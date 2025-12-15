RRB NTPC CBT 2 Result 2025 OUT!
How to Register at exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg for University Entrance Test?

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Dec 15, 2025, 13:08 IST

NTA has started the applications for CUET PG 2026. Interested candidates can register online for the postgraduate admission exams at exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg. Check detailed eligibility criteria and steps to register here.

Key Points

  • NTA has started the applications for CUET PG 2026.
  • Candidates can register online for the postgraduate exams at exams.nta.nic.in.
  • Check detailed eligibility criteria and steps to register here.

CUET PG 2026 Application: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the Common University Entrance Test - Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2026 Applications. Interested candidates will need to visit the official website to register online for the postgraduate admission exams at exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg. Candidates who hold a postgraduate degree or are appearing for their final undergraduate exams are eligible to appear for the exams. Students can check the detailed eligibility criteria here.

CUET PG 2026 Key Highlights

Check the following table to read the important details of CUET PG 2026 application: 

Overview  Details 
Event name  CUET PG 2026 Application
Exam name  Common University Entrance Test - Postgraduate (CUET PG)
Board name  National Testing Agency (NTA)
Academic year  2026-27
Official website  exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg
Level  Postgraduate 
Frequency  Annual 
Scale  Nation-wideInternational  
Registration start date  December 14, 2025
 Exam Month March 2026 

How to Register for CUET PG 2026?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to register online for the upcoming CUET PG 2026 exams: 

  1. Visit the official website at exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg
  2.  Under ‘Candidate Activity’, click on ‘Registration for CUET(PG)-2026’
  3. Press on ‘Registration for CUET(PG)-2026’
  4. Click on ‘New Registration’
  5. Create a new account and apply For Online Registration
  6. Fill Online Application Form
  7. Pay Examination Fee
  8. Save and download the confirmation page

DIRECT LINK - CUET PG 2026 Application New Registration 

