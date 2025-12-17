Complete List of Important Schemes Launched by Indian Goverment in 2025

The Indian government launched and expanded a number of transformative schemes in 2025 on employment generation, agriculture, education, housing, and gig economy welfare. Announced through the Union Budget 2025 and other key policy decisions, these initiatives aimed at fast-tracking economic growth, skill development, and inclusive development under the Viksit Bharat vision. Below is the comprehensive table and detailed overview of major schemes launched or significantly enhanced in 2025.

Key Government Schemes Launched/Announced in 2025