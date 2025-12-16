BPSC 70th Mains Result 2025
TS Inter Time Table 2026: Telangana Board 2nd Year Exam Schedule Revised; Check Here

Dec 16, 2025, 20:13 IST

The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has revised the Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) 2026 schedule for second-year students due to the Holi state holiday in March 2026. The exams, originally set for March 3, 2026, will now be held on March 4, 2026. Candidates can check the revised schedule on the official website at tgbie.cgg.gov.in.

Key Points

  • Telangana Board revised the IPE 2026 schedule for second-year students due to the Holi.
  • The exams, originally scheduled for March 3, 2026, will now take place on March 4, 2026.
  • The exams affected include Mathematics Paper IIA, Botany Paper II, and Political Science Paper II.

TS Inter Time Table 2026: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has revised and released the TS Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) 2026 schedule for second-year students today, December 16, 2025. The exam scheduled for March 3, 2026 will now be held on March 4, 2026. The change has been done to accommodate the state-declared holiday for Holi in 2026. Candidates can check the revised schedule on the official website at tgbie.cgg.gov.in.

The exams affected include Mathematics Paper IIA, Botany Paper II, and Political Science Paper II. The admit cards will be released two weeks prior to the exams. Students must note that only the aforementioned exams have been rescheduled; others remain unchanged and will follow the original TS Inter 2026 exam timetable.

TS Inter Exam 2026 Important Details 

  • TS Inter 2026 hall tickets will be released about two weeks before the exam.
  • Students can download them from tgbie.cgg.gov.in using their hall ticket number.
  • Carrying a printed copy is mandatory at the examination centre.
  • Students are advised to regularly check the official website of the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education for any further updates or notifications related to the examination schedule and hall ticket release.

TGBIE IPE 2026 Theory Revised Date Sheet and Schedule

Candidates can check the schedule of IPE 2026 Theory Examinations to be held from February 25, 2026 from 9.00 am to 12:00 pm here:

Date Day First Year Exams Second Year Exams
February 25, 2026 Wednesday PART-II: 2nd LANGUAGE PAPER-I  
February 26, 2026 Thursday   PART-II: 2nd LANGUAGE PAPER-II
February 27, 2026 Friday PART-III: ENGLISH PAPER-I  
February 28, 2026 Saturday   PART-I: ENGLISH PAPER-II
March 2, 2026 Monday MATHEMATICS PAPER-IABOTANY PAPER-IPOLITICAL SCIENCE PAPER-I  
March 4, 2026 Wednesday   MATHEMATICS PAPER-IIABOTANY PAPER-IIPOLITICAL SCIENCE PAPER-II
March 5, 2026 Thursday MATHEMATICS PAPER-IBZOOLOGY PAPER-IHISTORY PAPER-I  
March 6, 2026 Friday   MATHEMATICS PAPER-IIBZOOLOGY PAPER-IIHISTORY PAPER-II
March 9, 2026 Monday PHYSICS PAPER-IECONOMICS PAPER-I  
March 10, 2026 Tuesday   PHYSICS PAPER-IIECONOMICS PAPER-II
March 12, 2026 Thursday CHEMISTRY PAPER-ICOMMERCE PAPER-I  
March 13, 2026 Friday   CHEMISTRY PAPER-IICOMMERCE PAPER-II
March 14, 2026 Saturday PUBLIC ADMINISTRATION PAPER-IBRIDGE COURSE MATHS PAPER-I (FOR BI.P.C. STUDENTS)  
March 16, 2026 Monday   PUBLIC ADMINISTRATION PAPER-IIBRIDGE COURSE MATHS PAPER-II (FOR BI.P.C. STUDENTS)
March 17, 2026 Tuesday MODERN LANGUAGE PAPER-IGEOGRAPHY PAPER-I  
March 18, 2026 Wednesday   MODERN LANGUAGE PAPER-IIGEOGRAPHY PAPER-II

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

