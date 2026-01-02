HP TET Result 2025
NMS Approves New Seats for NEET PG 2025 Counselling, Check Details Here

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Jan 2, 2026, 15:41 IST

The National Medical Commission has approved additional seats for postgraduate programmes for the ongoing counselling process. Check latest updates and revised seat matrix here. 

NMS Approves New Seats for NEET PG 2025 Counselling
NMS Approves New Seats for NEET PG 2025 Counselling
Key Points

  • NMC approves new seats for postgraduate admissions in 2025
  • 171 seats were given for approval by committees and 587 seats were added for MD and MS admissions
  • NEw seats to be included in ongoing NEET PG 2025 counselling

NEET PG Counselling 2025: The National Medical Commission has approved additional postgraduate seats after medical colleges appealed against the decision of the Medical Assessment and Rating Board. As per the official notifications, a total of 587 PG medical seats have been added to the NEET PG 2025 seat matrix across medical colleges after approval.

As per the detailed notification, 171 seats were given for approval by committees and 587 seats were added for MD and MS admissions. The LOPs for these sanctioned PG seats for AY 2025-26 will be issued shortly. According to the notification released, counselling authorities need not wait for the LOPs from institutions to include them in the counselling process and the list uploaded on the website shall be considered as valid document for counselling process. 

Official Notification - Click Here

NEET PG Counselling 2026: Revised Seat Matrix

Check the detailed list of additional seats for NEET PG counselling

S. No.Name of the CollegeDate of AppealCourse / DisciplineAdditional Seats GrantedTotal Seats (After Appeal)
1 Autonomous State Medical College (Govt. Medical College, Faizabad), Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh 26-11-2025 MD – General Surgery 05 05
2 Autonomous State Medical College (Govt. Medical College, Faizabad), Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh 26-11-2025 MS – Obstetrics & Gynaecology 03 03
3 Autonomous State Medical College (Govt. Medical College, Faizabad), Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh 26-11-2025 MD – Immunology, Hematology & Blood Transfusion 03 03
4 Autonomous State Medical College (Govt. Medical College, Faizabad), Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh 26-11-2025 MD – Anesthesiology 02 02
5 College of Medicine & Sagore Dutta Hospital, Kolkata 05-12-2025 MD – Dermatology, Venereology & Leprosy 04 04
6 Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS), Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh 05-12-2025 MD – Dermatology, Venereology & Leprosy 01 01
7 Smt. B.K. Shah Medical Institute & Research Centre, Sumandeep Vidyapeeth, Vadodara, Gujarat 03-12-2025 MD – Anesthesiology 02 22
8 Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (TRIHMS), Naharlagun, Arunachal Pradesh 05-12-2025 MD – Pediatrics 02 02
9 Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (TRIHMS), Naharlagun, Arunachal Pradesh 05-12-2025 MS – General Surgery 02 02
10 Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (TRIHMS), Naharlagun, Arunachal Pradesh 05-12-2025 MD – Anatomy 02 02
11 Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (TRIHMS), Naharlagun, Arunachal Pradesh 05-12-2025 MD – Anesthesiology 02 02
12 Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (TRIHMS), Naharlagun, Arunachal Pradesh 05-12-2025 MD – Microbiology 02 02
13 Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (TRIHMS), Naharlagun, Arunachal Pradesh 05-12-2025 MD – Physiology 02 02
14 Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (TRIHMS), Naharlagun, Arunachal Pradesh 05-12-2025 MD – Community Medicine 02 02
15 Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (TRIHMS), Naharlagun, Arunachal Pradesh 05-12-2025 MD – Radio Diagnosis 03 03
16 Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (TRIHMS), Naharlagun, Arunachal Pradesh 05-12-2025 MS – Obstetrics & Gynaecology 02 02
17 Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (TRIHMS), Naharlagun, Arunachal Pradesh 05-12-2025 MD – Pharmacology 02 02
18 Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (TRIHMS), Naharlagun, Arunachal Pradesh 05-12-2025 MD – General Medicine 02 02
