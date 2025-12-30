GUJCET 2026: Registration Closes Today at gujcet.gseb.org; Check How to Apply Online Here

Key Points
- GUJCET 2026 registrations close today, December 30, 2025.
- Interested candidates must register online for the engineering and pharmacy entrance exam.
- Registration is available at the official website at gujcet.gseb.org.
GUJCET 2026 Registration: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will close the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2026 registrations today, December 30, 2025. Candidates interested in appearing for the undergraduate engineering and pharmacy entrance exam will need to register online on the official website at gujcet.gseb.org. The board is not expected to extend the registration deadline so the interested candidates are advised to register the earliest.
GUJCET 2026 Key Highlights
Check the following table for the important highlights of GUJCET 2026:
Overview
Details
Event name
GUJCET 2026 Registration deadline
Exam name
Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET)
Board name
Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB)
Academic year
2025-26
Official website
gujcet.gseb.org
State
Gujarat
Level
Undergraduate (UG)
Stream
Engineering
Pharmacy
Scale
State-level
Eligibility
Currently appearing or have cleared Class 12 from a recognized board with Physics and Chemistry as compulsory subjects
Programmes
Engineering (B.Tech)
Pharmacy (B.Pharma)
Total questions
120
Syllabus
Class 12th Science stream syllabus
Question format
Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs)
GUJCET 2026 Important Dates
Candidates can check the schedule for GUJCET 2026 here:
Events
Dates
GUJCET Registration Deadline
December 30, 2025
GUJCET Exam Date
March 29, 2026
GUJCET Admit Card Release
Mid of March 2026 (expected)
How to Register for GUJCET 2026?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to register online for GUJCET 2026:
- Visit the official website at gujcet.gseb.org
- Enter your Email ID or Mobile Number and Password
- Solve the captcha and Login
- In the dashboard, click on the link for GUJCET 2026 registration
- Provide your details and upload the necessary documents in prescribed format
- Pay the online registration fee
- Review the form and submit
- Download the confirmation page
Candidates must ensure that the details they have provided are correct. In case of incorrect information, their candidature could be cancelled and legal action can be taken against them. If candidates face any issues while registering for the exam, they must contact the GSEB Helpline at 18002335500 between 10 am and 6 pm the earliest.
