How many countries are there in the world?
List of countries in the world: There are 195 countries in the world, of which 193 are UN member states while 2 are non-member observer states - the Vatican and Palestine.
Fifty-four of these countries are located in Africa, forty-eight in Asia, forty-four in Europe, thirty-three in Latin America and the Caribbean, fourteen in Oceania, and two in Northern America.
READ | Russia is in which continent? Asia or Europe?
Here's the complete list of countries and their capitals.
List of countries and their capitals
|
S.No.
|
Country
|
Capital
|
1
|
China
|
Beijing
|
2
|
India
|
New Delhi
|
3
|
United States
|
Washington DC
|
4
|
Indonesia
|
Jakarta
|
5
|
Pakistan
|
Islamabad
|
6
|
Brazil
|
Brasilia
|
7
|
Nigeria
|
Abuja
|
8
|
Bangladesh
|
Dhaka
|
9
|
Russia
|
Moscow
|
10
|
Mexico
|
Mexico City
|
11
|
Japan
|
Tokyo
|
12
|
Ethiopia
|
Addis Ababa
|
13
|
Philippines
|
Manila
|
14
|
Egypt
|
Cairo
|
15
|
Vietnam
|
Hanoi
|
16
|
DR Congo
|
Kinshasa
|
17
|
Turkey
|
Ankara
|
18
|
Iran
|
Tehran
|
19
|
Germany
|
Berlin
|
20
|
Thailand
|
Bangkok
|
21
|
United Kingdom
|
London
|
22
|
France
|
Paris
|
23
|
Italy
|
Rome
|
24
|
Tanzania
|
Dodoma
|
25
|
South Africa
|
Pretoria
|
26
|
Myanmar
|
Naypyidaw
|
27
|
Kenya
|
Nairobi
|
28
|
South Korea
|
Seoul
|
29
|
Colombia
|
Bogota
|
30
|
Spain
|
Madrid
|
31
|
Uganda
|
Kampala
|
32
|
Argentina
|
Buenos Aires
|
33
|
Algeria
|
Algiers
|
34
|
Sudan
|
Khartoum
|
35
|
Ukraine
|
Kiev
|
36
|
Iraq
|
Baghdad
|
37
|
Afghanistan
|
Kabul
|
38
|
Poland
|
Warsaw
|
39
|
Canada
|
Ottawa
|
40
|
Morocco
|
Rabat
|
41
|
Saudi Arabia
|
Riyadh
|
42
|
Uzbekistan
|
Tashkent
|
43
|
Peru
|
Lima
|
44
|
Angola
|
Luanda
|
45
|
Malaysia
|
Kuala Lumpur
|
46
|
Mozambique
|
Maputo
|
47
|
Ghana
|
Accra
|
48
|
Yemen
|
Sana'a
|
49
|
Nepal
|
Kathmandu
|
50
|
Venezuela
|
Caracas
|
51
|
Madagascar
|
Antananarivo
|
52
|
Cameroon
|
Yaounde
|
53
|
Côte d'Ivoire
|
Yamoussoukro
|
54
|
North Korea
|
Pyongyang
|
55
|
Australia
|
Canberra
|
56
|
Niger
|
Niamey
|
57
|
Sri Lanka
|
Sri Jayawardenapura Kotte
|
58
|
Burkina Faso
|
Ouagadougou
|
59
|
Mali
|
Bamako
|
60
|
Romania
|
Bucharest
|
61
|
Malawi
|
Lilongwe
|
62
|
Chile
|
Santiago
|
63
|
Kazakhstan
|
Astana
|
64
|
Zambia
|
Lusaka
|
65
|
Guatemala
|
Guatemala City
|
66
|
Ecuador
|
Quito
|
67
|
Syria
|
Damascus
|
68
|
Netherlands
|
Amsterdam
|
69
|
Senegal
|
Dakar
|
70
|
Cambodia
|
Phnom Penh
|
71
|
Chad
|
N'Djamena
|
72
|
Somalia
|
Mogadishu
|
73
|
Zimbabwe
|
Harare
|
74
|
Guinea
|
Conakry
|
75
|
Rwanda
|
Kigali
|
76
|
Benin
|
Porto Novo
|
77
|
Burundi
|
Bujumbura
|
78
|
Tunisia
|
Tunis
|
79
|
Bolivia
|
Sucre
|
80
|
Belgium
|
Brussels
|
81
|
Haiti
|
Port-au-Prince
|
82
|
Cuba
|
Zagreb
|
83
|
South Sudan
|
Juba
|
84
|
Dominican Republic
|
Santo Domingo
|
85
|
Czech Republic (Czechia)
|
Prague
|
86
|
Greece
|
Athens
|
87
|
Jordan
|
Amman
|
88
|
Portugal
|
Lisbon
|
89
|
Azerbaijan
|
Baku
|
90
|
Sweden
|
Stockholm
|
91
|
Honduras
|
Tegucigalpa
|
92
|
United Arab Emirates
