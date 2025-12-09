AP NMMS 2025 December Initial Answer Key Released at bse.ap.gov.in; Result Expected Soon

Key Points
- Candidates can download the answer key PDF at nse.ap.gov.in
- Link to submit grievances on the initial answer key is also live on the official website
- Candidates must upload documents supporting claim for grievance
AP NMMS 2025 Answer Key: The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh has released the AP NMMS 2025 answer key. Candidates who have appeared for the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship 2025 exams can visit the official website of the board to download the answer key PDF.
Along with the AP NMMS 2025 answer key, the board has also activated the link for candidates to submit grievances on the initial answer key. To submit objections, candidates need to visit the official website and enter the district, school code, hall ticket number, school name, name of students, booklet code, objection on question number, answer suggested and explanation along with supporting documents.
The AP NMMS 2025 answer key and grievance submission link is available on the official website - bse.ap.gov.in/NMMS.aspx. Candidates can also click on the direct link given below to download the answer key PDF and submit the grievances.
AP NMMS 2025 Answer Key - Click Here
AP NMMS 2025 Grievances - Click Here
How to Download AP NMMS 2025 Answer Key
The link for candidates to download the NMMS 2025 answer key PDF is available on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to download the answer key PDf
Step 1: Visit the official website of NMMS 2025 AP
Step 2: Click on the AP Answer key PDF link
Step 3: The answer key PDF will be displayed
Step 4: Download the answer key for further reference
Steps to Submit Grievances on AP NMMS 2025 Answer Key
The window for candidates to raise objections on the AP NMMS 2025 answer key is available on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to submit grievances
Step 1: Visit the official website of AP NMMS
Step 2: Click on the AP NMMS 2025 grievances link
Step 3: Enter the district, school code, hall ticket number, school name, name of students, booklet code, objection on question number, answer suggested and explanation
Step 4: Upload the supporting document file
Step 5: Save and click on submit
