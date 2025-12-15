How to Register at exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg for University Entrance Test?

Key Points
- NTA has started the applications for CUET PG 2026.
- Candidates can register online for the postgraduate exams at exams.nta.nic.in.
- Check detailed eligibility criteria and steps to register here.
CUET PG 2026 Application: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the Common University Entrance Test - Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2026 Applications. Interested candidates will need to visit the official website to register online for the postgraduate admission exams at exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg. Candidates who hold a postgraduate degree or are appearing for their final undergraduate exams are eligible to appear for the exams. Students can check the detailed eligibility criteria here.
CUET PG 2026 Key Highlights
Check the following table to read the important details of CUET PG 2026 application:
|Overview
|Details
|Event name
|CUET PG 2026 Application
|Exam name
|Common University Entrance Test - Postgraduate (CUET PG)
|Board name
|National Testing Agency (NTA)
|Academic year
|2026-27
|Official website
|exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg
|Level
|Postgraduate
|Frequency
|Annual
|Scale
|Nation-wideInternational
|Registration start date
|December 14, 2025
|Exam Month
|March 2026
How to Register for CUET PG 2026?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to register online for the upcoming CUET PG 2026 exams:
- Visit the official website at exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg
- Under ‘Candidate Activity’, click on ‘Registration for CUET(PG)-2026’
- Press on ‘Registration for CUET(PG)-2026’
- Click on ‘New Registration’
- Create a new account and apply For Online Registration
- Fill Online Application Form
- Pay Examination Fee
- Save and download the confirmation page
DIRECT LINK - CUET PG 2026 Application New Registration
Also Read: CAT 2025 Final Answer & Result 2025 Expected Soon: IIM to Release Scorecard at iimcat.ac.in
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation