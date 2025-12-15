NEET PG 2025: Counselling Round 2 Result Tomorrow at mcc.nic.in; Check How to Download Seat Allotment PDF Here

Key Points
- MCC will announce the NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 2 result tomorrow, December 16.
- The result will be available on the official website at mcc.nic.in.
- Candidates can check their seat allotment status via the PDF.
NEET PG Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) Counselling 2025 Round 2 result tomorrow, December 16, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check their seat allotment status at mcc.nic.in. The PDF will include details such as roll number, allotted institute, course, category etc.
How to Download NEET PG Counselling 2025 Seat Allotment Result?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to download NEET PG 2025 allocation result:
- Visit the official website at mcc.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on ‘PG Medical Counselling’ section
- Click on the link ‘Result of Round 2 for PG Counselling 2025’
- NEET PG Counselling 2025 Seat Allotment PDF will appear
- Check your status and download
MCC NEET PG 2025 Round 2 Counselling Dates
Candidates can check the list of important dates for Round 2 Counselling Dates here:
|Event
|Date(s)
|Round 2 Seat allotment result date
|December 16, 2025
|College Reporting date
|December 17- 25, 2025
PG Counselling 2025 Schedule Round 2 dated 13.12.2025
