and KL Rahul providing a flying start. The duo stitched together a 130-run partnership for the first wicket.
Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a quickfire 85 off 89 deliveries but missed out on a well-deserved century. Meanwhile, Rahul batted with caution and brought up half-century. He remained unbeaten on 52 at the end of the day.
A solid Day 2 for #TeamIndia 🇮🇳 159/1 at Stumps in Wellington, with KL Rahul (52*) and Devdutt Padikkal (16*) unbeaten in the middle 👏 Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/SaMcNXtAVG #NZvIND https://t.co/9YuidOXC6D— BCCI (@BCCI) November 20, 2026
With this knock, Rahul became the first Indian opener to score 50-plus runs in all SENA countries in Test cricket.
The list of Indian openers with 50-plus scores in all SENA countries across formats includes:
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Test: KL Rahul
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ODI: Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Virender Sehwag, Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan
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T20I: Abhishek Sharma
100+ Opening Partnerships for India in SENA Tests Since 2000
KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal's 130-run partnership against New Zealand in Wellington added another entry to India's list of century opening stands in SENA Test matches since 2000.
Here is the complete list:
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2003 – Virender Sehwag and Aakash Chopra (Melbourne)
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2004 – Virender Sehwag and Aakash Chopra (Sydney)
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2007 – Wasim Jaffer and Dinesh Karthik (Cape Town)
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2007 – Wasim Jaffer and Dinesh Karthik (Nottingham)
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2010 – Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir (Centurion)
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2021 – Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul (Lord's)
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2021 – Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul (Centurion)
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2024 – Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul (Perth)
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2026 – Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul (Wellington)*
Most 80s and 90s Dismissals for India in SENA Tests
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Rahul Dravid – 8 times
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Sachin Tendulkar – 6 times
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Yashasvi Jaiswal* – 4 times
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Chetan Chauhan – 4 times
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MS Dhoni – 4 times
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Ajinkya Rahane – 4 times
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Murali Vijay – 4 times
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Ajit Wadekar – 4 times
Source: X/Shebas
Also READ: New Zealand vs India Test Series 2026: Schedule, Head-to-Head Record, Squads and Live Streaming Details
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