This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 15 December

Every day has a history, but what happened on December 15 makes this date special? What are the moments from the past that shaped nations, culture and ideas? On December 15, many important events took place. On this day in 1791, the U.S. Bill of Rights, the first ten amendments to the U.S. Constitution, officially became law, securing fundamental freedoms like speech and religion. In 1939, the classic film Gone with the Wind premiered. In 1978, the United States announced it would recognise the People's Republic of China. In 2001, the famous Leaning Tower of Pisa reopened to the public after years of stabilisation work. There are many more events on this date. In this article, we'll look at births, deaths and other milestone moments from around the world that happened on December 15.

What Happened On This Day—December 15?