|
Abu Dhabi
|
93
|
Hungary
|
Budapest
|
94
|
Tajikistan
|
Dushanbe
|
95
|
Belarus
|
Minsk
|
96
|
Austria
|
Vienna
|
97
|
Papua New Guinea
|
Port Moresby
|
98
|
Serbia
|
Belgrade
|
99
|
Israel
|
Jerusalem
|
100
|
Switzerland
|
Bern
|
101
|
Togo
|
Lome
|
102
|
Sierra Leone
|
Freetown
|
103
|
Laos
|
Vientiane
|
104
|
Paraguay
|
Asuncion
|
105
|
Bulgaria
|
Sofia
|
106
|
Libya
|
Tripoli
|
107
|
Lebanon
|
Beirut
|
108
|
Nicaragua
|
Managua
|
109
|
Kyrgyzstan
|
Bishkek
|
110
|
El Salvador
|
San Salvador
|
111
|
Turkmenistan
|
Ashgabat
|
112
|
Singapore
|
Singapore
|
113
|
Denmark
|
Copenhagen
|
114
|
Finland
|
Helsinki
|
115
|
Congo
|
Kinshasa
|
116
|
Slovakia
|
Bratislava
|
117
|
Norway
|
Oslo
|
118
|
Oman
|
Muscat
|
119
|
State of Palestine
|
East Jerusalem
|
120
|
Costa Rica
|
San Jose
|
121
|
Liberia
|
Monrovia
|
122
|
Ireland
|
Dublin
|
123
|
Central African Republic
|
Bangui
|
124
|
New Zealand
|
Wellington
|
125
|
Mauritania
|
Nouakchott
|
126
|
Panama
|
Panama City
|
127
|
Kuwait
|
Kuwait City
|
128
|
Croatia
|
Zagreb
|
129
|
Moldova
|
Chisinau
|
130
|
Georgia
|
Tbilisi
|
131
|
Eritrea
|
Asmara
|
132
|
Uruguay
|
Montevideo
|
133
|
Bosnia and Herzegovina
|
Sarajevo
|
134
|
Mongolia
|
Ulaanbaatar
|
135
|
Armenia
|
Yerevan
|
136
|
Jamaica
|
Kingston
|
137
|
Qatar
|
Doha
|
138
|
Albania
|
Tirana
|
139
|
Lithuania
|
Vilnius
|
140
|
Namibia
|
Windhoek
|
141
|
The Gambia
|
Banjul
|
142
|
Botswana
|
Gaborone
|
143
|
Gabon
|
Libreville
|
144
|
Lesotho
|
Maseru
|
145
|
North Macedonia
|
Skopje
|
146
|
Slovenia
|
Ljubljana
|
147
|
Guinea-Bissau
|
Bissau
|
148
|
Latvia
|
Riga
|
149
|
Bahrain
|
Manama
|
150
|
Equatorial Guinea
|
Malabo
|
151
|
Trinidad and Tobago
|
Port of Spain
|
152
|
Estonia
|
Tallinn
|
153
|
Timor-Leste
|
Dili
|
154
|
Mauritius
|
Port Louis
|
155
|
Cyprus
|
Nicosia
|
156
|
Eswatini
|
Mbabane
|
157
|
Djibouti
|
Djibouti
|
158
|
Fiji
|
Suva
|
159
|
Comoros
|
Moroni
|
160
|
Guyana
|
Georgetown
|
161
|
Bhutan
|
Thimphu
|
162
|
Solomon Islands
|
Honiara
|
163
|
Montenegro
|
Podgorica
|
164
|
Luxembourg
|
Luxembourg
|
165
|
Suriname
|
Paramaribo
|
166
|
Cabo Verde
|
Praia
|
167
|
Micronesia
|
Palikir
|
168
|
Maldives
|
Male
|
169
|
Malta
|
Valletta
|
170
|
Brunei
|
Bandar Seri Begawan
|
171
|
Belize
|
Belmopan
|
172
|
Bahamas
|
Nassau
|
173
|
Iceland
|
Reykjavik
|
174
|
Vanuatu
|
Port Vila
|
175
|
Barbados
|
Bridgetown
|
176
|
Sao Tome & Principe
|
Sao Tome
|
177
|
Samoa
|
Apia
|
178
|
Saint Lucia
|
Castries
|
179
|
Kiribati
|
Tarawa
|
180
|
Grenada
|
St. George's
|
181
|
St. Vincent & Grenadines
|
Kingstown
|
182
|
Tonga
|
Nukualofa
|
183
|
Seychelles
|
Victoria
|
184
|
Antigua and Barbuda
|
St. John's
|
185
|
Andorra
|
Andorra la Vella
|
186
|
Dominica
|
Roseau
|
187
|
Marshall Islands
|
Majuro
|
188
|
Saint Kitts & Nevis
|
Basseterre
|
189
|
Monaco
|
Monaco
|
190
|
Liechtenstein
|
Vaduz
|
191
|
San Marino
|
San Marino
|
192
|
Palau
|
Melekeok
|
193
|
Tuvalu
|
Funafuti
|
194
|
Nauru
|
Yaren
|
195
|
Holy See
|
Vatican City