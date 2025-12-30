WBPRB Constable Result 2025
AIBE 20 Result 2025 LIVE: BCI Release Soon (XX) Final Answer Key, Exam Scorecard at allindiabarexamination.com; Check Expected Date & Time

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy
Dec 30, 2025, 13:24 IST

AIBE 20 Result 2025 to be released soon by BCI at allindiabarexamination.com. Check expected date, time, final answer key, and scorecard details.

AIBE 20 Result Live Updates
AIBE 20 Result Live Updates

HIGHLIGHTS

  • AIBE 20 Result 2025 link on the official website allindiabarexamination.com
  • Download AIBE 20 Results using User ID and Password
  • Candidates qualifying AIBE eligible to practice law in India

AIBE XX Result 2025: The Bar Council of India is likely to announce the All India Bar Examination (AIBE 20) results on the official website soon. AIBE 20 exams were conducted on November 30, 2025. The Bar Council of India released the AIBE 20 provisional answer key on December 3 and provided students with the opportunity to submit grievances on the provisional answer key. 

Based on the challenges submitted, the AIBE 20 final answer key will be released. Candidates who have appeared for their AIBE 20 exams will be able to check the AIBE Result and download the AIBE 20 scorecard through the link on the official website. 

To check the AIBE 20 result, students can visit the official website - allindiabarexamination.com and log in using their roll number and password. The AIBE 20 scorecard will include the sectional marks and rank, along with the qualifying status.

AIBE 20 Result 2025 - Click Here (Available Soon)

How to download the AIBE 20 results 2025?

Follow the steps provided below to download the AIBE 20 Scorecard

  1. Visit the official website -  allindiabarexamination.com.

  2. Click on the AIBE 20 result link

  3. Enter the User ID and Password

  4. Click on the result link

  5. The individual scorecard will be displayed

  6. Download for further reference

LIVE UPDATES
  • Dec 30, 2025, 13:24 IST

    AIBE 20 Scorecard: Results Expected Soon

    All India Bar Examination 20 results will be announced by the officials soon. The link to check the results will be available at allindiabarexamination.com. To download the results, students can visit the official website and login with their User ID and Password. 

  • Dec 30, 2025, 13:05 IST

    AIBE 20 Scorecard: Details Mentioned on the Scorecard

    The AIBE 20 scorecard will include the following details

    • Candidate name
    • Roll number
    • Name of exam
    • Marks scored
    • Qualifying status
  • Dec 30, 2025, 12:50 IST

    AIBE 20 Final Answer Key: Download PDF Here

    AIBE 20 results will be available on the official website soon. To download the scorecard, students can visit the official website and login using their user id/ roll number and password. The link to download the acorecard will be available on the official website allindibarexamination.com

  • Dec 30, 2025, 12:33 IST

    AIBE Result 2025: What is the Passing Marks

    The AIBE 20 exams were conducted on November 30, 2025. The passing marks are separate for various categories. According to the details provided, candidates from the General and OBC students must score at least 45 out of 100, while candidates from the SC, ST, and PwD must score a minimum of 40 out of 100.

  • Dec 30, 2025, 12:12 IST

    AIBE XX Result 2025: Login Credentials to Download Scorecard

    The AIBE 20 result 2025 will be announced by officials soon. To download the AIBE 20 scorecard students can visit the official website and login with the following details

    • Roll number
    • Password
  • Dec 30, 2025, 12:06 IST

    AIBE 20 Result 2025: Download Scorecard at allindiabarexamination.com

    AIBE 20 results 2025 will be announced by the officials on the official website soon. The link for candidates to download the AIBE 20 scorecard will be available on the official website allindiabarexamination.com. To download the scorecard candidates can visit the official website and login with their Roll number/ User Id and Password.

