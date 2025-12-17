RBI Lateral Recruitment 2026: Applications Invited For 93 Experts And Other Posts, Check Eligibility And Application Process

RBI Lateral Recruitment 2026: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released notification for Lateral Recruitment of Experts on full-time contract basis on its official website. Candidates having requisite educational qualification including BE / B.Sc / B. Tech / M.Sc / M.Tech with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts.

A total of 93 posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive in different departments including Department of Information Technology (DIT), Department of Supervision (DoS) and Premises Department. The online application process is underway and eligible and interested candidates can apply online for these posts on or before January 06, 2026. In this article candidates will get the complete details about the RBI Lateral Recruitment 2026 application procedure, important dates, application fees, age limit, qualification, number of vacancies, pay scale and important links.

RBI Recruitment 2025: Important Dates The organisation has uploaded the detailed notification regarding the Lateral Recruitment of Experts on its official website. You can apply online for these posts after visiting the official website following the schedule given below-

Last date of application: January 06, 2026 RBI Recruitment 2025 Vacancies Under the recruitment drive, a total of 93 vacancies were announced for the recruitment of various posts including Market & Liquidity Risk Specialist, Data Scientist, Data Engineer, IT Security Expert, Network Administrator and others. RBI 2025 Notification PDF Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement containing all the crucial details properly before applying for these vacancies announced. Download the official notification through the link given below:

RBI 2025 Download Notification PDF What is the RBI 2025 Eligibility? The eligibility criteria and age limit have been released by the examination authority. Candidates should possess the required educational qualification and other eligibility parameters to apply for these posts.

Data Scientist - DIT: Candidates should have Masters in Statistics / Econometrics / Mathematics / Mathematical Statistics / Data Sciences / Finance / Economics; Or BE / B.Tech in Computer Science. You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification/eligibility of the posts. Scheme of Selection Selection for the posts will be done through preliminary screening / shortlisting by a Screening Committee followed by document verification and an interview. How To Apply for the RBI Experts 2025?