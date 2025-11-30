Word of the Day: Enhance your vocabulary with our Word of the Day series. In this series, we introduce a new word every day and explore its meaning, origin, and usage in the English language. You can also check out its synonyms and antonyms to strengthen your word power.
Word of the Day: Meticulous
The word of the day is Meticulous. Let's take a quick look at its meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms.
Type
Adjective
Meaning of Meticulous
Meticulous refers to someone who pays extreme attention to detail, ensuring that every part of a task is done with accuracy, care, and precision. A meticulous person avoids mistakes by being thorough and careful.
Meticulous - Origin
The word meticulous comes from the Latin word “meticulosus”, meaning “fearful” or “timid”. Over time, it evolved in English to mean someone so careful that they pay close attention to every detail.
Meticulous - Pronunciation
Meticulous is pronounced as muh-TIK-yuh-lus, with the stress on the second syllable, “tik.”
Meticulous - Usage
-
She is meticulous in her work, ensuring every report is error-free.
-
The artist’s meticulous attention to detail made the painting look lifelike.
Meticulous - Synonyms
Precise, thorough, careful, detailed, diligent
Meticulous - Antonyms
Careless, sloppy, negligent, imprecise
Conclusion
