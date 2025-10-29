RRB JE Notification 2025
Focus
Quick Links

HP TET Admit Card 2025 Released at hpbose.org, Download Exam Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here

By Mohd Salman
Oct 29, 2025, 17:11 IST

HP TET Admit Card 2025: HPBOSE has released the HP TET Admit Card 2025 for the November 2025 exam. Candidates going to appear in the exam conducted between November 2 and November 16 can download it using their application number and date of birth from hpbose.org. Direct download link provided here.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
HP TET Admit Card 2025
HP TET Admit Card 2025

HP TET Admit Card 2025: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has activated the link to download the HP TET Admit Card 2025 for the November session. Candidates can download the HP TET Admit Card for subjects such as Punjabi, Urdu, TGT (Arts), and TGT (Medical) – NOV 2025. The Admit card is an important document that a candidate needs to carry to the examination centre along with the valid photo ID.
For the November 2025 session, HPBOSE released the HP TET Admit Card 2025 on October 29, 2025, just days before the exam begins on November 2. Candidates appearing for various papers—JBT, TGT (Arts, Medical, Non-Medical), Shastri, Language Teacher, Punjabi, and Urdu—must download their hall tickets by logging into their account with their application number and date of birth. The HP TET Admit Card 2025 contains important details such as exam centre, reporting time, shift, and important instructions.

HP TET Admit Card 2025 OUT

The HP TET Admit Card 2025 is out at hpbose.org. Candidates can download the HP TET Admit Card by providing their application number and password. The exam is scheduled to be conducted between November 2 and November 16, 2025 in two shifts: morning and afternoon. Click on the direct link below to download the HP TET Admit Card 2025.

HP TET Admit Card 2025

PDF Download

HP TET Admit Card 2025: Overview

The HP TET Admit Card 2025 was released on October 29, 2025. Candidates can download the HP Teacher Eligibility Test Admit Card by clicking on the link above. Check the table below for HP TET Admit Card 2025 Key Highlights

Category

Details

Exam Name

Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test

Conducting Body

HPBOSE (Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education)

Admit Card Release Date

October 29, 2025

Exam Dates

November 2 to November 16, 2025

Official Website

hpbose.org

Download Credentials

Application Number & Password/DOB

Exam Shifts

Morning & Afternoon

Required Documents

Admit Card + Valid Photo ID

How to Download the HP TET Admit Card 2025?

Candidates can download the HP TET Admit Card by clicking on the direct link provided above or they can follow the simple steps listed below

  • Visit the official website, hpbose.org
  • On the homepage click TET Admit Card 2025
  • A new page will open up. Enter your credentials, such as application number and date of birth.
  • Check your name, exam centre, paper code, and photo.
  • Save the PDF and take a printout for examination day.

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive

Mohd Salman is a content expert with over 6 years of experience in the education sector, who has built the categories for the SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. He previously worked with organisation like Testbook and holds a B.Tech in Information Technology. At Jagran Josh, he manages and writes for the education beat, covering all educational news for Govt Jobs notifications, and exams such as UPSC, Banking and Railways. He can be reached at mohd.salman@jagrannewmedia.com
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News