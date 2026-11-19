On November 19th 2026, at 7:32 AM IST, TIME dropped its first ever International TIME100 Next international list that had been seven months in the making. Bollywood fans immediately zeroed in on Alia Bhatt’s solo cover and Aryan Khan’s group cover.

But the TIME100 Next India List actually signals something much larger for global media and Indian current affairs.

For the first time in its history the 103 year old American magazine has launched an international, country-specific edition of its TIME100 Next franchise. So if you track major awards, soft power, and India’s influential personalities shift, this list is essential reading to aid on your General Knowledge.

Which Leaders Front the Three Worldwide TIME100 Next India Covers?

TIME split the visual spotlight across three worldwide covers to represent entertainment, deep tech, and new wave cinema: