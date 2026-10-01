IIM Rohtak vs IIFT Delhi: A Detailed Comparison of Fees, Placements & MBA Programmes

IIM Rohtak and IIFT Delhi: Confused between the institutions, which one to choose for pursuing MBA programmes? Both are government business schools offering MBA programmes at INR 17.90 lakhs and INR 21.82 lakhs, respectively. Both institutions offer a strong background in alumni, placements, and research objectives. The fee structure, admission requirements, and infrastructure of both institutions are different from each other. To find more details about these colleges, check the information given below; we have provided all the necessary details and comparisons of IIM Rohtak and IIFT Delhi.

IIM Rohtak 2026: MBA Details (Full-Time)

IIM Rohtak is one of the most sought-after management colleges in India and holds a 19th rank in management by the NIRF 2025. The flagship course at IIM Rohtak is MBA/PGP.