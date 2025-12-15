RRB NTPC CBT 2 Result 2025 OUT!
Focus
Quick Links
News

NEET PG 2025: Counselling Round 2 Result Tomorrow at mcc.nic.in; Check How to Download Seat Allotment PDF Here

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Dec 15, 2025, 21:29 IST

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will announce the NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 2 result tomorrow, December 16, 2025, on the official website at mcc.nic.in. Candidates can check their seat allotment status via the PDF, which contains roll number, allotted institute, course, and category details.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
MCC will announce the NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 2 result tomorrow, December 16.
MCC will announce the NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 2 result tomorrow, December 16.
Register for Result Updates

Key Points

  • MCC will announce the NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 2 result tomorrow, December 16.
  • The result will be available on the official website at mcc.nic.in.
  • Candidates can check their seat allotment status via the PDF.

NEET PG Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) Counselling 2025 Round 2 result tomorrow, December 16, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check their seat allotment status at mcc.nic.in. The PDF will include details such as roll number, allotted institute, course, category etc. 

How to Download NEET PG Counselling 2025 Seat Allotment Result? 

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to download NEET PG 2025 allocation result: 

  1. Visit the official website at mcc.nic.in
  2. On the homepage, click on ‘PG Medical Counselling’ section
  3. Click on the link ‘Result of Round 2 for PG Counselling 2025’ 
  4. NEET PG Counselling 2025 Seat Allotment PDF will appear
  5. Check your status and download 

MCC NEET PG 2025 Round 2 Counselling Dates 

Candidates can check the list of important dates for Round 2 Counselling Dates here: 

Event Date(s)
Round 2 Seat allotment result date  December 16, 2025
College Reporting date December 17- 25, 2025

PG Counselling 2025 Schedule Round 2 dated 13.12.2025

Also Read: SNAP 2025 Admit Card Released at snaptest.org; Direct link to Download Test 3 Hall Ticket Here

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News