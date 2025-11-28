Word of the Day: Enhance your vocabulary with our Word of the Day series. In this series, we introduce a new word every day and explore its meaning, origin, and usage in the English language. You can also check out its synonyms and antonyms to strengthen your word power.
Word of the Day: Veracity
The word of the day is Veracity. Let's take a quick look at its meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms.
Type
Noun
Plural
Veracities
Meaning of Veracity
Veracity refers to the quality of being truthful, accurate, or honest. It is used to describe the quality of being sincere and truthful in words, actions, and information.
Veracity- Origin
The word veracity comes from the Latin term verax, meaning “truthful,” which is derived from verus, meaning “true”. It entered English in the early 17th century and has been used to express honesty and factual correctness.
Veracity- Usage
The journalist’s report was praised for its clarity and veracity.
The court questioned the veracity of the witness's statement.
Veracity- Synonyms
Truthfulness, accuracy, honesty, sincerity, authenticity
Veracity- Antonyms
Falsehood, dishonesty, inaccuracy, deceit, fabrication
