How many countries are there in the world?

There are 195 countries in the world. Check the complete list here.
Created On: Apr 26, 2022 17:24 IST
Modified On: Apr 26, 2022 18:25 IST
List of countries in the world: There are 195 countries in the world, of which 193 are UN member states while 2 are non-member observer states - the Vatican and Palestine.

Fifty-four of these countries are located in Africa, forty-eight in Asia, forty-four in Europe, thirty-three in Latin America and the Caribbean, fourteen in Oceania, and two in Northern America. 

Here's the complete list of countries and their capitals. 

List of countries and their capitals

S.No.

Country

Capital

1

China

 Beijing

2

India

New Delhi

3

United States

Washington DC

4

Indonesia

 Jakarta

5

Pakistan

 Islamabad

6

Brazil

 Brasilia

7

Nigeria

 Abuja

8

Bangladesh

 Dhaka

9

Russia

 Moscow

10

Mexico

 Mexico City

11

Japan

 Tokyo

12

Ethiopia

 Addis Ababa

13

Philippines

 Manila

14

Egypt

 Cairo

15

Vietnam

 Hanoi

16

DR Congo

 Kinshasa

17

Turkey

 Ankara

18

Iran

 Tehran

19

Germany

 Berlin

20

Thailand

 Bangkok

21

United Kingdom

 London

22

France

 Paris

23

Italy

 Rome

24

Tanzania

 Dodoma

25

South Africa

 Pretoria

26

Myanmar

 Naypyidaw

27

Kenya

 Nairobi

28

South Korea

 Seoul

29

Colombia

 Bogota

30

Spain

 Madrid

31

Uganda

 Kampala

32

Argentina

 Buenos Aires

33

Algeria

 Algiers

34

Sudan

 Khartoum

35

Ukraine

 Kiev

36

Iraq

 Baghdad

37

Afghanistan

 Kabul

38

Poland

 Warsaw

39

Canada

 Ottawa

40

Morocco

 Rabat

41

Saudi Arabia

 Riyadh

42

Uzbekistan

 Tashkent

43

Peru

 Lima

44

Angola

 Luanda

45

Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur

46

Mozambique

 Maputo

47

Ghana

 Accra

48

Yemen

 Sana'a

49

Nepal

 Kathmandu

50

Venezuela

 Caracas

51

Madagascar

 Antananarivo

52

Cameroon

 Yaounde

53

Côte d'Ivoire

 Yamoussoukro

54

North Korea

 Pyongyang

55

Australia

 Canberra

56

Niger

 Niamey

57

Sri Lanka

 Sri Jayawardenapura Kotte

58

Burkina Faso

 Ouagadougou

59

Mali

 Bamako

60

Romania

 Bucharest

61

Malawi

 Lilongwe

62

Chile

 Santiago

63

Kazakhstan

 Astana

64

Zambia

 Lusaka

65

Guatemala

 Guatemala City

66

Ecuador

 Quito

67

Syria

 Damascus

68

Netherlands

 Amsterdam

69

Senegal

 Dakar

70

Cambodia

 Phnom Penh

71

Chad

 N'Djamena

72

Somalia

 Mogadishu

73

Zimbabwe

 Harare

74

Guinea

Conakry

75

Rwanda

 Kigali

76

Benin

 Porto Novo

77

Burundi

 Bujumbura

78

Tunisia

 Tunis

79

Bolivia

 Sucre

80

Belgium

 Brussels

81

Haiti

 Port-au-Prince

82

Cuba

 Zagreb

83

South Sudan

 Juba

84

Dominican Republic

 Santo Domingo

85

Czech Republic (Czechia)

 Prague

86

Greece

 Athens

87

Jordan

 Amman

88

Portugal

 Lisbon

89

Azerbaijan

 Baku

90

Sweden

 Stockholm

91

Honduras

 Tegucigalpa

92

United Arab Emirates

 Abu Dhabi

93

Hungary

 Budapest

94

Tajikistan

 Dushanbe

95

Belarus

 Minsk

96

Austria

 Vienna

97

Papua New Guinea

  Port Moresby

98

Serbia

 Belgrade

99

Israel

 Jerusalem

100

Switzerland

 Bern

101

Togo

 Lome

102

Sierra Leone

 Freetown

103

Laos

 Vientiane

104

Paraguay

 Asuncion

105

Bulgaria

 Sofia

106

Libya

 Tripoli

107

Lebanon

 Beirut

108

Nicaragua

 Managua

109

Kyrgyzstan

 Bishkek

110

El Salvador

 San Salvador

111

Turkmenistan

 Ashgabat

112

Singapore

 Singapore

113

Denmark

 Copenhagen

114

Finland

 Helsinki

115

Congo

 Kinshasa

116

Slovakia

 Bratislava

117

Norway

 Oslo

118

Oman

 Muscat

119

State of Palestine

 East Jerusalem

120

Costa Rica

 San Jose

121

Liberia

 Monrovia

122

Ireland

 Dublin

123

Central African Republic

 Bangui

124

New Zealand

 Wellington

125

Mauritania

 Nouakchott

126

Panama

 Panama City

127

Kuwait

 Kuwait City

128

Croatia

 Zagreb

129

Moldova

 Chisinau

130

Georgia

 Tbilisi

131

Eritrea

 Asmara

132

Uruguay

 Montevideo

133

Bosnia and Herzegovina

 Sarajevo

134

Mongolia

 Ulaanbaatar

135

Armenia

 Yerevan

136

Jamaica

 Kingston

137

Qatar

 Doha

138

Albania

 Tirana

139

Lithuania

 Vilnius

140

Namibia

 Windhoek

141

The Gambia

 Banjul

142

Botswana

 Gaborone

143

Gabon

 Libreville

144

Lesotho

 Maseru

145

North Macedonia

 Skopje

146

Slovenia

 Ljubljana

147

Guinea-Bissau

 Bissau

148

Latvia

 Riga

149

Bahrain

 Manama

150

Equatorial Guinea

 Malabo

151

Trinidad and Tobago

 Port of Spain

152

Estonia

 Tallinn

153

Timor-Leste

 Dili

154

Mauritius

 Port Louis

155

Cyprus

Nicosia

156

Eswatini

 Mbabane

157

Djibouti

 Djibouti

158

Fiji

 Suva

159

Comoros

 Moroni

160

Guyana

 Georgetown

161

Bhutan

 Thimphu

162

Solomon Islands

 Honiara

163

Montenegro

 Podgorica

164

Luxembourg

 Luxembourg

165

Suriname

 Paramaribo

166

Cabo Verde

 Praia

167

Micronesia

 Palikir

168

Maldives

 Male

169

Malta

 Valletta

170

Brunei

 Bandar Seri Begawan

171

Belize

 Belmopan

172

Bahamas

 Nassau

173

Iceland

 Reykjavik

174

Vanuatu

 Port Vila

175

Barbados

 Bridgetown

176

Sao Tome & Principe

 Sao Tome

177

Samoa

 Apia

178

Saint Lucia

 Castries

179

Kiribati

 Tarawa

180

Grenada

 St. George's

181

St. Vincent & Grenadines

 Kingstown

182

Tonga

 Nukualofa

183

Seychelles

 Victoria

184

Antigua and Barbuda

 St. John's

185

Andorra

 Andorra la Vella

186

Dominica

 Roseau

187

Marshall Islands

 Majuro

188

Saint Kitts & Nevis

 Basseterre

189

Monaco

 Monaco

190

Liechtenstein

 Vaduz

191

San Marino

 San Marino

192

Palau

 Melekeok

193

Tuvalu

 Funafuti

194

Nauru

 Yaren

195

Holy See

 Vatican City

