GSEB Time Table 2026 Revised: Download Updated SSC & HSC Exam Schedule PDF at gsebeservice.com; Direct link here

GSEB Time Table 2026: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has released the Gujarat Board Class 10th, 12th Exam 2026 revised schedule. Candidates in SSC and HSC can check the revised exam dates online at gseb.org. The GSEB Class 10th and 12th exams 2026 scheduled on March 4, 2026 will now be held on March 16, 17 or 18, 2026, as per the schedule.

How to check GSEB SSC, HSC Time Table 2026?

Follow the mentioned steps to download the GSEB SSC, HSC Time Table 2026 online:

Visit the official website at gsebeservice.com Click on the link ‘ધોરણ-૧૦ અને ધોરણ-૧૨ની મુખ્ય પરીક્ષાનો કાર્યક્રમ-૨૦૨૬’ Check and download he PDF for exam purposes

GSEB SSC, HSC Exam 2026 Updated Time Table

GSEB SSC, HSC Exam 2026 Revised Schedule

Check the following table to know the revised dates for Gujarat Board exams 2026: