CAT 2025 Exam Pattern, Check Latest Marking Scheme and Section-wise Weightage

The CAT 2025 Exam Pattern must be analysed by the candidates before commencing the preparation. It will help them to create their personalised strategy and prioritise areas that require improvement. The CAT 2025 exam will carry 66 questions covering three sections, i.e. verbal ability & reading comprehension, Data Interpretation & logical reasoning and quantitative aptitude. The total exam duration will be 120 minutes with a sectional time limit. Read on to get detailed information about the CAT Exam Pattern 2025, including the marking scheme, negative marking and important topics here. CAT Exam Pattern 2025 Knowledge of the exam pattern can help you build an exam-oriented strategy to handle different levels of questions and maximise your scores in the CAT 2025 exam. The CAT stands for Common Admission Test. It is a national-level entrance exam conducted by the Indian Institutes of Management for admission to various postgraduate and Fellow/Doctorate programmes.

The computer-based Common Admission Test 2025 (CAT 2025) will be conducted on November 24, 2025, in three sessions. Going by previous analysis and trends, it is found that the questions asked in the CAT exam are typically moderate to difficult in nature. As per the marking scheme, each question carries 3 marks with a negative marking of 1 mark for every incorrect answer. Hence, candidates must thoroughly check the CAT 2025 exam pattern to align their strategy with the latest exam requirements and trends. CAT 2025 Exam Pattern Highlights The CAT 2025 exam carries a total of 66 questions for 198 marks with an exam duration of 120 minutes. Knowledge of the CAT 2025 exam pattern will help candidates understand exam requirements and allow them to strategise their preparation accordingly. Here are the key highlights of the CAT Exam Pattern 2025 shared below for the reference of the candidates.

CAT Paper Pattern 2025 Mode Computer-Based Test Question Type Multiple choice Questions(MCQs)

Type in the Answer (TITA) Medium of Exam English Subject Verbal ability & reading comprehension, Data Interpretation & logical reasoning and Quantitative Aptitude Number of questions 66 Maximum Marks 198 Exam Duration 120 minutes (40 minutes per section) CAT 2025 Exam Pattern Section-wise Weightage Understanding the section-wise CAT Exam Pattern 2025 and weightage is important for effective preparation and time management during the exam. The total exam duration of CAT 2025 shall be 120 minutes, with a 40-minute time limit for each section. Here is the section-wise CAT 2025 Exam Pattern shared below for reference purposes. CAT Exam Sections No. of Questions Maximum Marks Time Limit Time limit for PwD students Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC) 24 72 marks 40 minutes 53 minutes and 20 seconds Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning (DILR) 20 60 marks 40 minutes 53 minutes and 20 seconds Quantitative Aptitude (QA) 22 66 marks 40 minutes 53 minutes and 20 seconds Total 66 198 marks 120 minutes 160 minutes

CAT Exam Pattern 2025 Past Trends The CAT exam has undergone several changes over the years. However, no changes have been made to the exam pattern in the past three years. The most significant change in the CAT exam pattern happened in the year 2020 when the total exam duration was reduced from 180 minutes to 120 minutes. Here are the changes in the CAT exam pattern in the last 7 years. CAT Year Sections Number of Questions Time Duration 2024 QA, DILR, VARC 66 120 minutes 2023 QA, DILR, VARC 66 120 minutes 2022 QA, DILR, VARC 66 120 minutes 2021 QA, DILR, VARC 66 120 minutes 2020 QA, DILR, VARC 76 120 minutes 2019 QA, DILR, VARC 100 180 minutes CAT 2025 Marking Scheme The CAT 2025 exam carries a negative marking for each incorrect answer. Hence, candidates need to mark the options very carefully to avoid losing marks. As per the CAT 2025 exam pattern, each question carries 3 marks with a negative marking of 1 mark for every wrong answer. However, there will be no deduction of marks for unattempted questions. Here is the section-wise CAT 2025 marking scheme shared below for reference purposes.

Sections Number of Questions Marks Per Question Negative Marking (Only MCQ) VARC 24 3 -1 Quantitative Aptitude 22 3 -1 DILR 20 3 -1 CAT Exam Pattern 2025 Important Points Candidates must be familiar with all the important points related to the CAT 2025 exam pattern for better clarity. Check the list of important points below. Candidates are permitted to use an onscreen calculator during the CAT exam.

There shall be a sectional time limit for the exam. Once the time is up for one section, the next section will appear on the screen.

The CAT 2025 exam will be conducted in three sessions.

Carrying any prohibited items to the exam hall can lead to the disqualification of the candidature. CAT Syllabus 2025 Important Topics There are three sections covered in the CAT syllabus, such as verbal ability & reading comprehension, Data Interpretation & logical reasoning and quantitative aptitude. Mastering concepts of all three sections is important to score high marks in the CAT 2025 exam. Here is the list of important topics for the CAT 2025 exam shared below.