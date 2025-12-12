EMRS Admit Card 2025 OUT
GSEB Time Table 2026 Revised: Download Updated SSC & HSC Exam Schedule PDF at gsebeservice.com; Direct link here

Dec 12, 2025, 16:10 IST

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has released a revised schedule for the Gujarat Board Class 10th and 12th Exams 2026. SSC and HSC candidates can view the updated dates at gseb.org.

Key Points

  • GSEB has released a revised schedule for the Gujarat Board Class 10th and 12th Exams 2026.
  • SSC and HSC candidates can view the updated dates at gseb.org.
  • Exams on March 4 will now be held on March 16, 17 or 18, as per the revised schedule.

GSEB Time Table 2026: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has released the Gujarat Board Class 10th, 12th Exam 2026 revised schedule. Candidates in SSC and HSC can check the revised exam dates online at gseb.org. The GSEB Class 10th and 12th exams 2026 scheduled on March 4, 2026 will now be held on March 16, 17 or 18, 2026, as per the schedule.

How to check GSEB SSC, HSC Time Table 2026?

Follow the mentioned steps to download the GSEB SSC, HSC Time Table 2026 online:

  1. Visit the official website at gsebeservice.com
  2. Click on the link ‘ધોરણ-૧૦ અને ધોરણ-૧૨ની મુખ્ય પરીક્ષાનો કાર્યક્રમ-૨૦૨૬’
  3. Check and download he PDF for exam purposes

GSEB SSC, HSC Exam 2026 Updated Time Table

GSEB SSC, HSC Exam 2026 Revised Schedule

Check the following table to know the revised dates for Gujarat Board exams 2026: 

Class  Previous Date Subject Revised date
SSC March 4, 2026 Social Science March 18, 2026
HSC general stream March 4, 2026 Basic Elements of Nama March 17, 2026
HSC general stream March 4, 2026 History, Biology and Agriculture, Chemistry, Economics and Business administration, Psychology and Economics, Physics, Mathematics March 18, 2026
HSC Science March 4, 2026 Biology March 16, 2026
Sanskrit Pratham March 4, 2026 Social Science March 16, 2026
Sanskrit Madhyama March 4, 2026 Sociology March 16, 2026

