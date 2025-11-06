CAT 2025 Exam Pattern, Check Latest Marking Scheme and Section-wise Weightage

UP Board Exam Date 2026 Released
By Sunil Sharma
Nov 6, 2025, 16:37 IST

CAT 2025 Exam Pattern: The CAT 2025 exam carries a total of 66 questions for 198 marks with an exam duration of 120 minutes. Check the latest CAT Exam Pattern 2025 along with the marking scheme and negative marking here.

CAT 2025 Exam Pattern
The CAT 2025 Exam Pattern must be analysed by the candidates before commencing the preparation.  It will help them to create their personalised strategy and prioritise areas that require improvement. The CAT 2025 exam will carry 66 questions covering three sections, i.e. verbal ability & reading comprehension, Data Interpretation & logical reasoning and quantitative aptitude. The total exam duration will be 120 minutes with a sectional time limit. Read on to get detailed information about the CAT Exam Pattern 2025, including the marking scheme, negative marking and important topics here.

CAT Exam Pattern 2025

Knowledge of the exam pattern can help you build an exam-oriented strategy to handle different levels of questions and maximise your scores in the CAT 2025 exam. The CAT stands for Common Admission Test. It is a national-level entrance exam conducted by the Indian Institutes of Management for admission to various postgraduate and Fellow/Doctorate programmes. 

The computer-based Common Admission Test 2025 (CAT 2025) will be conducted on November 24, 2025, in three sessions. Going by previous analysis and trends, it is found that the questions asked in the CAT exam are typically moderate to difficult in nature. As per the marking scheme, each question carries 3 marks with a negative marking of 1 mark for every incorrect answer. Hence, candidates must thoroughly check the CAT 2025 exam pattern to align their strategy with the latest exam requirements and trends.

CAT 2025 Exam Pattern Highlights

The CAT 2025 exam carries a total of 66 questions for 198 marks with an exam duration of 120 minutes. Knowledge of the CAT 2025 exam pattern will help candidates understand exam requirements and allow them to strategise their preparation accordingly. Here are the key highlights of the CAT Exam Pattern 2025 shared below for the reference of the candidates.

CAT Paper Pattern 2025

Mode

Computer-Based Test

Question Type

  • Multiple choice Questions(MCQs)

  • Type in the Answer (TITA)

Medium of Exam

English

Subject

Verbal ability & reading comprehension, Data Interpretation & logical reasoning and Quantitative Aptitude

Number of questions

66

Maximum Marks

198

Exam Duration

120 minutes (40 minutes per section)

CAT 2025 Exam Pattern Section-wise Weightage

Understanding the section-wise CAT Exam Pattern 2025 and weightage is important for effective preparation and time management during the exam. The total exam duration of CAT 2025 shall be 120 minutes, with a 40-minute time limit for each section. Here is the section-wise CAT 2025 Exam Pattern shared below for reference purposes.

CAT Exam Sections

No. of Questions

Maximum Marks

Time Limit

Time limit for PwD students

Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC)

24

72 marks

40 minutes

53 minutes and 20 seconds

Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning (DILR)

20

60 marks

40 minutes

53 minutes and 20 seconds

Quantitative Aptitude (QA)

22

66 marks

40 minutes

53 minutes and 20 seconds

Total

66

198 marks

120 minutes

160 minutes

CAT Exam Pattern 2025 Past Trends

The CAT exam has undergone several changes over the years. However, no changes have been made to the exam pattern in the past three years. The most significant change in the CAT exam pattern happened in the year 2020 when the total exam duration was reduced from 180 minutes to 120 minutes. Here are the changes in the CAT exam pattern in the last 7 years.

CAT Year

Sections

Number of Questions

Time Duration

2024

QA, DILR, VARC

66

120 minutes

2023

QA, DILR, VARC

66

120 minutes

2022

QA, DILR, VARC

66

120 minutes

2021

QA, DILR, VARC

66

120 minutes

2020

QA, DILR, VARC

76

120 minutes

2019

QA, DILR, VARC

100

180 minutes

CAT 2025 Marking Scheme

The CAT 2025 exam carries a negative marking for each incorrect answer. Hence, candidates need to mark the options very carefully to avoid losing marks. As per the CAT 2025 exam pattern, each question carries 3 marks with a negative marking of 1 mark for every wrong answer. However, there will be no deduction of marks for unattempted questions. Here is the section-wise CAT 2025 marking scheme shared below for reference purposes.

Sections

Number of Questions

Marks Per Question

Negative Marking (Only MCQ)

VARC

24

3

-1

Quantitative Aptitude

22

3

-1

DILR

20

3

-1

CAT Exam Pattern 2025 Important Points

Candidates must be familiar with all the important points related to the CAT 2025 exam pattern for better clarity. Check the list of important points below.

  • Candidates are permitted to use an onscreen calculator during the CAT exam.

  • There shall be a sectional time limit for the exam. Once the time is up for one section, the next section will appear on the screen.

  • The CAT 2025 exam will be conducted in three sessions. 

  • Carrying any prohibited items to the exam hall can lead to the disqualification of the candidature.

CAT Syllabus 2025 Important Topics

There are three sections covered in the CAT syllabus, such as verbal ability & reading comprehension, Data Interpretation & logical reasoning and quantitative aptitude. Mastering concepts of all three sections is important to score high marks in the CAT 2025 exam. Here is the list of important topics for the CAT 2025 exam shared below.

Subject

Important Topics

Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension

Para jumbles

Reading Comprehension

Sentence-Completion

Inferences

Para-Summary

Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning

Blood Relation

Venn Diagram

Tables

Graphs

Seating Arrangement

Data Caselets

Syllogism

Quantitative Aptitude

Percentages

Average

Mixtures and Allegations

Profit & Loss

Simple Interest-Compound Interest

Time & Distance

Logarithms

Functions & Graphs

Numbers

Mensuration

Quadratic Equations

Statistics

Indices & Surds

Special Equations

Manager

Sunil Sharma is an edtech professional with over 12 years of experience in the education domain. He holds an M.Sc. in Mathematics from Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited. and later joined Aakash Edutech Private Limited . At Jagran New Media, he writes for the Exam Prep section of JagranJosh.com. Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc
... Read More

