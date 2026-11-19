TIME100 Next India List 2026: Which 100 Emerging Leaders Named in TIME’s First International Edition in India?
TIME magazine has launched its inaugural TIME100 Next India list, marking the first country-specific expansion of its global emerging leaders franchise. Featuring 100 changemakers across five categories, from Alia Bhatt and Skyroot’s Pawan Kumar Chandana to grassroots whistleblowers, here is everything you need to know.
On November 19th 2026, at 7:32 AM IST, TIME dropped its first ever International TIME100 Next international list that had been seven months in the making. Bollywood fans immediately zeroed in on Alia Bhatt’s solo cover and Aryan Khan’s group cover.
But the TIME100 Next India List actually signals something much larger for global media and Indian current affairs.
For the first time in its history the 103 year old American magazine has launched an international, country-specific edition of its TIME100 Next franchise. So if you track major awards, soft power, and India’s influential personalities shift, this list is essential reading to aid on your General Knowledge.
Which Leaders Front the Three Worldwide TIME100 Next India Covers?
TIME split the visual spotlight across three worldwide covers to represent entertainment, deep tech, and new wave cinema:
1. Alia Bhatt on Solo Cover
Alia Bhatt was profiled by RRR director SS Rajamouli who praised her work ethic in learning Telugu for RRR and representing Indian cinema on global stages like the BAFTAs.
2. Pawan Kumar Chandana on Solo Cover
Pawan Kumar Chandana is Co-founder, CEO, and CTO of Skyroot Aerospace. He was profiled by investor Rajan Anandan for building India’s private space launch sector.
3. Aryan Khan, Payal Kapadia, and Theja Rio on Group Cover
These three filmmakers represent starkly different corners of Indian cinema. Khan’s mainstream entry, Kapadia’s Cannes winning arthouse acclaim, and Nagaland born Rio’s debut feature Angh which won the Platform Prize at the 2026 Toronto International Film Festival.
In a country that makes more movies than any other, India’s new wave of directors are breaking convention. TIME100 Next inaugural cover stars Aryan Khan, Payal Kapadia, and Theja Rio have broadened the possibilities of cinema and shown the world why India’s vision matters.… pic.twitter.com/MsJjkRYEPd— TIME (@TIME) November 19, 2026
List of TIME100 NEXT India 2026 with Tributes and Professions
TIME divided the 100 entries (including two duos, making 102 individuals) into five unranked categories. And TIME has paired each honouree with a guest tribute writer or TIME journalist:
1. Artists Featured on TIME100 Next India 2026 List
|
S. No.
|
Honouree
|
Profession or Field
|
Profile Written By
|
1
|
Alia Bhatt
|
Actor and Producer
|
SS Rajamouli
|
2
|
Jitendra Kumar
|
Actor (Panchayat)
|
Neena Gupta
|
3
|
Samantha Ruth Prabhu
|
Actor and Producer
|
Manoj Bajpayee
|
4
|
Taapsee Pannu
|
Actor and Producer
|
Anubhav Sinha
|
5
|
Vedang Raina
|
Actor
|
Imtiaz Ali
|
6
|
Pa Ranjith
|
Filmmaker
|
Arya
|
7
|
Saniya MQ
|
Hip-Hop Artist and Rapper
|
Ankur Tewari
|
8
|
Vicky Kaushal
|
Actor
|
Alia Bhatt
|
9
|
Triptii Dimri
|
Actor
|
Mozez Singh
|
10
|
Prateek Kuhad
|
Singer-Songwriter
|
Hrithik Roshan
|
11
|
Kani Kusruti
|
Actor
|
Shruti Ganguly
|
12
|
Zahan Kapoor
|
Actor
|
Hansal Mehta
|
13
|
Dulquer Salmaan
|
Actor and Producer
|
Anil Kapoor
|
14
|
Anuparna Roy
|
Film Director and Screenwriter
|
Neeraj Ghaywan
|
15
|
Jasleen Royal
|
Singer and Composer
|
Qaran
|
16
|
Devi Seetharam
|
Visual Artist and Painter
|
Gautami Reddy
|
17
|
Padma Yangchan
|
Ladakhi Textile Designer and Entrepreneur
|
Vinita Makhija
|
18
|
Hussain Shahzad
|
Executive Chef
(Hunger Inc.)
