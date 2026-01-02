CBSE Practical Exams 2026: Reminder Issued For Class 10, 12 Internal Assessment for Schools; Read Guidelines and Official Notice

CBSE Practical Exams 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released an official reminder notification for all board affiliated schools, urging them to follow the class 10th and 12th practical exams, projects, and internal assessments guidelines strictly for the 2025-26 academic session. The notice, released on January 1, lays down the important guidelines and rules for schools, stressing on proper conduct of IA and/or practical exams.

In case any errors or deviations from the set rules are found, the board will take strict actions against the concerned authorities. It allows for transparency, uniformity, and timely completion of assessments for the entire board exam process. The notice stated that the Annual Practical Examinations, Internal Assessment, and Project work for students of classes 10 and 12 began on January 1, 2026.