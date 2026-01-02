APSC Mains Result 2025 OUT: Check CCE Mains Merit List PDF, Direct Link at apsc.nic.in

APSC Mains Result 2025: The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) released the APSC Mains Result 2025 at apsc.nic.in on January 2, 2026. Candidates who appeared in the APSC Mains Exam conducted in October 2025 can now download the result pdf, which contains the roll number of candidates shortlisted for the Interview. The APSC CCE recruitment 2025 aims to fill positions such as Assam Civil Service (ACS) and Assam Police Service (APS)

Candidates can download the APSC CCE Mains Result 2025 PDF directly from the official website, apsc.nic.in. As per the official notice, the interview details will be notified shortly to the shortlisted candidates.

APSC Mains Result 2025 PDF Download Link

APSC has released the Combined Competitive (Main) Examination 2025 PDF. The Result PDF contains the roll numbers of candidates who have successfully secured the minimum qualifying marks in the written papers (Essay, GS I-V). Click the direct link below to download the official PDF: