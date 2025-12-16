AICTE Short Term Training Programme-SFURTI Program 2025: Eligibility, Framework & Full Details

Key Points
- STTP is part of the SFURTI initiative and funded by the All India Council for Technical Education.
- Its goal is to train faculty and students to use their research to start small businesses.
- The program is jointly run by AICTE and the Indian Micro Enterprises Development Foundation.
The Short Term Training Programme (STTP) under the Scheme of Fund for Regeneration of Traditional Industries (SFURTI) Programme, launched by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), provides funding to institutions. This funding supports training for faculty and students, equipping them to use their research to develop small-scale businesses for the nation.
AICTE and the Indian Micro Enterprises Development Foundation (IMEDF) run the STTP-SFURTI Programme. IMEDF acts as a specialized body to accelerate the growth of micro-enterprises. It is also the nodal agency for the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Government of India, overseeing the development of industrial clusters under SFURTI. In order to be eligible, the institution must be approved by AICTE.
Objectives of AICTE STTP-SFURTI Programme
The aim of the AICTE STTP-SFURTI Programme is to achieve the following objectives:
- Understand the Scheme of Fund for Regeneration of Traditional Industries (SFURTI).
- Train students and faculty in project proposal identification and presentation.
- Enhance and sharpen skills for developing a viable detailed project report.
- Understand resource management for project development incorporating technological and social innovations.
- Develop an in-depth understanding of project management, resolve challenges in sustainable rural economic development, and derive lessons on social, economic, and environmental impacts.
How to Apply for AICTE STTP-SFURTI Programme?
Online Registration of New Institute:
- Visit the AICTE portal at portal.aicte.gov.in/aicte/app/partnerportal/enu
- Click on 'New Institute'
- Hover over 'Login' and select 'Investor Login'.
- Click on 'Sign Up Now' to begin registration.
- Enter the required details and click 'Verify' to receive a One-Time Password (OTP) on your registered Email ID and Mobile Number.
- After successful verification, click 'Sign Up Now' to complete the registration.
|DIRECT LINK to APPLY
Post-Registration Process (AQIS Application):
- Visit the AICTE portal at portal.aicte-india.org/partnerportal_enu/start.swe
- Log in using the credentials provided by AICTE.
- Click on the 'AQIS Application' screen tab to navigate to the application screen.
- Your Institute details will be automatically populated in the AQIS Application.
- Fill in the demographic and Bank details.
- The 'New' button will be enabled only after confirming the Bank Details. Click 'New' to create a new AQIS Application.
- A unique AQIS Application ID will be generated. From the drop-down list, select ‘SHORT TERM TRAINING PROGRAMME-SFURTI SCHEME’ as the Scheme.
- Fill in the details for the following sections: Programme Details, Personalities Expected, Participating Industries, Similar Events, Budget Estimate - Others, Academic Credentials of Coordinator/PI/Applicant, Justification, and Credential of Institute / Department.
- Once all data has been entered, click on the ‘Validate Application’ button on the ‘AQIS Application’ tab.
- A pop-up message will appear for you to download a sample Mandate Form and attach the filled form.
- Enter the required amount in the ‘Total Funds Requested’ field under the ‘Budget Estimates Others’ section.
- After successful verification, read and check the declaration box, and click 'Save'.
- Click on the 'Submit' button to finalize and submit the application.
Documents for AICTE STTP-SFURTI Programme
In order to complete the registration with AICTE STTP-SFURTI Programme, you must carry the following list of important documents:
- Feedback Form
- Copy of Proceedings
- Completion Report
