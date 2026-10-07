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Top B-Schools for Consulting in India: Colleges Programme and Fees

Shiwani Kumari
By Shiwani Kumari
Oct 7, 2026, 14:40 IST

India has a number of leading B-schools offering a consulting specialization in management programmes. IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Bangalore, and IIM Calcutta are among the top B-schools for consulting in India. In this article, you’ll get to know what consulting in management is, what the outcomes are, the career options, which colleges offer consulting programmes, and placement details.

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Top B-Schools for Consulting in India
Top B-Schools for Consulting in India

Consulting in Management

Consulting is a specialization in management programmes such as MBA, BBA, PGDM, PGP, and many more. Consulting in management focuses on advising corporate leaders, government entities, and non-profits to solve complex business problems, improve operations, and maximize growth. Consultants are external problem solvers who bring success to the company, break down complex business problems, analyse them, and make them manageable and effective. 

Top B-Schools for Consulting in India are IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Bangalore, IIM Calcutta, ISB Hyderabad, XLRI Jamshedpur, and many more:

  • Consulting in Management is available at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels. 

  • Admission for the Consulting in Management programme at most B-Schools is entrance-based, andCAT/ GMAT are the popular entrance exams used for postgraduate colleges.

  • IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Bangalore, and IIM Calcutta are the best Consulting B-School/Colleges ranked 1st, 2nd, and 3rd, respectively, in India.

  • Consulting is a growing field in the corporate market, as top companies are looking for consultants to solve problems and bring value & growth to the market.

  • The average package offered to consultants at B-Schools is between INR 32 lakhs to INR 35 lakhs.

Top 10 Consulting B-Schools in India

The table given below highlights the top Consulting B-Schools in India. Consulting in management is a growing field in the corporate sector. Here are the Top 10 Consulting B-Schools in India, including fees, flagship course, and average package.

Colleges

Rank

Flagship Programme

Fees (Approx)

Average package

IIM Ahmedabad

1

PGP (2 years)

INR 26.00 lakhs

INR 32-35 LPA

IIM Bangalore

2

PGP (2 years)

INR 26.00 lakhs

INR 35.2 LPA

IIM Calcutta

3

MBA

INR 27.00 lakhs

INR 35-36 LPA

Indian School of Business Hyderabad

4

PGP (1 year)

INR 42.00 lakhs

INR 34-35.5 LPA

IIM Lucknow

5

PGP

INR 21.00 lakhs

INR 30-33.2 LPA

XLRI Jamshedpur

6

PGDM (BM)

INR 30.00 lakhs

INR 29.8-31.4 LPA

FMS Delhi

7

MBA

INR 2.50 lakhs

INR 30.1–34.1 LPA

SPJIMR Mumbai

8

PGDM

INR 24.00 lakhs

INR 33.0–33.7 LPA

IIM Kozhikode

9

PGP

INR 22.00 lakhs

INR 27.0–28.0 LPA

MDI Gurgaon

10

PGDM

INR 25.00 lakhs

INR 25.6–29.5 LPA

Admission Process of Top Consulting B-Schools in India

CAT is the most popular entrance exam among B-Schools for Consulting in India at the postgraduate level, and other entrance exams such as XAT/ GMAT, etc. are also accepted by various B-Schools across the country.

  • Students have to fill out the respective college/university admission application forms.

  • Students have to submit the required documents for the admission process.

  • Students are selected based on merit lists released by the college/university.

Eligibility Criteria for Top Consulting B-Schools in India

Admission to Consulting B-Schools is based on entrance exams and has different parameters for different colleges. Here are the eligibility criteria for admission to Consulting B-Schools in India:

  • Bachelor’s degree from any recognised institution/ University with a minimum of 50% marks (45% for SC/ST).

  • Candidates appearing for the final year examination can apply too, but their admission will be subject to scoring a minimum of 50% marks in the qualifying examination. However, they have to submit proof of degree completion within the time period specified by the institute.

Consulting B-Schools Accepted Exams & Cutoff (Previous Year)

Admission to consulting management B-Schools is entirely entrance-based, and CAT/ XAT/ GMAT are the popular exams accepted by most of the colleges. Candidates must have valid scores in any of the entrance exams as required by the institution. 

Here are the accepted entrance exams and cutoff details for the top 10 consulting B-schools:

College Name

Accepted Exams

Cutoff

IIM Ahmedabad

CAT

99+ Percentile

IIM Bangalore

CAT/GMAT

99+ Percentile

IIM Calcutta

CAT

99+ Percentile

Indian School of Business Hyderabad

GMAT/ GRE

97-99+ Percentile

IIM Lucknow

CAT

97-99+ Percentile

XLRI Jamshedpur

XAT

94-96+ Percentile

FMS Delhi

CAT

98-99+ Percentile

SPJIMR Mumbai

CAT/ GMAT

85-92+ Percentile

IIM Kozhikode

CAT

97-99+ Percentile

MDI Gurgaon

CAT

97-99+ Percentile

Subjects taught in Consulting in Management

Consulting is a domain offered in the majority of management programmes that covers topics such as:

  • Competitive Strategy & Frameworks 

  • Corporate Finance & M&A 

  • Corporate Finance & M&A 

  • Digital Transformation & Tech Strategy 

  • Behavioral Science & Change Management 

Specializations in Consulting

Consulting Management students learn to make strategic problem-solving decisions, generate value, and transform company growth. 

Here are the specializations in Consulting:

  • Strategy Consulting: High-level corporate decision-making or problem-solving.

  • Operations & Management Consulting: Improving data, managing and tracking the entire network, and procurement.

  • Technology & Digital Consulting: IT strategy, ERP implementation, AI integration, and Cloud migration.

  • Financial & Risk Advisory: Transactional advice, forensic accounting, valuation, and risk governance.

Objectives of Consulting 

Consulting Management revolves around offering tangible strategic value to the company by solving internal problems and making analytical decisions for the company's maximum benefit.

  • Strategic Problem Solving: Search for the root cause of revenue drop, market loss, and ineffective strategies.

  • Value Creation: Finding a way to lower costs, increase profit margins, or expand market share.

  • Transformation & Implementation: To look after large-scale, structural, or cultural changes within the company.

Career Options After Consulting in Management

Consulting in management offers various Job and Career options such as junior consultant, analyst, engagement manager, project leader, and many more. Here are more details about consulting in Management career options and its recruiters:

Job Roles

Resposibilities

Top Recruiters

Junior Consultant / Analyst

Data gathering, financial modeling, slide deck preparation, market research

McKinsey & Company, Boston Consulting Group (BCG), Bain & Company

Senior Consultant / Associate 

Problem structuring, leading workstreams, direct client interviews, presenting recommendations.

Kearney, Oliver Wyman, Roland Berger, Alvarez & Marsal (Turnaround & Restructuring)

Engagement Manager / Project Leader 

Managing client relationships, leading daily project delivery, managing team analysts.

Deloitte (Deloitte Consulting / Monitor Deloitte), PwC (PwC Strategy&), EY (EY-Parthenon), KPMG (Management Advisory)

Partner / Managing Director 

Business development, client account management, thought leadership, firm equity partner.

Accenture Strategy & Consulting, Capgemini Invent, IBM Consulting

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