INI CET Jan 2026: Mock Seat Allotment Result OUT at aiimsexams.ac.in; Direct Link to Seat Allotment PDF Here

INI CET Jan 2026: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi has released the AIIMS Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (NI CET) Jan 2026 Mock Seat Allotment Result today, December 12, 2025. Candidates are advised to visit the official website to check the allocation PDF at aiimsexams.ac.in.

The mock round enables for reviewing and adjusting choices before the first round of counselling. It is important to note that this allocation is mock in nature and is not the official final seat allotment for the first round. Candidates will not be allowed to participate in further rounds, except open rounds, if not registered now.

AIIMS INI CET 2026 Key Highlights

