TSLPRB APP Question Paper 2025 PDF: Download Prelims Paper 1 & Paper 2 Set Wise

TSLPRB APP Question Paper 2025: The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) successfully organized the Assistant Public Prosecutor (APP) on December 14, 2025 across the state. Assistant Public Prosecutors in Telangana State Prosecution Service exam is a state-level examination considered one of the most competitive exams across the state. Those preparing for the Assistant Public Prosecutor (APP) exam can check this page for Question Paper for exams which will be available in this article. The question papers are provided in a PDF. Aspirants can simply click on the PDF link to download the question papers.

TSLPRB APP Question Paper 2025: Selection Process

Under the Selection Procedure, candidates will have to undergo different rounds including a written exam. The final selection in each category of posts will be strictly on relative merit of the Candidates, obtained by them based on their aggregate score after qualifying in the written examination in Papers I and II (400 marks) duly following the other steps mentioned in the notification.