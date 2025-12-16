AICTE Short Term Training Programme-SFURTI Program 2025: Eligibility, Framework & Full Details

The Short Term Training Programme (STTP) under the Scheme of Fund for Regeneration of Traditional Industries (SFURTI) Programme, launched by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), provides funding to institutions. This funding supports training for faculty and students, equipping them to use their research to develop small-scale businesses for the nation.

AICTE and the Indian Micro Enterprises Development Foundation (IMEDF) run the STTP-SFURTI Programme. IMEDF acts as a specialized body to accelerate the growth of micro-enterprises. It is also the nodal agency for the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Government of India, overseeing the development of industrial clusters under SFURTI. In order to be eligible, the institution must be approved by AICTE.