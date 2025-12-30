Bihar Police Driver Result 2025
School Holiday on 31 December 2025 (Wednesday): Schools Closed Tomorrow in THESE States, Check Details Here

By Apeksha Agarwal
Dec 30, 2025, 18:01 IST

Schools across several northern and eastern states will remain closed on December 31, 2025, due to ongoing winter vacations and cold-wave conditions. Delhi–NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan and hill states continue holiday schedules, while most southern states operate regular classes. Some private schools may observe half-day schedules or optional breaks. Parents and students should confirm reopening dates through official school notices.

School Holiday on 31st December: As India prepares to bid farewell to 2025 and welcome the New Year, schools across several states are either observing winter vacations or running on revised academic schedules due to cold wave conditions, fog, and festive breaks. With 31 December 2025 (Wednesday) falling at the peak of winter holidays, students and parents are keen to know whether schools will remain closed or reopen before the New Year.

While many northern and hill states have already shut schools as part of winter vacation calendars, other regions continue academic activities as usual. Here is a detailed, state-wise update on school holidays and functioning on December 31, 2025, helping parents and students plan accordingly.

Northern India: Winter Vacation Continues in Most States

Uttar Pradesh

In Uttar Pradesh, the majority of government and private schools remain closed on December 31 as winter vacations continue across districts. Several districts had extended holidays due to severe cold waves and dense fog, especially for primary and middle classes. Schools are expected to reopen in the first week of January 2026, subject to weather conditions.

Delhi–NCR

Most schools in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurugram are already observing winter breaks, making December 31 a non-working day for students. Some private schools may conduct online revision sessions, but no physical classes are scheduled in most institutions.

Punjab & Haryana

Schools in Punjab and Haryana are also closed as part of winter vacation schedules, which typically extend till early January. Cold weather advisories remain in place across the region.

Eastern India: Extended Winter Breaks and Cold-Wave Closures

Bihar

In Bihar, many districts have announced extended school closures due to extreme cold conditions. December 31 continues to be a holiday for most schools, particularly for primary and secondary classes, with reopening planned after New Year.

Jharkhand

Schools in Jharkhand are also observing winter vacations, keeping December 31 as a holiday across most districts.

Hill States: Schools Shut Due to Snow and Winter Conditions

Himachal Pradesh

All schools in Himachal Pradesh remain closed on December 31, 2025, as winter vacations are in force across snow-affected regions. Weather conditions make travel unsafe, especially in higher altitudes.

Uttarakhand

Several districts in Uttarakhand are also observing winter breaks or cold-wave related closures, making December 31 a school holiday in many areas.

Western India: Winter Vacation or Local Calendar-Based Closures

Rajasthan

Most schools in Rajasthan remain closed on December 31 under their winter vacation calendar, with reopening expected after New Year celebrations.

Madhya Pradesh

Schools in Madhya Pradesh are mostly functioning as per schedule, though some private institutions have opted for extended year-end breaks.

Southern India: Schools Largely Open

In southern states such as Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana, December 31 is generally a working day for schools. These states do not follow extended winter vacations, and no statewide school holiday has been declared.

However, some private schools may declare a half-day or optional holiday due to New Year preparations.

State-Wise School Holiday Status on 31 December 2025

State / Region

School Status

Reason

Uttar Pradesh

Closed

Winter vacation, cold wave

Delhi–NCR

Closed

Winter break

Punjab

Closed

Winter vacation

Haryana

Closed

Winter vacation

Bihar

Closed

Cold wave, fog

Jharkhand

Closed

Winter break

Himachal Pradesh

Closed

Snowfall, winter vacation

Uttarakhand

Mostly closed

Cold wave

Rajasthan

Closed

Winter vacation

Madhya Pradesh

Mostly open

No statewide holiday

Tamil Nadu

Open

Regular classes

Kerala

Open

Normal schedule

Karnataka

Open

Regular classes

Andhra Pradesh

Open

Working day

Telangana

Open

Regular classes

What Parents and Students Should Note?

  • Winter vacation schedules vary by state and district

  • Northern India largely observes school holidays due to cold wave

  • Southern states mostly continue regular academic sessions

  • Some private schools may announce half-day or online classes

  • Always follow official school circulars for confirmation

For 31 December 2025, schools across much of North, East and Hill India remain closed due to winter vacations and severe cold conditions, while southern and central states continue normal classes. With New Year celebrations around the corner, many schools have aligned academic calendars to ensure student safety and convenience. Parents and students are advised to stay updated with local school notices for exact reopening dates in January 2026.

Also Check School Holidays in December 2025 


Apeksha Agarwal
Apeksha Agarwal

Content Writer

Apeksha Agarwal, a passionate and aspiring journalist, is dedicated to delivering impactful stories and insightful reports. As an education beat writer, she focuses on providing well-researched and engaging news content. Apeksha's strong foundation in journalism and media is complemented by her creativity, dedication, and attention to detail. Her goal is to inform and inspire audiences through meaningful narratives while continuously adapting to the ever-changing media landscape. She can be reached at apeksha.agarwal@jagrannewmedia.com.

... Read More

