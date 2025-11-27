Word of the Day: Enhance your vocabulary with our Word of the Day series. In this series, we introduce a new word every day and explore its meaning, origin, and usage in the English language. You can also check out its synonyms and antonyms to strengthen your word power.

Also Read: Word of the Day: Eloquence

Do you want to improve your knowledge of the English language?

Let’s get started.

Word of the Day: Prudent

The word of the day is Prudent. Let's take a quick look at its meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms.

Type

Adjective

Meaning of Prudent

Prudent refers to someone careful, wise, and thoughtful, especially when making decisions. A sensible person thinks ahead, avoids unnecessary risks, and chooses actions that lead to positive, practical outcomes.

Prudent- Origin

The word prudent comes from the Latin word “prudentia”, meaning “foresight” or “wisdom”. It entered Middle English through Old French and has long been used to describe people who act sensibly and responsibly.