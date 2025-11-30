CTET 2026 Application Form
The word of the day is meticulous.

Meticulous
Meticulous

Word of the Day: Enhance your vocabulary with our Word of the Day series. In this series, we introduce a new word every day and explore its meaning, origin, and usage in the English language. You can also check out its synonyms and antonyms to strengthen your word power.

Do you want to improve your knowledge of the English language?

Let’s get started.

Word of the Day: Meticulous

The word of the day is Meticulous. Let's take a quick look at its meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms.

Type

Adjective

Meaning of Meticulous

Meticulous refers to someone who pays extreme attention to detail, ensuring that every part of a task is done with accuracy, care, and precision. A meticulous person avoids mistakes by being thorough and careful.

Meticulous - Origin

The word meticulous comes from the Latin word “meticulosus”, meaning “fearful” or “timid”. Over time, it evolved in English to mean someone so careful that they pay close attention to every detail.

Meticulous - Pronunciation

Meticulous is pronounced as muh-TIK-yuh-lus, with the stress on the second syllable, “tik.”

Meticulous - Usage

  • She is meticulous in her work, ensuring every report is error-free.

  • The artist’s meticulous attention to detail made the painting look lifelike.

Meticulous - Synonyms

Precise, thorough, careful, detailed, diligent

Meticulous - Antonyms

Careless, sloppy, negligent, imprecise

Conclusion

We hope you enjoyed learning about the meaning, origin, and usage of the word Meticulous.

