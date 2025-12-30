GUJCET 2026: Registration Closes Today at gujcet.gseb.org; Check How to Apply Online Here

GUJCET 2026 Registration: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will close the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2026 registrations today, December 30, 2025. Candidates interested in appearing for the undergraduate engineering and pharmacy entrance exam will need to register online on the official website at gujcet.gseb.org. The board is not expected to extend the registration deadline so the interested candidates are advised to register the earliest.

GUJCET 2026 Key Highlights

Check the following table for the important highlights of GUJCET 2026: