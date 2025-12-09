CG Police Result 2025 OUT
AP NMMS 2025 December Initial Answer Key Released at bse.ap.gov.in; Result Expected Soon

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Dec 9, 2025, 11:19 IST

AP NMMS 2025 December Initial Answer Key has been released on bse.ap.gov.in. Students can download the official answer key, check responses, and estimate scores. Final result and merit list expected soon.

AP NMMS 2025 December Initial Answer Key Released at bse.ap.gov.in
Key Points

  • Candidates can download the answer key PDF at nse.ap.gov.in
  • Link to submit grievances on the initial answer key is also live on the official website
  • Candidates must upload documents supporting claim for grievance

AP NMMS 2025 Answer Key: The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh has released the AP NMMS 2025 answer key. Candidates who have appeared for the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship 2025 exams can visit the official website of the board to download the answer key PDF.

Along with the AP NMMS 2025 answer key, the board has also activated the link for candidates to submit grievances on the initial answer key. To submit objections, candidates need to visit the official website and enter the district, school code, hall ticket number, school name, name of students, booklet code, objection on question number, answer suggested and explanation along with supporting documents. 

The AP NMMS 2025 answer key and grievance submission link is available on the official website - bse.ap.gov.in/NMMS.aspx. Candidates can also click on the direct link given below to download the answer key PDF and submit the grievances.

AP NMMS 2025 Answer Key - Click Here

AP NMMS 2025 Grievances - Click Here

How to Download AP NMMS 2025 Answer Key

The link for candidates to download the NMMS 2025 answer key PDF is available on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to download the answer key PDf

Step 1: Visit the official website of NMMS 2025 AP

Step 2: Click on the AP Answer key PDF link

Step 3: The answer key PDF will be displayed

Step 4: Download the answer key for further reference

Steps to Submit Grievances on AP NMMS 2025 Answer Key

The window for candidates to raise objections on the AP NMMS 2025 answer key is available on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to submit grievances

Step 1: Visit the official website of AP NMMS

Step 2: Click on the AP NMMS 2025 grievances link

Step 3: Enter the district, school code, hall ticket number, school name, name of students, booklet code, objection on question number, answer suggested and explanation

Step 4: Upload the supporting document file

Step 5: Save and click on submit



