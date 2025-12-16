TS Inter Time Table 2026: Telangana Board 2nd Year Exam Schedule Revised; Check Here

TS Inter Time Table 2026: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has revised and released the TS Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) 2026 schedule for second-year students today, December 16, 2025. The exam scheduled for March 3, 2026 will now be held on March 4, 2026. The change has been done to accommodate the state-declared holiday for Holi in 2026. Candidates can check the revised schedule on the official website at tgbie.cgg.gov.in.

The exams affected include Mathematics Paper IIA, Botany Paper II, and Political Science Paper II. The admit cards will be released two weeks prior to the exams. Students must note that only the aforementioned exams have been rescheduled; others remain unchanged and will follow the original TS Inter 2026 exam timetable.