IIM Rohtak vs IIFT Delhi: A Detailed Comparison of Fees, Placements & MBA Programmes

IIM Rohtak and IIFT Delhi: Confused between the institutions, which one to choose for pursuing MBA programmes? Both are government business schools offering MBA programmes at INR 17.90 lakhs and INR 21.82 lakhs, respectively. Both institutions offer a strong background in alumni, placements, and research objectives. The fee structure, admission requirements, and infrastructure of both institutions are different from each other. To find more details about these colleges, check the information given below; we have provided all the necessary details and comparisons of IIM Rohtak and IIFT Delhi.
IIM Rohtak 2026: MBA Details (Full-Time)
IIM Rohtak is one of the most sought-after management colleges in India and holds a 19th rank in management by the NIRF 2025. The flagship course at IIM Rohtak is MBA/PGP.
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IIM Rohtak was declared an Institution of National Importance by the Ministry of Education. The total MBA (PGP) fee is INR 17.90 lakhs; studying at IIM Rohtak is an investment, as it assures 100% placement, and the average package recorded was INR 20.03 LPA, and the highest package recorded was INR 37.10 LPA for the batch of 2026.
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With 100% summer internships, the average stipend was INR 1.21 lakhs, and the highest stipend was INR 3.6 lakhs, with prominent recruiters such as DESRI, Haleon, IIFL Finance, McDonald’s, Stanley, and many more companies.
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Category
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Details
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Institute Type
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Institution of National Importance (Government)
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Course Name
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MBA (full-time)
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Duration
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2-years
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Total Seat
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303
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Admission Exam
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Selection Process
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CAT Score → GD → Personal Interview → Past Academic Record
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Eligibility
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Bachelor's degree in any discipline with minimum required aggregate marks
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Total Fees
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INR 17,90,000
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NIRF Ranking
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19th position
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Summer Internship Placement Rate
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100%
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Summer Internship Average Stipend
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INR 1.21 lakhs
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Summer Internship Median Stipend
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INR 1.20 lakhs
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Summer Internship Highest Stipend
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INR 3.6 lakhs
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Final Placement Year
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2026 (2024-26 batch)
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Students Placed
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303
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Recruiters Participated
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210+
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Average Package
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INR 20.03 LPA
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Median Package
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INR 18.00 LPA
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Highest Package
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INR 37.10 LPA
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Strongest Sector
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Consulting with 28%
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Top Recruiters
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Aditya Birla Capital, Hyundai, HDFC Bank, Amul, Bharat Petroleum, and many more
IIFT Delhi 2026: MBA Details (Full-Time)
IIFT Delhi is recognized as a Deemed-to-be University. The management college holds a 17th rank in management by the NIRF 2025. The flagship course at IIFT Delhi is the MBA-IB & MBA-BA.
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IIFT Delhi is a Deemed-to-be University, accredited by AACSB and an ‘A’ grade by NAAC. IIFT Delhi offers MBA programmes with specializations such as MBA-IB and MBA-BA. The total fee for MBA-IB and MBA-BA is INR 21.82 lakhs and INR 17.87 lakhs, respectively. Studying at IIFT Delhi is an investment, as it assures 100% placement, and the average package recorded was INR 31.30 LPA, and the highest domestic placement recorded was INR 72 LPA for the batch of 2025.
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100% summer internships; the average stipend was INR 2.73 lakhs, and the highest domestic stipend was INR 6 lakhs, with prominent recruiters including Amul, Axis Bank, Dabur, Unilever, Philips, Samsung, Puma, and many more.
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Category
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Details
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Institute Type
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Deemed-to-be University (Government)
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Course Name
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MBA
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Duration
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2 years
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Total Seat
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300
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Admission Exam
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CAT
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Selection Process
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CAT Score → GD → Personal Interview → Past Academic Record
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Eligibility
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Bachelor's degree in any discipline with minimum required aggregate marks
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Total Fees
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MBA-IB: INR 21.82 lakhs
MBA-BA: INR 17.87 lakhs
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NIRF Ranking
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17th position
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Summer Internship Placement Rate
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100%
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Summer Internship Average Stipend
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INR 2.73 LPM
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Summer Internship Median Stipend
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INR 2.50 LPM
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Summer Internship Highest Stipend
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INR 4.50 LPM
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Final Placement Year
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2025 (2023-25 batch)
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Recruiters Participated
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135
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Average Package
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INR 31.30 LPA
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Median Package
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INR 26 LPA
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Highest Package
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INR 72 LPA
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Highest International Package
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INR 1.23 CrPA
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Strongest Sector
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Consulting with 22%
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Top Recruiters
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Asian Paints, Adidas, Indian Oil, ITC, Deloitte, and many more.
IIM Rohtak vs IIFT Delhi 2026: CAT Cutoff Comparison
The CAT cutoff for 2026 has not been officially released by the Ministry of Education for different Institutions. Students willing to check the cutoff for IIM Rohtak vs IIFT Delhi can refer to the 2025 CAT cutoff for the 2026-2028 Batch.
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Category
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IIM Rohtak Overall Cutoff
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IIFT Overall Cutoff
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General
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95
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96-97
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EWS
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90
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96-97
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OBC
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78
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94-96
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SC
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55
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85-88
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ST
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30
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75-80
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PwD
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30
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75-80
The factors provided here are essential for comparing the two institutions to pursue an MBA programme. Knowing which business school offers the best return on investment under an affordable fee structure, while also providing an alumni network, will help make a better decision.
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