|
Asma Khan
|
19
|
Ipshita Chakraborty Singh
|
Theatre and Film Actor
|
Abhishek Majumdar
|
20
|
Sivan Santhosh
|
Textile Entrepreneur
(Neytt)
|
Prasad Ramamurthy
2. Phenoms on TIME100 Next India 2026 List
|
S. No.
|
Honouree
|
Profession or Field
|
Profile Written By
|
1
|
Ali Fazal
|
Actor
|
Anupama Chopra
|
2
|
Diya Joukani
|
Fashion Designer
|
Bandana Tewari
|
3
|
Sai Pallavi
|
Actor
|
Gautham Ramachandran
|
4
|
Lovlina Borgohain
|
Olympic and Asian Games Medallist Boxer
|
Sharda Ugra
|
5
|
Bhavitha Mandava
|
International Runway Model and Product Designer
|
Anaita Shroff Adajania
|
6
|
Parvathy Thiruvothu
|
Actor
|
Richa Chadha
|
7
|
Sumukhi Suresh
|
Comedian, Writer and Actor
|
Kaneez Surka
|
8
|
Ishaan Ghosh
|
Classical Tabla Player
|
Namita Devidayal
|
9
|
Bhavya Ramesh
|
Jewellery Designer
|
Subiksha Shivakumar
|
10
|
World Chess Champion
|
Sharda Ugra
|
11
|
Shaheen Malik
|
Acid-Attack Survivor and Rights Activist
|
Neha Thirani Bagri
|
12
|
Mayur and Tushar Vayeda
|
Indigenous Warli Artists (Duo)
|
Gautami Reddy
|
13
|
Masaba Gupta
|
Fashion Designer and Entrepreneur
|
Gayatri Rangachari Shah
|
14
|
Arivu
|
Rapper, Lyricist and Singer
|
Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy
|
15
|
Arushi Mudgal
|
Classical Odissi Dancer
|
Aditi Jaitly Jadeja
|
16
|
Vithya Ramraj
|
Track and Field Athlete
(Hurdler)
|
Sharda Ugra
|
17
|
Skarma Sonam Tashi
|
Ladakhi Visual Artist
|
Gautami Reddy
|
18
|
Shreya Mishra
|
Clean-Energy Entrepreneur
(CEO, SolarSquare)
|
Harry Booth
3. Innovators on TIME100 Next India 2026 List
|
S. No.
|
Honouree
|
Profession or Field
|
Profile Written By
|
1
|
Aryan Khan
|
Filmmaker and Entrepreneur
|
Vishal Bhardwaj
|
2
|
Payal Kapadia
|
Film Director
|
Shonali Bose
|
3
|
Theja Rio
|
Film Director
|
Rima Das
|
4
|
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
|
Cricketer
|
Ayushmann Khurrana
|
5
|
Anirudh Ravichander
|
Music Composer and Singer
|
Allu Arjun
|
6
|
Mirabai Chanu
|
Olympic and Commonwealth Games Weightlifter
|
Sharda Ugra
|
7
|
Ishaan Khatter
|
Actor
|
Rangita Pritish Nandy
|
8
|
Anjana Badrinarayanan
|
Molecular and Cell Biologist
|
Dhrubo Jyoti
|
9
|
Faheem Abdullah
|
Singer-Songwriter
|
A.R. Rahman
|
10
|
Anish Malpani
|
Social Entrepreneur
(Plastic Recycling, Without)
|
Dia Mirza
|
11
|
Soumya Dabriwal and Aradhana Rai Gupta
|
Menstrual Health Social Entrepreneurs
(Baala, Duo)
|
Snigdha Poonam
|
12
|
Leo Mavely
|
Bioengineer and MedTech Founder
(Axio Biosolutions)
|
Chad de Guzman
|
13
|
Kumkum Mohod
|
Asian Games Gold-Medallist Recurve Archer
|
Gautami Reddy
|
14
|
Abhishek Majumdar
|
Playwright and Theatre Director
|
Arundhati Nag
|
15
|
Neena Gupta
|
Mathematician
(Indian Statistical Institute)
|
Dhrubo Jyoti
|
16
|
Anant Goenka
|
Media Executive
(Executive Director, The Indian Express)
|
Charlie Campbell
|
17
|
Vidhya Parshuramkar
|
Food Technologist
|
Snigdha Poonam
|
18
|
Pratyush Kumar
|
AI Researcher and Co-Founder
(Sarvam AI)
|
Andrew R. Chow
|
19
|
Tanya Singhal
|
Clean-Energy Executive (GEAPP/SolarArise)
|
Snigdha Poonam
4. Leaders on TIME100 NEXT India 2026 List
|
S. No.
|
Honouree
|
Profession or Field
|
Profile Written By
|
1
|
Pawan Kumar Chandana
|
Aerospace Entrepreneur
(Co-Founder and CEO, Skyroot)
|
Rajan Anandan
|
2
|
Nayanthara
|
Actor and Producer
|
Vishnu Varadhan
|
3
|
Diljit Dosanjh
|
Singer and Actor
|
Prabal Gurung
|
4
|
Shubhanshu Shukla
|
IAF Test Pilot and Gaganyaan Astronaut
|
Dhrubo Jyoti
|
5
|
Grace Banu
|
Dalit and Transgender Rights Activist
|
Dhrubo Jyoti
|
6
|
Adar Poonawalla
|
Vaccine Manufacturer
(CEO, Serum Institute of India)
|
Alice Park
|
7
|
Nikhil Kamath
|
Fintech Entrepreneur and Investor
(Co-Founder, Zerodha)
|
Vinod Khosla
|
8
|
Savita Punia
|
Indian Women’s Hockey Goalkeeper
|
Sean Gregory
|
9
|
Ritika Chopra
|
Investigative Journalist
|
Charlie Campbell
|
10
|
Albinder Singh Dhindsa
|
Quick-Commerce Executive
(CEO, Blinkit)
|
Prasad Ramamurthy
|
11
|
Diipa Büller-Khosla
|
Beauty Entrepreneur and Content Creator
|
Julia Hackman Chafé
|
12
|
Peyush Bansal
|
Eyewear Entrepreneur
(Co-Founder and CEO, Lenskart)
|
Anupam Mittal
|
13
|
Tarun Mehta
|
EV Entrepreneur
(Co-Founder and CEO, Ather Energy)
|
Chad de Guzman
|
14
|
Prateek Sadhu
|
Chef and Restaurateur
(Naar)
|
Vikas Khanna
|
15
|
Ajaita Shah
|
Rural Social-Commerce Founder
(Frontier Markets)
|
Snigdha Poonam
|
16
|
Jinali Mody
|
Sustainable Materials Founder
(Banofi Leather)
|
Snigdha Poonam
|
17
|
Vikrant Bhise
|
Contemporary Visual Artist
|
Atul Dodiya
|
18
|
Meena Kandasamy
|
Poet, Novelist and Activist
|
Dhrubo Jyoti
|
19
|
Awais Ahmed
|
Space-Tech Entrepreneur
(Co-Founder and CEO, Pixxel)
|
Jeffrey Kluger
|
20
|
Divya Panicker
|
Marine Mammal Scientist and Oceanographer
|
Neha Thirani Bagri
|
21
|
Zeyad Masroor Khan
|
Journalist and Author
|
Chad de Guzman
|
22
|
Claire Mazumdar
|
Biotech and Cancer Immunotherapy Entrepreneur
|
Alice Park
|
23
|
Anant Nath
|
Publisher and Editor
(The Caravan/Delhi Press)
