NEET PG 2025: Counselling Round 2 Result Tomorrow at mcc.nic.in; Check How to Download Seat Allotment PDF Here

NEET PG Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) Counselling 2025 Round 2 result tomorrow, December 16, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check their seat allotment status at mcc.nic.in. The PDF will include details such as roll number, allotted institute, course, category etc.

How to Download NEET PG Counselling 2025 Seat Allotment Result?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to download NEET PG 2025 allocation result: