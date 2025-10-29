HP TET Admit Card 2025 Released at hpbose.org, Download Exam Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here

HP TET Admit Card 2025: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has activated the link to download the HP TET Admit Card 2025 for the November session. Candidates can download the HP TET Admit Card for subjects such as Punjabi, Urdu, TGT (Arts), and TGT (Medical) – NOV 2025. The Admit card is an important document that a candidate needs to carry to the examination centre along with the valid photo ID. For the November 2025 session, HPBOSE released the HP TET Admit Card 2025 on October 29, 2025, just days before the exam begins on November 2. Candidates appearing for various papers—JBT, TGT (Arts, Medical, Non-Medical), Shastri, Language Teacher, Punjabi, and Urdu—must download their hall tickets by logging into their account with their application number and date of birth. The HP TET Admit Card 2025 contains important details such as exam centre, reporting time, shift, and important instructions.

HP TET Admit Card 2025 OUT

The HP TET Admit Card 2025 is out at hpbose.org. Candidates can download the HP TET Admit Card by providing their application number and password. The exam is scheduled to be conducted between November 2 and November 16, 2025 in two shifts: morning and afternoon. Click on the direct link below to download the HP TET Admit Card 2025.

HP TET Admit Card 2025 PDF Download

HP TET Admit Card 2025: Overview

The HP TET Admit Card 2025 was released on October 29, 2025. Candidates can download the HP Teacher Eligibility Test Admit Card by clicking on the link above. Check the table below for HP TET Admit Card 2025 Key Highlights