CLAT 2026 Toppers List: Check City-Wise Topper Distribution & Score Analysis Details

Key Points
- CLAT 2026 Result link now available at consortiumofnlus.ac.in
- CLAT 2026 scorecard mandatory for further admissions
- CLAT 2026 counselling schedule to be released soon
CLAT 2026 Toppers List: The Consortium of NLUs has announced the CLAT 2026 results. The link for candidates to download their CLAT 2026 scorecard is now available on the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in. To download the individual CLAT 2026 scorecard, students need to visit the official website and login with their application number or admit card number and date of birth.
Along with the results, the conducting body will also be releasing the official toppers list for CLAT 2026. The CLAT 2026 toppers list will include the list of candidates who have secured the top marks in the CLAT 2026 UG and PG exams. As per the details provided in the result notification, the highest mark secured in CLAT 2026 UG is 112.75, while the highest mark secured in CLAT 2026 PG is 104.25. The overall attendance percentage for CLAT 2026 was 96.01%. Of the candidates who appeared for CLAT 2026, 57% are Females, 43% are Males, and 9 candidates are Transgender.
CLAT 2026 Result - Click Here
CLAT 2026 Result Statistics
As per the details available in the official notification, the Common Law Admission Test 2026 (CLAT 2026) was conducted on Sunday, December 07, 2025, from 2:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M. at 156 Test Centres in 25 States and 4 Union Territories across India. The notification further includes the list of cities and the number of male and female candidates who have secured top marks in the CLAT 2026 UG and PG exams. Candidates can check the distribution of scores by Gender in the top 100 cities for CLAT 2026 UG and CLAT 2026 PG below.
Distribution of Score by Gender and City (Top 100)
A. CLAT 2026 Undergraduate (UG)
|City
|Female
|Male
|Total
|Bengaluru
|3
|12
|15
|New Delhi
|0
|8
|8
|Mumbai
|4
|3
|7
|Chennai
|1
|5
|6
|Hyderabad
|2
|4
|6
|Jaipur
|2
|4
|6
|Greater Noida / Noida
|2
|3
|5
|Gurugram
|3
|2
|5
|Lucknow
|2
|3
|5
|Hisar
|4
|0
|4
|Bhopal
|1
|2
|3
|Chandigarh
|2
|1
|3
|Ghaziabad
|0
|3
|3
|Jodhpur
|1
|2
|3
|Indore
|1
|1
|2
|Kolkata
|1
|1
|2
|Agra
|1
|0
|1
|Amritsar
|0
|1
|1
|Bhubaneswar
|0
|1
|1
|Coimbatore
|0
|1
|1
|Faridabad
|0
|1
|1
|Gandhinagar
|0
|1
|1
|Kanpur
|1
|0
|1
|Kota
|1
|0
|1
|Kurukshetra
|0
|1
|1
|Nagpur
|0
|1
|1
|Navi Mumbai
|0
|1
|1
|Patna
|0
|1
|1
|Pune
|1
|0
|1
|Rajahmundry
|1
|0
|1
|Ranchi
|0
|1
|1
|Vadodara
|1
|0
|1
|Visakhapatnam
|1
|0
|1
B. CLAT 2026 Postgraduate (PG)
|City
|Female
|Male
|Total
|New Delhi
|10
|12
|22
|Jabalpur
|5
|3
|8
|Jaipur
|5
|2
|7
|Indore
|2
|4
|6
|Patiala
|4
|1
|5
|Lucknow
|3
|1
|4
|Gandhinagar
|0
|3
|3
|Hyderabad
|2
|1
|3
|Bathinda
|2
|0
|2
|Bhopal
|2
|0
|2
|Ernakulam
|0
|2
|2
|Gorakhpur
|2
|0
|2
|Greater Noida / Noida
|1
|1
|2
|Gurugram
|1
|1
|2
|Guwahati
|1
|1
|2
|Kolkata
|0
|2
|2
|Patna
|1
|1
|2
|Ranchi
|1
|1
|2
|Varanasi
|1
|1
|2
|Agra
|0
|1
|1
|Amritsar
|1
|0
|1
|Barrackpore
|0
|1
|1
|Chandigarh
|1
|0
|1
|Chennai
|0
|1
|1
|Cuttack
|0
|1
|1
|Dehradun
|0
|1
|1
|Hisar
|1
|0
|1
|Jodhpur
|1
|0
|1
|Kota
|1
|0
|1
|Mangalore
|0
|1
|1
|Meerut
|1
|0
|1
|Mumbai
|0
|1
|1
|Mysore
|0
|1
|1
|Prayagraj
|1
|0
|1
|Pune
|0
|1
|1
|Shillong
|1
|0
|1
|Shimla
|0
|1
|1
|Sonepat
|1
|0
|1
|Thane
|0
|1
|1
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation