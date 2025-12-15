How to Register at exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg for University Entrance Test?

CUET PG 2026 Application: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the Common University Entrance Test - Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2026 Applications. Interested candidates will need to visit the official website to register online for the postgraduate admission exams at exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg. Candidates who hold a postgraduate degree or are appearing for their final undergraduate exams are eligible to appear for the exams. Students can check the detailed eligibility criteria here.

CUET PG 2026 Key Highlights

Check the following table to read the important details of CUET PG 2026 application: