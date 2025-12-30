AIBE 20 Result 2025 LIVE: BCI Release Soon (XX) Final Answer Key, Exam Scorecard at allindiabarexamination.com; Check Expected Date & Time

AIBE XX Result 2025: The Bar Council of India is likely to announce the All India Bar Examination (AIBE 20) results on the official website soon. AIBE 20 exams were conducted on November 30, 2025. The Bar Council of India released the AIBE 20 provisional answer key on December 3 and provided students with the opportunity to submit grievances on the provisional answer key.

Based on the challenges submitted, the AIBE 20 final answer key will be released. Candidates who have appeared for their AIBE 20 exams will be able to check the AIBE Result and download the AIBE 20 scorecard through the link on the official website.

To check the AIBE 20 result, students can visit the official website - allindiabarexamination.com and log in using their roll number and password. The AIBE 20 scorecard will include the sectional marks and rank, along with the qualifying status.

AIBE 20 Result 2025 - Click Here (Available Soon)

How to download the AIBE 20 results 2025?

Follow the steps provided below to download the AIBE 20 Scorecard

Visit the official website - allindiabarexamination.com. Click on the AIBE 20 result link Enter the User ID and Password Click on the result link The individual scorecard will be displayed Download for further reference

