Word of the Day: Veracity

Veracity

Type

Noun

Plural

Veracities

Meaning of Veracity

Veracity refers to the quality of being truthful, accurate, or honest. It is used to describe the quality of being sincere and truthful in words, actions, and information.

Veracity- Origin

The word veracity comes from the Latin term verax, meaning “truthful,” which is derived from verus, meaning “true”. It entered English in the early 17th century and has been used to express honesty and factual correctness.