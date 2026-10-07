Top B-Schools for Consulting in India: Colleges Programme and Fees

Consulting in Management Consulting is a specialization in management programmes such as MBA, BBA, PGDM, PGP, and many more. Consulting in management focuses on advising corporate leaders, government entities, and non-profits to solve complex business problems, improve operations, and maximize growth. Consultants are external problem solvers who bring success to the company, break down complex business problems, analyse them, and make them manageable and effective. Top B-Schools for Consulting in India are IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Bangalore, IIM Calcutta, ISB Hyderabad, XLRI Jamshedpur, and many more: Consulting in Management is available at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels.

Admission for the Consulting in Management programme at most B-Schools is entrance-based, andCAT/ GMAT are the popular entrance exams used for postgraduate colleges.

IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Bangalore, and IIM Calcutta are the best Consulting B-School/Colleges ranked 1st, 2nd, and 3rd, respectively, in India.

Consulting is a growing field in the corporate market, as top companies are looking for consultants to solve problems and bring value & growth to the market.

The average package offered to consultants at B-Schools is between INR 32 lakhs to INR 35 lakhs.

Admission Process of Top Consulting B-Schools in India CAT is the most popular entrance exam among B-Schools for Consulting in India at the postgraduate level, and other entrance exams such as XAT/ GMAT, etc. are also accepted by various B-Schools across the country. Students have to fill out the respective college/university admission application forms.

Students have to submit the required documents for the admission process.

Students are selected based on merit lists released by the college/university. Eligibility Criteria for Top Consulting B-Schools in India Admission to Consulting B-Schools is based on entrance exams and has different parameters for different colleges. Here are the eligibility criteria for admission to Consulting B-Schools in India: Bachelor’s degree from any recognised institution/ University with a minimum of 50% marks (45% for SC/ST).

Candidates appearing for the final year examination can apply too, but their admission will be subject to scoring a minimum of 50% marks in the qualifying examination. However, they have to submit proof of degree completion within the time period specified by the institute.

Consulting B-Schools Accepted Exams & Cutoff (Previous Year) Admission to consulting management B-Schools is entirely entrance-based, and CAT/ XAT/ GMAT are the popular exams accepted by most of the colleges. Candidates must have valid scores in any of the entrance exams as required by the institution. Here are the accepted entrance exams and cutoff details for the top 10 consulting B-schools: College Name Accepted Exams Cutoff IIM Ahmedabad CAT 99+ Percentile IIM Bangalore CAT/GMAT 99+ Percentile IIM Calcutta CAT 99+ Percentile Indian School of Business Hyderabad GMAT/ GRE 97-99+ Percentile IIM Lucknow CAT 97-99+ Percentile XLRI Jamshedpur XAT 94-96+ Percentile FMS Delhi CAT 98-99+ Percentile SPJIMR Mumbai CAT/ GMAT 85-92+ Percentile IIM Kozhikode CAT 97-99+ Percentile MDI Gurgaon CAT 97-99+ Percentile

Subjects taught in Consulting in Management Consulting is a domain offered in the majority of management programmes that covers topics such as: Competitive Strategy & Frameworks

Corporate Finance & M&A

Corporate Finance & M&A

Digital Transformation & Tech Strategy

Behavioral Science & Change Management Specializations in Consulting Consulting Management students learn to make strategic problem-solving decisions, generate value, and transform company growth. Here are the specializations in Consulting: Strategy Consulting: High-level corporate decision-making or problem-solving.

Operations & Management Consulting: Improving data, managing and tracking the entire network, and procurement.

Technology & Digital Consulting: IT strategy, ERP implementation, AI integration, and Cloud migration.

Financial & Risk Advisory: Transactional advice, forensic accounting, valuation, and risk governance.

Objectives of Consulting Consulting Management revolves around offering tangible strategic value to the company by solving internal problems and making analytical decisions for the company's maximum benefit. Strategic Problem Solving: Search for the root cause of revenue drop, market loss, and ineffective strategies.

Value Creation: Finding a way to lower costs, increase profit margins, or expand market share.

Transformation & Implementation: To look after large-scale, structural, or cultural changes within the company. Career Options After Consulting in Management Consulting in management offers various Job and Career options such as junior consultant, analyst, engagement manager, project leader, and many more. Here are more details about consulting in Management career options and its recruiters: