CLAT 2026 Toppers List: Check City-Wise Topper Distribution & Score Analysis Details

CLAT 2026 Toppers List: The Consortium of NLUs has announced the CLAT 2026 results. The link for candidates to download their CLAT 2026 scorecard is now available on the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in. To download the individual CLAT 2026 scorecard, students need to visit the official website and login with their application number or admit card number and date of birth.

Along with the results, the conducting body will also be releasing the official toppers list for CLAT 2026. The CLAT 2026 toppers list will include the list of candidates who have secured the top marks in the CLAT 2026 UG and PG exams. As per the details provided in the result notification, the highest mark secured in CLAT 2026 UG is 112.75, while the highest mark secured in CLAT 2026 PG is 104.25. The overall attendance percentage for CLAT 2026 was 96.01%. Of the candidates who appeared for CLAT 2026, 57% are Females, 43% are Males, and 9 candidates are Transgender.