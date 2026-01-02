NMS Approves New Seats for NEET PG 2025 Counselling, Check Details Here

Key Points
- NMC approves new seats for postgraduate admissions in 2025
- 171 seats were given for approval by committees and 587 seats were added for MD and MS admissions
- NEw seats to be included in ongoing NEET PG 2025 counselling
NEET PG Counselling 2025: The National Medical Commission has approved additional postgraduate seats after medical colleges appealed against the decision of the Medical Assessment and Rating Board. As per the official notifications, a total of 587 PG medical seats have been added to the NEET PG 2025 seat matrix across medical colleges after approval.
As per the detailed notification, 171 seats were given for approval by committees and 587 seats were added for MD and MS admissions. The LOPs for these sanctioned PG seats for AY 2025-26 will be issued shortly. According to the notification released, counselling authorities need not wait for the LOPs from institutions to include them in the counselling process and the list uploaded on the website shall be considered as valid document for counselling process.
Official Notification - Click Here
NEET PG Counselling 2026: Revised Seat Matrix
Check the detailed list of additional seats for NEET PG counselling
|S. No.
|Name of the College
|Date of Appeal
|Course / Discipline
|Additional Seats Granted
|Total Seats (After Appeal)
|1
|Autonomous State Medical College (Govt. Medical College, Faizabad), Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh
|26-11-2025
|MD – General Surgery
|05
|05
|2
|Autonomous State Medical College (Govt. Medical College, Faizabad), Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh
|26-11-2025
|MS – Obstetrics & Gynaecology
|03
|03
|3
|Autonomous State Medical College (Govt. Medical College, Faizabad), Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh
|26-11-2025
|MD – Immunology, Hematology & Blood Transfusion
|03
|03
|4
|Autonomous State Medical College (Govt. Medical College, Faizabad), Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh
|26-11-2025
|MD – Anesthesiology
|02
|02
|5
|College of Medicine & Sagore Dutta Hospital, Kolkata
|05-12-2025
|MD – Dermatology, Venereology & Leprosy
|04
|04
|6
|Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS), Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh
|05-12-2025
|MD – Dermatology, Venereology & Leprosy
|01
|01
|7
|Smt. B.K. Shah Medical Institute & Research Centre, Sumandeep Vidyapeeth, Vadodara, Gujarat
|03-12-2025
|MD – Anesthesiology
|02
|22
|8
|Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (TRIHMS), Naharlagun, Arunachal Pradesh
|05-12-2025
|MD – Pediatrics
|02
|02
|9
|Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (TRIHMS), Naharlagun, Arunachal Pradesh
|05-12-2025
|MS – General Surgery
|02
|02
|10
|Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (TRIHMS), Naharlagun, Arunachal Pradesh
|05-12-2025
|MD – Anatomy
|02
|02
|11
|Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (TRIHMS), Naharlagun, Arunachal Pradesh
|05-12-2025
|MD – Anesthesiology
|02
|02
|12
|Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (TRIHMS), Naharlagun, Arunachal Pradesh
|05-12-2025
|MD – Microbiology
|02
|02
|13
|Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (TRIHMS), Naharlagun, Arunachal Pradesh
|05-12-2025
|MD – Physiology
|02
|02
|14
|Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (TRIHMS), Naharlagun, Arunachal Pradesh
|05-12-2025
|MD – Community Medicine
|02
|02
|15
|Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (TRIHMS), Naharlagun, Arunachal Pradesh
|05-12-2025
|MD – Radio Diagnosis
|03
|03
|16
|Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (TRIHMS), Naharlagun, Arunachal Pradesh
|05-12-2025
|MS – Obstetrics & Gynaecology
|02
|02
|17
|Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (TRIHMS), Naharlagun, Arunachal Pradesh
|05-12-2025
|MD – Pharmacology
|02
|02
|18
|Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (TRIHMS), Naharlagun, Arunachal Pradesh
|05-12-2025
|MD – General Medicine
|02
|02
