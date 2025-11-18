JNVST 2026 Class 6 Admit Card Released, Download with Registration Number and Date of Birth at navodaya.gov.in

JNVST 2026 Class 6 Admit Card: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has released the admit card for Class VI JNVST 2026. Students appearing for the JNVST class 6 exams can download the admit card through the link on the official website.

To download the admit card, candidates must visit the official website and login using their registration number and date of birth. The JNVST 2026 class 6 entrance test is scheduled to be held on February 7, 2026. To appear for the exams, candidates must carry their admit cards with them. The JNVST 2026 class 6 admission test admit card will include the candidate's details, exam centre details and instructions for candidates.

Download the JNVST 2026 class 6 admit card through the link on the official website - navodaya.gov.in. A direct link to download the JNVST class 6 admit card is also available below.