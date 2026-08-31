Young batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi set a new record in Indian domestic cricket during the Duleep Trophy semi final in Bengaluru. He is playing for East Zone against Central Zone in the tournament. The 15 year old brought up his half century in just 42 balls and went on to score 92 runs off 81 deliveries. The official match stats from the BCCI records that at 15 years and 157 days old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi became the youngest player to score a fifty in the history of Duleep Trophy. He also served as stand in captain on the first day when Ishan Kishan left the field with a wrist injury. How Vaibhab Sooryavanshi broke 57 Year Old Duleep Trophy Record Sooryavanshi opened the batting alongside Abhimanyu Easwaran and hit five fours and three sixes on his way to his half century. His knock broke an all time record set by Laxman Singh in 1969. Laxam was 16 years and 23 days old when he scored his first Duleep Trophy fifty.

3 Youngest Indian Batter to Score Half Century in Domestic Cricket Take a look at the following table to note who are the new top three young prodigy who have scored a fast fifty in domestic cricket tournament besides Sooryavanshi: Young Indian Batter Name Age at Record Year Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 15 years, 157 days 2026 Laxman Singh 16 years, 23 days 1969 Piyush Chawla 16 years, 307 days 2025 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi missed out on a century just by eight runs He got out for 92 but his innings gave East Zone a strong start in reply to Central Zone's first innings total. HEARTBREAKING MOMENT FOR VAIBHAV SOORYAVANSHI !💔



Vaibhav Suryavanshi missed his maiden century in the Duleep Trophy by just 8 runs.



- Just look at the reaction of Vaibhav Suryavanshi 😭😭

pic.twitter.com/BYA3KPUSc3 — lndian Sports Network (@IS_Netwrk29) August 31, 2026

How the East Zone vs Central Zone Match Unfolded Sooryavanshi also made important decisions in the field on Day 1 of the East Zone vs Central Zone match in Duleep Trophy. Regular East Zone skipper Ishan Kishan hurt his right wrist during the morning session and needed treatment. And Sooryavanshi took over as captain for about an hour around lunch. During that period he successfully asked for a DRS review after an appeal for caught behind against Aryan Juyal was turned down. UltraEdge showed a spike and Juyal was sent back for 46 off Mukesh Kumar's bowling. Central Zone were later bowled out for 266 with Mukesh Kumar and Abhijit Sarkar taking three wickets each. But Mohammed Shami and Md Kounain Quraishi picked up two apiece. What This Performance Means for Sooryavanshi Career Sooryavanshi has moved directly from junior matches to senior multi day cricket which is a big jump for any cricketer. But he showed he could handle quality bowling without changing his attacking style. Staying calm under pressure against experienced domestic bowlers is a good sign for his development.