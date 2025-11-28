RRB NTPC Apply Online 2025
The word of the day is veracity.

Veracity
Veracity

Word of the Day: Enhance your vocabulary with our Word of the Day series. In this series, we introduce a new word every day and explore its meaning, origin, and usage in the English language. You can also check out its synonyms and antonyms to strengthen your word power.

Do you want to improve your knowledge of the English language?

Let’s get started.

Word of the Day: Veracity

The word of the day is Veracity.

Type

Noun

Plural

Veracities

Meaning of Veracity

Veracity refers to the quality of being truthful, accurate, or honest. It is used to describe the quality of being sincere and truthful in words, actions, and information.

Veracity- Origin

The word veracity comes from the Latin term verax, meaning “truthful,” which is derived from verus, meaning “true”. It entered English in the early 17th century and has been used to express honesty and factual correctness.

Veracity- Usage

The journalist’s report was praised for its clarity and veracity.

The court questioned the veracity of the witness's statement.

Veracity- Synonyms

Truthfulness, accuracy, honesty, sincerity, authenticity

Veracity- Antonyms

Falsehood, dishonesty, inaccuracy, deceit, fabrication

Conclusion

We hope you enjoyed learning about the meaning, origin, and usage of the word Veracity.

