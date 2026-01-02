CBSE Practical Exams 2026: Reminder Issued For Class 10, 12 Internal Assessment for Schools; Read Guidelines and Official Notice

Key Points
- The CBSE issued an official reminder for affiliated schools for practical exams.
- The reminder stressed the proper conduct of these evaluations.
- Read the guidelines laid down by CBSE for schools and students here.
CBSE Practical Exams 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released an official reminder notification for all board affiliated schools, urging them to follow the class 10th and 12th practical exams, projects, and internal assessments guidelines strictly for the 2025-26 academic session. The notice, released on January 1, lays down the important guidelines and rules for schools, stressing on proper conduct of IA and/or practical exams.
In case any errors or deviations from the set rules are found, the board will take strict actions against the concerned authorities. It allows for transparency, uniformity, and timely completion of assessments for the entire board exam process. The notice stated that the Annual Practical Examinations, Internal Assessment, and Project work for students of classes 10 and 12 began on January 1, 2026.
CBSE Practical Exams 2026: Guidelines for Schools and Students
- The board has asked the schools to timely schedule the conduct of exams and ensure sufficient answer books for exams, with necessary infrastructural needs in place for all students, including CWSN candidates.
- All information must be communicated to the students and parents in a timely manner.
- They are also urged to contact the officially appointed CBSE External Examiners well in advance to ensure smooth conduct.
- In case of shortage of resources, schools must immediately contact the CBSE Regional Office. Schools must upload the scores of all practical examinations, Project work, and Internal Assessment on the day of exam.
- The Principal, Internal Examiner, and External Examiner must verify the marks uploaded immediately since no corrections will be allowed post-result declaration. The external examiner must ensure their attendance via regularly signing undertakings.
- The whole assessment will be rendered invalid if an unofficial external examiner conducts the class 12th practical exam.
- Students must follow the official schedule and no student participating in sports, national or international level, will be granted an exemption from Practical/ Project/ Internal Assessment. No separate or special practical examination will be arranged for them.
- The entire assessment must be conducted between January 1, 2026 and February 14, 2026 strictly.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation