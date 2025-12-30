Bihar Police Driver Result 2025
Punjab Board Released Class 8th Date Sheet 2026; Download at PSEB official website pseb.ac.in

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) released the Class 8th Exam 2026 date sheet today, December 30, 2025, on its official website at pseb.ac.in. Exams will run from February 17 to 27, 2026.

Key Points

  • PSEB released the Class 8th Exam 2026 date sheet today, December 30, 2025.
  • The date sheet is available on the official website at pseb.ac.in.
  • The exams are scheduled to take place from February 17 to February 27, 2026.

PSEB Class 8th Exam 2026 Schedule OUT: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has released the Punjab Board Class 8th Exam 2026 date sheet today, December 30, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check the exam dates at pseb.ac.in. According to the schedule, the exams for class 10th will begin from February 17 to 27, 2026. Candidates can check the detailed schedule here. 

PSEB Class 8th Exam 2026 Schedule 

Candidates can check the schedule for class 8th here. The exams for class 10th will begin from February 17 to 27, 2026. Check the date sheet here: 

DateDayTimeSubject CodeSubject Name
17-02-2026 Tuesday 11:00 AM – 2:15 PM 807 Punjabi
19-02-2026 Thursday 11:00 AM – 2:15 PM 801 English
20-02-2026 Friday 11:00 AM – 2:15 PM 809 Hindi
21-02-2026 Saturday 11:00 AM – 2:15 PM 802 Mathematics
23-02-2026 Monday 11:00 AM – 2:15 PM 808 Science
24-02-2026 Tuesday 11:00 AM – 2:15 PM 811 Social Science
25-02-2026 Wednesday 11:00 AM – 2:15 PM 810 Sanskrit / Urdu
26-02-2026 Thursday 11:00 AM – 2:15 PM 812 Computer Science
27-02-2026 Friday 11:00 AM – 2:15 PM 813 / 815 Health & Physical Education
27-02-2026 Friday 11:00 AM – 1:15 PM 821 Drawing / Art Education

PSEB Class 8th Exam 2026 Schedule Official Notice

