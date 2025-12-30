WBPRB Constable Result 2025
Focus
Quick Links
News

GUJCET 2026: Registration Closes Today at gujcet.gseb.org; Check How to Apply Online Here

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Dec 30, 2025, 12:59 IST

GUJCET 2026 registrations close today, December 30, 2025. Interested candidates must register online for the undergraduate engineering and pharmacy entrance exam at the official website at gujcet.gseb.org.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
GUJCET 2026 registrations close today, December 30, 2025.
GUJCET 2026 registrations close today, December 30, 2025.
Register for Result Updates

Key Points

  • GUJCET 2026 registrations close today, December 30, 2025.
  • Interested candidates must register online for the engineering and pharmacy entrance exam.
  • Registration is available at the official website at gujcet.gseb.org.

GUJCET 2026 Registration: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will close the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2026 registrations today, December 30, 2025. Candidates interested in appearing for the undergraduate engineering and pharmacy entrance exam will need to register online on the official website at gujcet.gseb.org. The board is not expected to extend the registration deadline so the interested candidates are advised to register the earliest. 

GUJCET 2026 Key Highlights

Check the following table for the important highlights of GUJCET 2026: 

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

GUJCET 2026 Registration deadline 

Exam name 

Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET)

Board name 

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB)

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

gujcet.gseb.org

State 

Gujarat

Level 

Undergraduate (UG)

Stream 

Engineering 

Pharmacy 

Scale 

State-level 

Eligibility 

Currently appearing or have cleared Class 12 from a recognized board with Physics and Chemistry as compulsory subjects 

Programmes 

Engineering (B.Tech) 

Pharmacy (B.Pharma)

Total questions 

120

Syllabus 

Class 12th Science stream syllabus 

Question format 

Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs)

GUJCET 2026 Important Dates

Candidates can check the schedule for GUJCET 2026 here:

Events

Dates

GUJCET Registration Deadline

December 30, 2025 

GUJCET Exam Date

March 29, 2026

GUJCET Admit Card Release

Mid of March 2026 (expected)

How to Register for GUJCET 2026?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to register online for GUJCET 2026: 

  1. Visit the official website at gujcet.gseb.org
  2. Enter your Email ID or Mobile Number and Password
  3. Solve the captcha and Login
  4. In the dashboard, click on the link for GUJCET 2026 registration 
  5. Provide your details and upload the necessary documents in prescribed format
  6. Pay the online registration fee 
  7. Review the form and submit 
  8. Download the confirmation page 

Candidates must ensure that the details they have provided are correct. In case of incorrect information, their candidature could be cancelled and legal action can be taken against them. If candidates face any issues while registering for the exam, they must contact the GSEB Helpline at 18002335500 between 10 am and 6 pm the earliest.

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News