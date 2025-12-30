School Holiday on 31 December 2025 (Wednesday): Schools Closed Tomorrow in THESE States, Check Details Here

School Holiday on 31st December: As India prepares to bid farewell to 2025 and welcome the New Year, schools across several states are either observing winter vacations or running on revised academic schedules due to cold wave conditions, fog, and festive breaks. With 31 December 2025 (Wednesday) falling at the peak of winter holidays, students and parents are keen to know whether schools will remain closed or reopen before the New Year. While many northern and hill states have already shut schools as part of winter vacation calendars, other regions continue academic activities as usual. Here is a detailed, state-wise update on school holidays and functioning on December 31, 2025, helping parents and students plan accordingly. Northern India: Winter Vacation Continues in Most States Uttar Pradesh

In Uttar Pradesh, the majority of government and private schools remain closed on December 31 as winter vacations continue across districts. Several districts had extended holidays due to severe cold waves and dense fog, especially for primary and middle classes. Schools are expected to reopen in the first week of January 2026, subject to weather conditions. Delhi–NCR Most schools in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurugram are already observing winter breaks, making December 31 a non-working day for students. Some private schools may conduct online revision sessions, but no physical classes are scheduled in most institutions. Punjab & Haryana Schools in Punjab and Haryana are also closed as part of winter vacation schedules, which typically extend till early January. Cold weather advisories remain in place across the region.

Eastern India: Extended Winter Breaks and Cold-Wave Closures Bihar In Bihar, many districts have announced extended school closures due to extreme cold conditions. December 31 continues to be a holiday for most schools, particularly for primary and secondary classes, with reopening planned after New Year. Jharkhand Schools in Jharkhand are also observing winter vacations, keeping December 31 as a holiday across most districts. Hill States: Schools Shut Due to Snow and Winter Conditions Himachal Pradesh All schools in Himachal Pradesh remain closed on December 31, 2025, as winter vacations are in force across snow-affected regions. Weather conditions make travel unsafe, especially in higher altitudes. Uttarakhand Several districts in Uttarakhand are also observing winter breaks or cold-wave related closures, making December 31 a school holiday in many areas.

Western India: Winter Vacation or Local Calendar-Based Closures Rajasthan Most schools in Rajasthan remain closed on December 31 under their winter vacation calendar, with reopening expected after New Year celebrations. Madhya Pradesh Schools in Madhya Pradesh are mostly functioning as per schedule, though some private institutions have opted for extended year-end breaks. Southern India: Schools Largely Open In southern states such as Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana, December 31 is generally a working day for schools. These states do not follow extended winter vacations, and no statewide school holiday has been declared. However, some private schools may declare a half-day or optional holiday due to New Year preparations. State-Wise School Holiday Status on 31 December 2025

State / Region School Status Reason Uttar Pradesh Closed Winter vacation, cold wave Delhi–NCR Closed Winter break Punjab Closed Winter vacation Haryana Closed Winter vacation Bihar Closed Cold wave, fog Jharkhand Closed Winter break Himachal Pradesh Closed Snowfall, winter vacation Uttarakhand Mostly closed Cold wave Rajasthan Closed Winter vacation Madhya Pradesh Mostly open No statewide holiday Tamil Nadu Open Regular classes Kerala Open Normal schedule Karnataka Open Regular classes Andhra Pradesh Open Working day Telangana Open Regular classes What Parents and Students Should Note? Winter vacation schedules vary by state and district

Northern India largely observes school holidays due to cold wave

Southern states mostly continue regular academic sessions

Some private schools may announce half-day or online classes

Always follow official school circulars for confirmation