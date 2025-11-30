Word of the Day: Enhance your vocabulary with our Word of the Day series. In this series, we introduce a new word every day and explore its meaning, origin, and usage in the English language. You can also check out its synonyms and antonyms to strengthen your word power.

Let’s get started.

Word of the Day: Meticulous

The word of the day is Meticulous. Let's take a quick look at its meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms.

Type

Adjective

Meaning of Meticulous

Meticulous refers to someone who pays extreme attention to detail, ensuring that every part of a task is done with accuracy, care, and precision. A meticulous person avoids mistakes by being thorough and careful.

Meticulous - Origin

The word meticulous comes from the Latin word “meticulosus”, meaning “fearful” or “timid”. Over time, it evolved in English to mean someone so careful that they pay close attention to every detail.