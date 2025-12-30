Punjab Board Released Class 8th Date Sheet 2026; Download at PSEB official website pseb.ac.in

Key Points
- PSEB released the Class 8th Exam 2026 date sheet today, December 30, 2025.
- The date sheet is available on the official website at pseb.ac.in.
- The exams are scheduled to take place from February 17 to February 27, 2026.
PSEB Class 8th Exam 2026 Schedule OUT: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has released the Punjab Board Class 8th Exam 2026 date sheet today, December 30, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check the exam dates at pseb.ac.in. According to the schedule, the exams for class 10th will begin from February 17 to 27, 2026. Candidates can check the detailed schedule here.
PSEB Class 8th Exam 2026 Schedule
Candidates can check the schedule for class 8th here. The exams for class 10th will begin from February 17 to 27, 2026. Check the date sheet here:
|Date
|Day
|Time
|Subject Code
|Subject Name
|17-02-2026
|Tuesday
|11:00 AM – 2:15 PM
|807
|Punjabi
|19-02-2026
|Thursday
|11:00 AM – 2:15 PM
|801
|English
|20-02-2026
|Friday
|11:00 AM – 2:15 PM
|809
|Hindi
|21-02-2026
|Saturday
|11:00 AM – 2:15 PM
|802
|Mathematics
|23-02-2026
|Monday
|11:00 AM – 2:15 PM
|808
|Science
|24-02-2026
|Tuesday
|11:00 AM – 2:15 PM
|811
|Social Science
|25-02-2026
|Wednesday
|11:00 AM – 2:15 PM
|810
|Sanskrit / Urdu
|26-02-2026
|Thursday
|11:00 AM – 2:15 PM
|812
|Computer Science
|27-02-2026
|Friday
|11:00 AM – 2:15 PM
|813 / 815
|Health & Physical Education
|27-02-2026
|Friday
|11:00 AM – 1:15 PM
|821
|Drawing / Art Education
