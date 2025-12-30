Punjab Board Released Class 8th Date Sheet 2026; Download at PSEB official website pseb.ac.in

PSEB Class 8th Exam 2026 Schedule OUT: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has released the Punjab Board Class 8th Exam 2026 date sheet today, December 30, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check the exam dates at pseb.ac.in. According to the schedule, the exams for class 10th will begin from February 17 to 27, 2026. Candidates can check the detailed schedule here.

PSEB Class 8th Exam 2026 Schedule

Candidates can check the schedule for class 8th here. Check the date sheet here: