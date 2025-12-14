What is the Shortest Day of the Year? Check Winter Solstice 2025!

The shortest day of the year occurs during the winter solstice, a celestial event that marks the official beginning of astronomical winter in the Northern Hemisphere. On this day, daylight hours are at their minimum, while nighttime lasts the longest.

The winter solstice occurs when the sun reaches its lowest point in the sky, due to the Earth’s axial tilt of approximately 23.4 degrees. The word solstice comes from Latin, sol (sun) and sistere (to stand still). It reflects the moment when the sun appears to pause before reversing its path.

While the Northern Hemisphere experiences winter, the Southern Hemisphere simultaneously welcomes summer, making this event globally significant.

Is December 21 Actually the Shortest Day of the Year?

Yes, December 21 is typically the shortest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere, although the exact date and time can vary slightly due to leap years and Earth’s orbit.