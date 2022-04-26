How many countries are there in the world?

List of countries in the world: There are 195 countries in the world, of which 193 are UN member states while 2 are non-member observer states - the Vatican and Palestine.

Fifty-four of these countries are located in Africa, forty-eight in Asia, forty-four in Europe, thirty-three in Latin America and the Caribbean, fourteen in Oceania, and two in Northern America.

Here's the complete list of countries and their capitals.

List of countries and their capitals

S.No. Country Capital 1 China Beijing 2 India New Delhi 3 United States Washington DC 4 Indonesia Jakarta 5 Pakistan Islamabad 6 Brazil Brasilia 7 Nigeria Abuja 8 Bangladesh Dhaka 9 Russia Moscow 10 Mexico Mexico City 11 Japan Tokyo 12 Ethiopia Addis Ababa 13 Philippines Manila 14 Egypt Cairo 15 Vietnam Hanoi 16 DR Congo Kinshasa 17 Turkey Ankara 18 Iran Tehran 19 Germany Berlin 20 Thailand Bangkok 21 United Kingdom London 22 France Paris 23 Italy Rome 24 Tanzania Dodoma 25 South Africa Pretoria 26 Myanmar Naypyidaw 27 Kenya Nairobi 28 South Korea Seoul 29 Colombia Bogota 30 Spain Madrid 31 Uganda Kampala 32 Argentina Buenos Aires 33 Algeria Algiers 34 Sudan Khartoum 35 Ukraine Kiev 36 Iraq Baghdad 37 Afghanistan Kabul 38 Poland Warsaw 39 Canada Ottawa 40 Morocco Rabat 41 Saudi Arabia Riyadh 42 Uzbekistan Tashkent 43 Peru Lima 44 Angola Luanda 45 Malaysia Kuala Lumpur 46 Mozambique Maputo 47 Ghana Accra 48 Yemen Sana'a 49 Nepal Kathmandu 50 Venezuela Caracas 51 Madagascar Antananarivo 52 Cameroon Yaounde 53 Côte d'Ivoire Yamoussoukro 54 North Korea Pyongyang 55 Australia Canberra 56 Niger Niamey 57 Sri Lanka Sri Jayawardenapura Kotte 58 Burkina Faso Ouagadougou 59 Mali Bamako 60 Romania Bucharest 61 Malawi Lilongwe 62 Chile Santiago 63 Kazakhstan Astana 64 Zambia Lusaka 65 Guatemala Guatemala City 66 Ecuador Quito 67 Syria Damascus 68 Netherlands Amsterdam 69 Senegal Dakar 70 Cambodia Phnom Penh 71 Chad N'Djamena 72 Somalia Mogadishu 73 Zimbabwe Harare 74 Guinea Conakry 75 Rwanda Kigali 76 Benin Porto Novo 77 Burundi Bujumbura 78 Tunisia Tunis 79 Bolivia Sucre 80 Belgium Brussels 81 Haiti Port-au-Prince 82 Cuba Zagreb 83 South Sudan Juba 84 Dominican Republic Santo Domingo 85 Czech Republic (Czechia) Prague 86 Greece Athens 87 Jordan Amman 88 Portugal Lisbon 89 Azerbaijan Baku 90 Sweden Stockholm 91 Honduras Tegucigalpa 92 United Arab Emirates Abu Dhabi 93 Hungary Budapest 94 Tajikistan Dushanbe 95 Belarus Minsk 96 Austria Vienna 97 Papua New Guinea Port Moresby 98 Serbia Belgrade 99 Israel Jerusalem 100 Switzerland Bern 101 Togo Lome 102 Sierra Leone Freetown 103 Laos Vientiane 104 Paraguay Asuncion 105 Bulgaria Sofia 106 Libya Tripoli 107 Lebanon Beirut 108 Nicaragua Managua 109 Kyrgyzstan Bishkek 110 El Salvador San Salvador 111 Turkmenistan Ashgabat 112 Singapore Singapore 113 Denmark Copenhagen 114 Finland Helsinki 115 Congo Kinshasa 116 Slovakia Bratislava 117 Norway Oslo 118 Oman Muscat 119 State of Palestine East Jerusalem 120 Costa Rica San Jose 121 Liberia Monrovia 122 Ireland Dublin 123 Central African Republic Bangui 124 New Zealand Wellington 125 Mauritania Nouakchott 126 Panama Panama City 127 Kuwait Kuwait City 128 Croatia Zagreb 129 Moldova Chisinau 130 Georgia Tbilisi 131 Eritrea Asmara 132 Uruguay Montevideo 133 Bosnia and Herzegovina Sarajevo 134 Mongolia Ulaanbaatar 135 Armenia Yerevan 136 Jamaica Kingston 137 Qatar Doha 138 Albania Tirana 139 Lithuania Vilnius 140 Namibia Windhoek 141 The Gambia Banjul 142 Botswana Gaborone 143 Gabon Libreville 144 Lesotho Maseru 145 North Macedonia Skopje 146 Slovenia Ljubljana 147 Guinea-Bissau Bissau 148 Latvia Riga 149 Bahrain Manama 150 Equatorial Guinea Malabo 151 Trinidad and Tobago Port of Spain 152 Estonia Tallinn 153 Timor-Leste Dili 154 Mauritius Port Louis 155 Cyprus Nicosia 156 Eswatini Mbabane 157 Djibouti Djibouti 158 Fiji Suva 159 Comoros Moroni 160 Guyana Georgetown 161 Bhutan Thimphu 162 Solomon Islands Honiara 163 Montenegro Podgorica 164 Luxembourg Luxembourg 165 Suriname Paramaribo 166 Cabo Verde Praia 167 Micronesia Palikir 168 Maldives Male 169 Malta Valletta 170 Brunei Bandar Seri Begawan 171 Belize Belmopan 172 Bahamas Nassau 173 Iceland Reykjavik 174 Vanuatu Port Vila 175 Barbados Bridgetown 176 Sao Tome & Principe Sao Tome 177 Samoa Apia 178 Saint Lucia Castries 179 Kiribati Tarawa 180 Grenada St. George's 181 St. Vincent & Grenadines Kingstown 182 Tonga Nukualofa 183 Seychelles Victoria 184 Antigua and Barbuda St. John's 185 Andorra Andorra la Vella 186 Dominica Roseau 187 Marshall Islands Majuro 188 Saint Kitts & Nevis Basseterre 189 Monaco Monaco 190 Liechtenstein Vaduz 191 San Marino San Marino 192 Palau Melekeok 193 Tuvalu Funafuti 194 Nauru Yaren 195 Holy See Vatican City

