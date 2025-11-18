JNVST 2026 Class 6 Admit Card Released, Download with Registration Number and Date of Birth at navodaya.gov.in

Key Points
- Candidates can login with their registration number and date of birth to download the hall ticket
- JNVST class 6 Selection Test to be held on February 7, 2026
- Admit cards for students from the state of Kerala to be released shortly
JNVST 2026 Class 6 Admit Card: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has released the admit card for Class VI JNVST 2026. Students appearing for the JNVST class 6 exams can download the admit card through the link on the official website.
To download the admit card, candidates must visit the official website and login using their registration number and date of birth. The JNVST 2026 class 6 entrance test is scheduled to be held on February 7, 2026. To appear for the exams, candidates must carry their admit cards with them. The JNVST 2026 class 6 admission test admit card will include the candidate's details, exam centre details and instructions for candidates.
Download the JNVST 2026 class 6 admit card through the link on the official website - navodaya.gov.in. A direct link to download the JNVST class 6 admit card is also available below.
Steps to Download the JNVST 2026 Class 6 Admit Card
The JNVST Class 6 admit card 2026 is available for download on the official website. Follow the steps provided below to download the admit card.
Step 1: Visit the official website of JNVST
Step 2: Click on the Class 6 admit card notification
Step 3: Click on the admit card link
Step 4: Enter the registration number and date of birth
Step 5: The JNVST Class 6 admit card will be displayed
Step 7: Download the selection test hall ticket for further reference
JNVST Class 6 Admit Card for the state of Kerala will be issued online soon. According to the official notification issued, the admit card for the State of Kerala will be released shortly. Candidates from the state of Kerala appearing for the JNVST Class 6 exams must keep visiting the official website for the latest updates.
Details Mentioned on JNVST 2026 Class 6 Admit Card
When downloading the JNVST admit card, students must check for the following details
- Candidate Name
- Roll Number
- Name of Exam
- Candidate photograph and signature
- Exam centre name and address
- Reporting time to the centre
- Exam duration
- Instructions for candidates
