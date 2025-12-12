INI CET Jan 2026: Mock Seat Allotment Result OUT at aiimsexams.ac.in; Direct Link to Seat Allotment PDF Here

Key Points
- AIIMS New Delhi released the INI CET Jan 2026 Mock Seat Allotment Result today, December 12, 2025.
- Candidates can check the allocation PDF on the official website aiimsexams.ac.in.
- This mock round allows for choice review before the first round and is not the final allotment.
INI CET Jan 2026: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi has released the AIIMS Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (NI CET) Jan 2026 Mock Seat Allotment Result today, December 12, 2025. Candidates are advised to visit the official website to check the allocation PDF at aiimsexams.ac.in.
The mock round enables for reviewing and adjusting choices before the first round of counselling. It is important to note that this allocation is mock in nature and is not the official final seat allotment for the first round. Candidates will not be allowed to participate in further rounds, except open rounds, if not registered now.
AIIMS INI CET 2026 Key Highlights
Check the following table for details on AIIMS INI CET 2026:
|Overview
|Details
|Event name
|INI CET Jan 2026 Mock Seat Allotment Result
|Exam name
|Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (NI CET)
|Board name
|All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi
|Academic year
|2025-26
|Official website
|aiimsexams.ac.in
|Stream
|Medical
|Level
|Postgraduate (PG)
|Programmes
|MD, MS, MCh (6 years), DM (6 years), MDS
|Participating institutes
|AIIMS, JIPMER Puducherry, NIMHANS Bengaluru, PGIMER Chandigarh, SCTIMST Trivandrum
|Filling Choices dates
|December 6 - 9, 2025
|Round 1 form editing dates
|December 12 - 13, 2025 till 5 pm
How to check INI CET Jan 2026 Mock Seat Allotment Result?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check the INI CET Jan 2026 Mock Seat Allotment Result PDF online:
- Visit the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in
- Click on the ‘Important Announcements’ section
- Press on the link ‘Result of Mock Round of Online Seat Allocation for INI CET January 2026 Session’
- The PDF will open
- Review and download for future reference
