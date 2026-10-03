Fifteen year old cricket prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has made history by joining the 2026 TIME100 Next list alongside top Indian icons featured in the main 2026 TIME 100 franchise. According to reports, Sooryavanshi is the youngest person selected across the entire list of the Most Influential People of 2026. Official profile details published on TIME Magazine highlight his rapid journey from a small village in Bihar to international cricket. He earned his spot after leading India to an Under 19 World Cup title and becoming the youngest player to debut for the senior national team against England which broke Sachin Tendulkar's long standing record. Let’s read more about how Sooryavanshi enters the list of Top 100 by TIME magazine in detail and who the other indians featured in this list are for general knowledge.

How Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Earned His Spot on the 2026 TIME100 Next List Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's entry into the 2026 TIME100 Next list follows two years of historic performances. He made his first class debut at age 12. But his career took off after the Rajasthan Royals picked him as the youngest player in IPL auction history. And by April 2025, shortly after turning 14, he hit the fastest century by an Indian in the tournament's history. Career Milestone Age or Date Significant Records held by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi First-Class Debut Age 12 Debut for Bihar in Ranji Trophy IPL Selection November 2024 Youngest player bought at an IPL auction Youngest IPL Centurion April 2025 (Age 14) Smashed a 35-ball hundred against Gujarat Titans U-19 World Cup Title Early 2026 Player of the Tournament; scored 175 off 80 in the final Senior India Debut 2026 Youngest senior debutant for India, passing Sachin Tendulkar

Speaking about his mindset on the pitch in an interview cited by TIME Magazine, Sooryavanshi explained: "For whatever duration I am on the ground, as long as I dominate and play, I can snatch the match from opponents' hands." Other Prominent Indians Recognized Across the 2026 TIME 100 Lists The 2026 edition of the TIME 100 franchise highlights India's influence across tech, film, food, and politics. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is notably the only Indian on the TIME100 Next Rising Stars list of 2026. But several Indian figures and global leaders of Indian origin feature on the main TIME 100 Most Influential People list. S. No. Most Influential Icon from India Name Category Primary Role or Field Key Contribution 1 Ranbir Kapoor Artists Actor Recognised for his acting talent and impact on global Indian cinema. 2 Sundar Pichai Titans CEO, Alphabet and Google Highlighted for leading Google's AI developments and tech infrastructure. 3 Vikas Khanna Innovators Chef and Author Honored for sharing Indian cuisine with the world and his charity work. 4 Neal Mohan Innovators CEO, YouTube Recognized for growing the global digital creator economy. 5 Zohran Mamdani Leaders NY State Assemblymember Featured for political leadership and local community advocacy in New York. 6 Dr. Kiran Musunuru Pioneers Geneticist and Physician Honored for groundbreaking work in gene editing and heart disease treatments.