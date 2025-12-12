EMRS Admit Card 2025 OUT
INI CET Jan 2026: Mock Seat Allotment Result OUT at aiimsexams.ac.in; Direct Link to Seat Allotment PDF Here

By Laavanya Negi
Dec 12, 2025, 13:11 IST

AIIMS New Delhi released the INI CET Jan 2026 Mock Seat Allotment Result today, December 12, 2025. Candidates can check the allocation PDF on the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in. This mock round allows for choice review before the first counselling round and is not the final allotment.

Key Points

  • Candidates can check the allocation PDF on the official website aiimsexams.ac.in.
  • This mock round allows for choice review before the first round and is not the final allotment.

INI CET Jan 2026: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi has released the AIIMS Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (NI CET) Jan 2026 Mock Seat Allotment Result today, December 12, 2025. Candidates are advised to visit the official website to check the allocation PDF at aiimsexams.ac.in. 

The mock round enables for reviewing and adjusting choices before the first round of counselling. It is important to note that this allocation is mock in nature and is not the official final seat allotment for the first round. Candidates will not be allowed to participate in further rounds, except open rounds, if not registered now.

DIRECT LINK - INI CET Jan 2026 Result OUT

AIIMS INI CET 2026 Key Highlights

Check the following table for details on AIIMS INI CET 2026: 

Overview  Details 
Event name  INI CET Jan 2026 Mock Seat Allotment Result
Exam name  Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (NI CET)
Board name  All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi
Academic year  2025-26
Official website  aiimsexams.ac.in
Stream  Medical 
Level  Postgraduate (PG)
Programmes  MD, MS, MCh (6 years), DM (6 years), MDS
Participating institutes  AIIMS, JIPMER Puducherry, NIMHANS Bengaluru, PGIMER Chandigarh, SCTIMST Trivandrum
Filling Choices dates  December 6 - 9, 2025
Round 1 form editing dates  December 12 - 13, 2025 till 5 pm

How to check INI CET Jan 2026 Mock Seat Allotment Result?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check the INI CET Jan 2026 Mock Seat Allotment Result PDF online: 

  1. Visit the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in 
  2. Click on the ‘Important Announcements’ section
  3. Press on the link ‘Result of Mock Round of Online Seat Allocation for INI CET January 2026 Session’
  4. The PDF will open
  5. Review and download for future reference

DIRECT LINK - Result of the Mock Round of Online Seat Allocation of INI-CET Jan 2026 Session

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

