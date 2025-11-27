Word of the Day: Enhance your vocabulary with our Word of the Day series. In this series, we introduce a new word every day and explore its meaning, origin, and usage in the English language. You can also check out its synonyms and antonyms to strengthen your word power.
Also Read: Word of the Day: Eloquence
Do you want to improve your knowledge of the English language?
Let’s get started.
Word of the Day: Prudent
The word of the day is Prudent. Let's take a quick look at its meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms.
Type
Adjective
Meaning of Prudent
Prudent refers to someone careful, wise, and thoughtful, especially when making decisions. A sensible person thinks ahead, avoids unnecessary risks, and chooses actions that lead to positive, practical outcomes.
Prudent- Origin
The word prudent comes from the Latin word “prudentia”, meaning “foresight” or “wisdom”. It entered Middle English through Old French and has long been used to describe people who act sensibly and responsibly.
Prudent- Usage
It is prudent to save money for emergencies instead of spending it all at once.
The company made a prudent decision by investing in long-term growth.
Prudent- Synonyms
Wise, sensible, cautious, judicious, careful
Prudent- Antonyms
Reckless, careless, imprudent, foolish, thoughtless
Conclusion
We hope you enjoyed learning about the meaning, origin, and usage of the word Prudent. Stay connected with our Word of the Day series to continue strengthening your vocabulary and enhancing your understanding of the English language.
Recommended Reading:
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation