AP NMMS 2025 December Initial Answer Key Released at bse.ap.gov.in; Result Expected Soon

AP NMMS 2025 Answer Key: The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh has released the AP NMMS 2025 answer key. Candidates who have appeared for the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship 2025 exams can visit the official website of the board to download the answer key PDF.

Along with the AP NMMS 2025 answer key, the board has also activated the link for candidates to submit grievances on the initial answer key. To submit objections, candidates need to visit the official website and enter the district, school code, hall ticket number, school name, name of students, booklet code, objection on question number, answer suggested and explanation along with supporting documents.

The AP NMMS 2025 answer key and grievance submission link is available on the official website - bse.ap.gov.in/NMMS.aspx. Candidates can also click on the direct link given below to download the answer key PDF and submit the grievances.