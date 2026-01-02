APSC Mains Result 2025 OUT: Check CCE Mains Merit List PDF, Direct Link at apsc.nic.in

APSC Mains Result 2025: The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) released the APSC Mains Result 2025 at apsc.nic.in on January 2, 2026. Candidates who appeared in the APSC Mains Exam conducted in October 2025 can now download the result pdf, which contains the roll number of candidates shortlisted for the Interview. The APSC CCE recruitment 2025 aims to fill positions such as Assam Civil Service (ACS) and Assam Police Service (APS)
Candidates can download the APSC CCE Mains Result 2025 PDF directly from the official website, apsc.nic.in. As per the official notice, the interview details will be notified shortly to the shortlisted candidates.
APSC Mains Result 2025 PDF Download Link
APSC has released the Combined Competitive (Main) Examination 2025 PDF. The Result PDF contains the roll numbers of candidates who have successfully secured the minimum qualifying marks in the written papers (Essay, GS I-V). Click the direct link below to download the official PDF:
Direct Link to Download APSC CCE Mains Result 2025 PDF
APSC Mains Result 2025: Overview
APSC has released the Mains Result PDF containing the roll number of candidates shortlisted for the interview round. Shortlisted candidates will soon start receiving the updates regarding the interview round. Check the table below for APSC CCE Mains Result 2025 Key Highlights
Feature
Details
Exam Name
Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) 2024
Conducting Body
Assam Public Service Commission (APSC)
Mains Exam Date
October 11, 12, and 13, 2025
Result Status
Released / Declared
Result Format
PDF (Roll Number Wise)
Total Vacancies
289 (Approx.)
Next Stage
Personality Test (Interview)
Official Website
apsc.nic.in
How to Check APSC CCE Mains Result 2026?
Candidates can check their results by clicking on the direct link provided above or they can follow the simple steps listed below
- Visit the official website, apsc.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on the tab, “Written/Screening Test Results”
- Now click on the link mentioning, “Result of the Combined Competitive (Main) Examination, 2024”
- Open the PDF to check your roll number
- Save and download the PDF for future reference.
What are Details Mentioned in the APSC Mains Result 2025?
After downloading the APSC Mains Result 2025 candidates must check all the details mentioned in it. Check the list below
- Name of Exam
- Date of Exam
- Advertisement Number
- Result Release Date
- Roll Number of Shortlisted Candidates
What After the APSC Mains Result?
Candidates who are declared successful in the APSC Mains Exam 2025 will be called for an interview round and document verification process. Check the details below for the next steps
- Personality Test (Interview)
- Document Verification
- Final Merit List
