This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 15 December

Every day has a history, but what happened on December 15 makes this date special? What are the moments from the past that shaped nations, culture and ideas? On December 15, many important events took place. On this day in 1791, the U.S. Bill of Rights, the first ten amendments to the U.S. Constitution, officially became law, securing fundamental freedoms like speech and religion. In 1939, the classic film Gone with the Wind premiered. In 1978, the United States announced it would recognise the People's Republic of China. In 2001, the famous Leaning Tower of Pisa reopened to the public after years of stabilisation work. There are many more events on this date. In this article, we'll look at births, deaths and other milestone moments from around the world that happened on December 15.
What Happened On This Day—December 15?
Here's what happened in history on December 15:
1791 – Bill of Rights Is Ratified
- On December 15, 1791, the Bill of Rights became law.
- It includes the first 10 amendments to the U.S. Constitution.
- These amendments protect fundamental freedoms, such as freedom of speech and freedom of religion.
- Virginia's approval finalised ratification.
1836 – Fire Destroys U.S. Patent Office
- On December 15, 1836, a massive fire broke out in Washington, D.C.
- The fire destroys the building housing the U.S. Patent Office.
- About 10,000 patent drawings are lost
- Nearly 7,000 patent models are destroyed.
- Early records of American innovation vanish forever.
1890 – Sitting Bull Is Killed
- On December 15, 1890, Sitting Bull was killed in South Dakota.
- Indian police attempt to arrest the Sioux leader.
- A violent clash breaks out at Standing Rock Reservation.
- Sitting Bull was a key Native American leader and holy man.
1917 – Russia Signs Armistice in World War I
- On December 15, 1917, Russia agreed to a ceasefire.
- The armistice is signed with the Central Powers.
- This happens after the Bolsheviks seize control of the military.
- It marks Russia's exit from World War I fighting.
1925 – Madison Square Garden Opens
- On December 15, 1925, Madison Square Garden officially opened.
- The first event is an NHL game.
- The New York Americans lost to the Montreal Canadiens.
- The arena later becomes one of the world's most famous venues.
1939 – "Gone With the Wind" Premieres
- On December 15, 1939, Gone With the Wind premiered.
- The world premiere takes place in Atlanta, Georgia.
- The film becomes one of the most iconic movies ever made.
1944 – Glenn Miller Disappears
- On December 15, 1944, bandleader Glenn Miller boards a plane.
- The aircraft vanishes over the English Channel.
- Miller was travelling to perform for Allied troops in France.
- His disappearance remains a mystery.
1945 – Shinto Ends as Japan's State Religion
- On December 15, 1945, General Douglas MacArthur issued an order.
- Shinto is removed as Japan's official state religion.
- The belief in the emperor's divinity is abolished.
- This follows Japan's surrender in World War II.
1961 – Adolf Eichmann Sentenced to Death
- On December 15, 1961, Adolf Eichmann was sentenced in Israel.
- He was a Nazi officer who helped plan the Holocaust.
- A war crimes tribunal in Tel Aviv delivers the verdict.
- Eichmann is later executed.
1973 – Getty Heir Found Alive
- On December 15, 1973, Jean Paul Getty III was found alive.
- He was kidnapped five months earlier in Italy.
- His family eventually paid a ransom for his release.
1973 – Jockey Sandy Hawley Sets Record
- On this day in 1973, Sandy Hawley won his 500th race of the year.
- He becomes the first jockey to reach this milestone.
- The record is set in North American horse racing.
1973 – Homosexuality Removed as Mental Illness
- On December 15, 1973, the American Psychiatric Association made a decision.
- Homosexuality is removed from its list of mental illnesses.
- This marks a significant shift in medical and social thinking.
1974 – "Catfish" Hunter Becomes Free Agent
- On December 15, 1974, Jim "Catfish" Hunter was declared a free agent.
- He becomes the first modern free agent in Major League Baseball.
- The ruling changes the future of professional sports contracts.
1978 – U.S. Recognises Communist China
- On December 15, 1978, President Jimmy Carter made an announcement.
- The U.S. will recognise the People's Republic of China.
- Diplomatic ties with Taiwan are severed.
- The move reshapes Cold War politics.
1988 – James Brown Begins Prison Sentence
- On December 15, 1988, singer James Brown entered prison.
- He is serving time in South Carolina.
- Brown was known as the "Godfather of Soul".
1993 – "Schindler's List" Opens
- On December 15, 1993, Schindler's List opened in theatres.
- Steven Spielberg directs the film.
- It tells the story of saving Jewish lives during the Holocaust.
- Spielberg later won his first Oscar for the film.
2001 – Leaning Tower of Pisa Reopens
- On December 15, 2001, the Leaning Tower of Pisa reopened.
- The tower was closed for 11 years for repairs.
- Engineers stabilise it without removing the famous lean.
2011 – U.S. Declares End of War in Iraq
- On December 15, 2011, the U.S. declared the Iraq War over.
- A formal ceremony is held in Baghdad.
- The U.S. military flag is lowered.
- Primary American combat operations officially end.
Which Famous Personalities Were Born and Died on December 15?
December 15 marks notable birthdays and deaths of influential figures throughout history, celebrating legacies in the arts, science, and sports.
Notable Births on December 15
Gustave Eiffel (1832–1923)
- French engineer and architect.
- Best known for designing the Eiffel Tower in Paris.
Julie Taymor (1952– )
- American director and designer.
- Known for Broadway's The Lion King.
- Also directed the film Frida.
Adam Brody (1979– )
- American actor.
- Famous for the TV series The O.C.
- Also appeared in Nobody Wants This.
Notable Deaths on December 15
1950 – Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel
- Died on December 15, 1950.
- Indian freedom fighter and politician.
- Key leader in India's independence movement.
- First Home Minister and Deputy Prime Minister of India.
- Helped unite India's princely states into one nation.
1966 – Walt Disney
- Died on December 15, 1966.
- American film producer and showman.
- Created Mickey Mouse and many classic animated films.
- Pioneer of animation and theme parks.
1943 – Bob Feller
- Died on December 15, 2010.
- American baseball legend.
- Pitcher for the Cleveland Indians.
- One of the greatest pitchers in baseball history.
1947 – Arthur Machen
- Died on December 15, 1947.
- Welsh writer.
- Known for gothic and supernatural fiction
1968 – Jess Willard
- Died on December 15, 1968.
- American heavyweight boxing champion.
- Famous for his long reign and powerful punch.
1971 – Paul Pierre Lévy
- Died on December 15, 1971.
- French mathematician.
- Known for work in probability theory.
Other Notable Deaths
- Fausto Zapata (2014) — Mexican journalist and politician.
- Harry Zvi Tabor (2015) — English-Israeli physicist and engineer.
- Craig Sager (2016) — American sports journalist.
- Heinz Wolff (2017) — Scientist and TV presenter.
- Calestous Juma (2017) — Academic and science policy expert.
- Eryue He (2018) — Chinese historical fiction writer.
- Girma Wolde-Giorgis (2018) — President of Ethiopia.
- Saufatu Sopoanga (2020) — Prime Minister of Tuvalu.
- Zakir Hussain (2024) — Indian tabla player and composer.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation