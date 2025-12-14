TSLPRB APP Question Paper 2025 PDF: Download Prelims Paper 1 & Paper 2 Set Wise

TSLPRB APP Question Paper 2025: The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) successfully organized the Assistant Public Prosecutor (APP) on December 14, 2025 across the state. Assistant Public Prosecutors in Telangana State Prosecution Service exam is a state-level examination considered one of the most competitive exams across the state. Those preparing for the Assistant Public Prosecutor (APP) exam can check this page for Question Paper for exams which will be available in this article. The question papers are provided in a PDF. Aspirants can simply click on the PDF link to download the question papers.
TSLPRB APP Question Paper 2025: Selection Process
Under the Selection Procedure, candidates will have to undergo different rounds including a written exam. The final selection in each category of posts will be strictly on relative merit of the Candidates, obtained by them based on their aggregate score after qualifying in the written examination in Papers I and II (400 marks) duly following the other steps mentioned in the notification.
TSLPRB APP Question Paper 2025 PDF
The TSLPRB is conducting the APP exam on December 14, 2025 for various papers. Candidates can check the question paper here once the exam will be over. This paper is qualifying in nature. Candidates can download the questions for SET A, B, C, D from the table.
TSLPRB APP 2025Question Download Link
- TSLPRB APP 2025 SET A Question Paper
- Download A Question Paper
- UPSC SET B Question Paper
- Download B Question Paper
- UPSC SET C Question Paper
- to be available
- UPSC SET D Question Paper
- Download D Question Paper
TSLPRB APP 2025 Answer Key 2025
Those who are looking for an answer key for the Assistant Public Prosecutor (APP) exam can click on the provided link below to see the tentative answer to the questions asked in the exam, once it is released by the commission.
How to Download TSLPRB APP 2025 Question Paper PDF?
The written exam for the Assistant Public Prosecutor (APP) exam conducted by the Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) was conducted on December 14 2025. The commission usually releases the question papers in PDF format on the official website after the exam. Here are the steps to download Prelims Question Paper:
- Visit the official website of Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) : https://www.tgprb.in/
- Click on the "Examinations" tab.
- Select "Assistant Public Prosecutor (APP)" from the "Question Papers" drop-down menu.
- Select " Exam".
- Select the year for which you want to download the question paper (2025).
- Click on the paper you want to download for different papers exam.
- The question paper will open in PDF format.
- You can download or print the question paper.
