Complete List of Important Schemes Launched by Indian Goverment in 2025

The Indian government launched and expanded a number of transformative schemes in 2025 on employment generation, agriculture, education, housing, and gig economy welfare. Announced through the Union Budget 2025 and other key policy decisions, these initiatives aimed at fast-tracking economic growth, skill development, and inclusive development under the Viksit Bharat vision. Below is the comprehensive table and detailed overview of major schemes launched or significantly enhanced in 2025.
Key Government Schemes Launched/Announced in 2025
Scheme Name
Launch Date / Announcement
Ministry/Department
Key Objectives & Outlay
Prime Minister Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana
Budget 2025 (Feb)
Ministry of Agriculture
Supports 1.7 crore farmers in 100 low-productivity districts via scheme convergence; focuses on crops like pulses, millets.
Bharatiya Bhasha Pustak Scheme
Budget 2025
Ministry of Education
Digital Indian language books for schools/higher education; promotes multilingual learning.
Gig Workers Scheme (e-Shram Portal)
Budget 2025
Ministry of Labour
Identity cards, PM Jan Arogya Yojana health cover for ~1 crore gig workers on online platforms.
SWAMIH Fund 2 (Affordable Housing)
Budget 2025
Ministry of Housing
Rs 15,000 crore fund to complete 1 lakh stalled housing units; blends govt/bank/private funds.
Micro-Enterprise Credit Cards
Budget 2025
Ministry of MSME
Rs 5 lakh credit cards for 10 lakh Udyam-registered micro-enterprises in first year.
New Fund of Funds for Startups
Budget 2025
Ministry of Commerce
Rs 10,000 crore fresh fund (expands existing Rs 91,000 crore AIF commitments).
Atal Tinkering Labs Expansion
Budget 2025 (5-year plan)
Ministry of Education
50,000 labs in govt schools to foster innovation and scientific temper.
PM SVANidhi Revamp
Budget 2025
Ministry of Housing
Enhanced loans, UPI-linked Rs 30,000 credit cards, capacity-building for 68 lakh street vendors.
PM Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana (PM-VBRY)
1 Aug 2025
Ministry of Labour
Rs 99,446 crore for 3.5 crore jobs (1.92 crore first-timers); EPF incentives for new hires (Aug 2025–Jul 2027).
Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill 2025
Dec 2025 (Parliament)
Ministry of Rural Dev.
Increases MGNREGA guaranteed days from 100 to 125; Rs 1.51 lakh crore outlay for rural development.
1,200 Vocational Skill Labs
Oct 2025 (PM Launch)
Ministry of Education
In 400 Navodaya Vidyalayas & 200 Eklavya Schools across 34 states/UTs for youth skilling.
Bihar’s Mukhyamantri Nishchay Svyam Sahayata Bhatta Yojana (Revamp)
Oct 2025
Bihar Govt (PM Support)
Rs 1,000 monthly allowance + free skill training for 5 lakh graduates/year.
Major Themes and Sectoral Focus
1. Agriculture & Rural Economy
-
PM Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana to cover 100 Aspirational Districts with low productivity by converging existing schemes on pulses/millets to benefit 1.7 crore farmers.
-
Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission Bill enhances MGNREGA to 125 guaranteed days, sanctioning Rs 1.51 lakh crore for rural jobs and self-reliance.
2. Employment & Gig Economy
-
PM-VBRY: Incentivises 3.5 crore jobs through EPF-linked benefits for new hires, with an outlay of Rs 99,446 crore over 2 years.
-
Gig Workers Scheme: 1 crore platform workers registered on e-Shram; to get health insurance under PM-JAY.
3. Education & Skilling
-
Bharatiya Bhasha Pustak digitizes books in Indian languages for better understanding of the subject matter.
-
50,000 Atal Tinkering Labs and 1,200 Vocational Skill Labs will inspire innovation and employability in schools.
4. MSME, Housing & Startups
-
Micro-enterprise credit cards, Rs 5 lakh limit, and the SVANidhi revamp support street vendors/micro-businesses.
-
SWAMIH Fund 2 completes 1 lakh affordable homes; Startup Fund of Funds infuses Rs 10,000 cr more.
Impact and Strategic Importance
-
Each of these 2025 schemes is a part of Viksit Bharat@2047 and emphasizes:
-
Job Creation: More than 3.5 crore jobs through PM-VBRY and rural missions.
-
Inclusive Growth: gig workers, farmers, women, and rural youth are focus groups.
-
Digital & Innovation Push: Language technology, tinkering labs, skill hubs.
-
The Budget points to fiscal priority for human capital through multi-lakh crore outlays.
