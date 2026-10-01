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IIM Rohtak vs IIFT Delhi: A Detailed Comparison of Fees, Placements & MBA Programmes

Shiwani Kumari
By Shiwani Kumari
Oct 1, 2026, 16:56 IST

Thinking of pursuing an MBA in 2026? Don’t know which management college will be best for an MBA programme? This article compares IIM Rohtak and IIFT Delhi for MBA Programmes, describing their fees, placements, and MBA programmes. It provides a comprehensive analysis to help students choose between these B-Schools.

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IIM Rohtak vs IIFT Delhi: A Detailed Comparison of Fees, Placements & MBA Programmes
IIM Rohtak vs IIFT Delhi: A Detailed Comparison of Fees, Placements & MBA Programmes

IIM Rohtak and IIFT Delhi: Confused between the institutions, which one to choose for pursuing MBA programmes? Both are government business schools offering MBA programmes at INR 17.90 lakhs and INR 21.82 lakhs, respectively. Both institutions offer a strong background in alumni, placements, and research objectives. The fee structure, admission requirements, and infrastructure of both institutions are different from each other. To find more details about these colleges, check the information given below; we have provided all the necessary details and comparisons of IIM Rohtak and IIFT Delhi. 

IIM Rohtak 2026: MBA Details (Full-Time)

IIM Rohtak is one of the most sought-after management colleges in India and holds a 19th rank in management by the NIRF 2025. The flagship course at IIM Rohtak is MBA/PGP.

  • IIM Rohtak was declared an Institution of National Importance by the Ministry of Education. The total MBA (PGP) fee is INR 17.90 lakhs; studying at IIM Rohtak is an investment, as it assures 100% placement, and the average package recorded was INR 20.03 LPA, and the highest package recorded was INR 37.10 LPA for the batch of 2026.

  • With 100% summer internships, the average stipend was INR 1.21 lakhs, and the highest stipend was INR 3.6 lakhs, with prominent recruiters such as DESRI, Haleon, IIFL Finance, McDonald’s, Stanley, and many more companies.

Category

Details

Institute Type

Institution of National Importance (Government)

Course Name

MBA (full-time)

Duration

2-years

Total Seat

303

Admission Exam

CAT

Selection Process

CAT Score → GD → Personal Interview → Past Academic Record

Eligibility

Bachelor's degree in any discipline with minimum required aggregate marks

Total Fees

INR 17,90,000

NIRF Ranking

19th position 

Summer Internship Placement Rate

100%

Summer Internship Average Stipend

INR 1.21 lakhs

Summer Internship Median Stipend

INR 1.20 lakhs

Summer Internship Highest Stipend

INR 3.6 lakhs

Final Placement Year

2026 (2024-26 batch)

Students Placed

303

Recruiters Participated

210+

Average Package

INR 20.03 LPA

Median Package

INR 18.00 LPA

Highest Package

INR 37.10 LPA

Strongest Sector

Consulting with 28%

Top Recruiters

Aditya Birla Capital, Hyundai, HDFC Bank, Amul, Bharat Petroleum, and many more

IIFT Delhi 2026: MBA Details (Full-Time)

IIFT Delhi is recognized as a Deemed-to-be University. The management college holds a 17th rank in management by the NIRF 2025. The flagship course at IIFT Delhi is the MBA-IB & MBA-BA.

  • IIFT Delhi is a Deemed-to-be University, accredited by AACSB and an ‘A’ grade by NAAC. IIFT Delhi offers MBA programmes with specializations such as MBA-IB and MBA-BA. The total fee for MBA-IB and MBA-BA is INR 21.82 lakhs and INR 17.87 lakhs, respectively. Studying at IIFT Delhi is an investment, as it assures 100% placement, and the average package recorded was INR 31.30 LPA, and the highest domestic placement recorded was INR  72 LPA for the batch of 2025.

  • 100% summer internships; the average stipend was INR 2.73 lakhs, and the highest domestic stipend was INR 6 lakhs, with prominent recruiters including Amul, Axis Bank, Dabur, Unilever, Philips, Samsung, Puma, and many more.

Category

Details

Institute Type

Deemed-to-be University (Government)

Course Name

MBA

Duration

2 years

Total Seat

300

Admission Exam

CAT

Selection Process

CAT Score → GD → Personal Interview → Past Academic Record

Eligibility

Bachelor's degree in any discipline with minimum required aggregate marks

Total Fees

MBA-IB: INR 21.82 lakhs 

MBA-BA: INR 17.87 lakhs

NIRF Ranking

17th position

Summer Internship Placement Rate

100%

Summer Internship Average Stipend

INR 2.73 LPM

Summer Internship Median Stipend

INR 2.50 LPM

Summer Internship Highest Stipend

INR 4.50 LPM

Final Placement Year

2025 (2023-25 batch)

Recruiters Participated

135

Average Package

INR 31.30 LPA

Median Package

INR 26 LPA

Highest Package

INR 72 LPA

Highest International Package

INR 1.23 CrPA

Strongest Sector

Consulting with 22%

Top Recruiters

Asian Paints, Adidas, Indian Oil, ITC, Deloitte, and many more.

IIM Rohtak vs IIFT Delhi 2026: CAT Cutoff Comparison

The CAT cutoff for 2026 has not been officially released by the Ministry of Education for different Institutions. Students willing to check the cutoff for IIM Rohtak vs IIFT Delhi can refer to the 2025 CAT cutoff for the 2026-2028 Batch.

Category

IIM Rohtak Overall Cutoff

IIFT Overall Cutoff

General

95

96-97

EWS

90

96-97

OBC

78

94-96

SC

55

85-88

ST

30

75-80

PwD

30

75-80

The factors provided here are essential for comparing the two institutions to pursue an MBA programme. Knowing which business school offers the best return on investment under an affordable fee structure, while also providing an alumni network, will help make a better decision.

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