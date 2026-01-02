NMS Approves New Seats for NEET PG 2025 Counselling, Check Details Here

NEET PG Counselling 2025: The National Medical Commission has approved additional postgraduate seats after medical colleges appealed against the decision of the Medical Assessment and Rating Board. As per the official notifications, a total of 587 PG medical seats have been added to the NEET PG 2025 seat matrix across medical colleges after approval.

As per the detailed notification, 171 seats were given for approval by committees and 587 seats were added for MD and MS admissions. The LOPs for these sanctioned PG seats for AY 2025-26 will be issued shortly. According to the notification released, counselling authorities need not wait for the LOPs from institutions to include them in the counselling process and the list uploaded on the website shall be considered as valid document for counselling process.