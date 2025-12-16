TS Inter Time Table 2026: Telangana Board 2nd Year Exam Schedule Revised; Check Here

Key Points
- Telangana Board revised the IPE 2026 schedule for second-year students due to the Holi.
- The exams, originally scheduled for March 3, 2026, will now take place on March 4, 2026.
- The exams affected include Mathematics Paper IIA, Botany Paper II, and Political Science Paper II.
TS Inter Time Table 2026: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has revised and released the TS Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) 2026 schedule for second-year students today, December 16, 2025. The exam scheduled for March 3, 2026 will now be held on March 4, 2026. The change has been done to accommodate the state-declared holiday for Holi in 2026. Candidates can check the revised schedule on the official website at tgbie.cgg.gov.in.
The exams affected include Mathematics Paper IIA, Botany Paper II, and Political Science Paper II. The admit cards will be released two weeks prior to the exams. Students must note that only the aforementioned exams have been rescheduled; others remain unchanged and will follow the original TS Inter 2026 exam timetable.
TS Inter Exam 2026 Important Details
- TS Inter 2026 hall tickets will be released about two weeks before the exam.
- Students can download them from tgbie.cgg.gov.in using their hall ticket number.
- Carrying a printed copy is mandatory at the examination centre.
- Students are advised to regularly check the official website of the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education for any further updates or notifications related to the examination schedule and hall ticket release.
TGBIE IPE 2026 Theory Revised Date Sheet and Schedule
Candidates can check the schedule of IPE 2026 Theory Examinations to be held from February 25, 2026 from 9.00 am to 12:00 pm here:
|Date
|Day
|First Year Exams
|Second Year Exams
|February 25, 2026
|Wednesday
|PART-II: 2nd LANGUAGE PAPER-I
|February 26, 2026
|Thursday
|PART-II: 2nd LANGUAGE PAPER-II
|February 27, 2026
|Friday
|PART-III: ENGLISH PAPER-I
|February 28, 2026
|Saturday
|PART-I: ENGLISH PAPER-II
|March 2, 2026
|Monday
|MATHEMATICS PAPER-IABOTANY PAPER-IPOLITICAL SCIENCE PAPER-I
|March 4, 2026
|Wednesday
|MATHEMATICS PAPER-IIABOTANY PAPER-IIPOLITICAL SCIENCE PAPER-II
|March 5, 2026
|Thursday
|MATHEMATICS PAPER-IBZOOLOGY PAPER-IHISTORY PAPER-I
|March 6, 2026
|Friday
|MATHEMATICS PAPER-IIBZOOLOGY PAPER-IIHISTORY PAPER-II
|March 9, 2026
|Monday
|PHYSICS PAPER-IECONOMICS PAPER-I
|March 10, 2026
|Tuesday
|PHYSICS PAPER-IIECONOMICS PAPER-II
|March 12, 2026
|Thursday
|CHEMISTRY PAPER-ICOMMERCE PAPER-I
|March 13, 2026
|Friday
|CHEMISTRY PAPER-IICOMMERCE PAPER-II
|March 14, 2026
|Saturday
|PUBLIC ADMINISTRATION PAPER-IBRIDGE COURSE MATHS PAPER-I (FOR BI.P.C. STUDENTS)
|March 16, 2026
|Monday
|PUBLIC ADMINISTRATION PAPER-IIBRIDGE COURSE MATHS PAPER-II (FOR BI.P.C. STUDENTS)
|March 17, 2026
|Tuesday
|MODERN LANGUAGE PAPER-IGEOGRAPHY PAPER-I
|March 18, 2026
|Wednesday
|MODERN LANGUAGE PAPER-IIGEOGRAPHY PAPER-II