|
Neha Thirani Bagri
5. Advocates on TIME100 NEXT India 2026 List
|
S. No.
|
Honouree
|
Profession or Field
|
Profile Written By
|
1
|
Kuldeep Dantewadia
|
Civic and Youth Social Entrepreneur
(Reap Benefit)
|
Rohini Nilekani
|
2
|
Chintan Pandya
|
Chef and Restaurateur
|
Padma Lakshmi
|
3
|
Sania Mirza
|
Former Tennis Player and Sports Mentor
|
Farah Khan
|
4
|
Parveen Shaikh
|
Wildlife Conservation Scientist
|
Miranda Jeyaretnam
|
5
|
Radhika Gupta
|
Mutual Fund Executive
(MD and CEO, Edelweiss AMC)
|
Vidya Subramanian
|
6
|
Harmanpreet Kaur
|
Indian Women’s Cricket Team Captain
|
Sean Gregory
|
7
|
Keshav Suri
|
Hospitality Executive and LGBTQ+ Rights Advocate
|
Prasad Ramamurthy
|
8
|
Neha Kale
|
Rural Family-Medicine Doctor
(Co-Founder, Sangwari)
|
Vidya Subramanian
|
9
|
Sarthak Sidhant
|
Student and Exam-Reform Whistleblower
|
Neha Thirani Bagri
|
10
|
Tarun Cherukuri
|
Public-Policy Social Entrepreneur
(Indus Action)
|
Rohini Mohan
|
11
|
Aqsa Shaikh
|
Public Health Professor and Transgender Rights Advocate
|
Dhrubo Jyoti
|
12
|
Ashim Sattar
|
Glaciologist
(IIT Bhubaneswar)
|
Snigdha Poonam
|
13
|
Aakash Sethi
|
Youth Employability Advocate
(CEO, Quest Alliance)
|
Snigdha Poonam
|
14
|
Meera Devi
|
Rural Journalist
(Khabar Lahariya)
|
Neha Thirani Bagri
|
15
|
Shrey Agarwal
|
Climate-Tech Entrepreneur
(Co-Founder, Alt Carbon)
|
Neha Thirani Bagri
|
16
|
Shaik Salauddin
|
Gig and App-Based Transport Workers’ Union Leader
|
Charlie Campbell
|
17
|
Rithika Merchant
|
Visual Artist
|
Gautami Reddy
|
18
|
Revant Himatsingka
|
Packaged-Food Literacy Advocate
(Food Pharmer)
|
Rohini Mohan
Also Read - Smriti Mandhana Becomes the Lone Indian in the TIME100 Influential People in Sports List 2026
Why did TIME Choose India for Its First International TIME100 Next Edition?
You might wonder why a New York based legacy publication picked India over Europe or East Asia for its first regional spin-off. TIME Editor-in-Chief Sam Jacobs answered that directly in his November 19 letter to readers.
A single global list of 100 rising stars can only scratch the surface of what is happening on the ground. And India offered two hard numbers that made it the logical starting point: scale and youth.
Hundreds of millions of Indians are under 35 and demographic projections show that by 2030 one in every five working-age people on the planet will be Indian.
Jacobs noted that TIME wanted to capture not just global crossover stars but people whose impact is felt right inside Indian communities.
The TIME100 NEXT India List rollout followed a clear timeline:
-
April 23, 2026: TIME CEO Jessica Sibley and Reliance Foundation Chairperson Nita Mukesh Ambani first announced the India edition onstage at the TIME100 Gala in New York.
-
November 19, 2026: TIME published the digital list of 100 honourees which was curated by TIME journalists in India and abroad and presented in partnership with Reliance.
-
December 7, 2026: The special print edition hits newsstands globally.
-
December 12, 2026: TIME and Reliance host the inaugural gala at Mumbai’s Jio World Convention Centre which featured a live set by Kashmiri singer Faheem Abdullah.
Check Out - 15-Year-Old Cricket Prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Joins 2026 TIME100 Next List Alongside Prominent Indian Icons
Senior Executive - Editorial
Harshita Singh is an education and general knowledge journalist with over 5 years of experience in educational writing. Specializing in US affairs and GK, Harshita has a track record of breaking down intricate geopolitical and historical subjects into clear, digestible insights for learners. Her strong background in text analysis, coupled with a Bachelor of Arts (Hons) in English from the University of Delhi, helps her produce authoritative, thoroughly researched content that empowers readers to engage confidently with global current affairs. For inquiries or academic insights, you can reach out to her directly at harshita.singh@jagrannewmedia.com.