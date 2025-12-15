EMRS Answer Key 2025: Download Link & Updates at nests.tribal.gov.in Soon

EMRS Answer Key 2025: The National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS) has successfully conducted the EMRS PGT TGT Exam 2025 on December 14, 2025. Candidates who appeared in the OMR-based written test conducted on December 13 and 14, 2025 are eagerly waiting for the release of the official EMRS Answer Key 2025.

The answer key allows candidates to calculate estimated marks before the release of results. NESTS releases a provisional answer key after the conduct of exams, which will be followed by a short window allowing candidates to raise objections against incorrect answers.

EMRS Answer Key 2025

NESTS will release the provisional answer in the last week of December 2025 after the conduct of the EMRS Hostel Warden Exam on December 21, 2025. After the release of Answer Key, EMRS will release the Result which is expected in February and March 2026. Shortlisted candidates will be skill tests, interviews, or Document Verification (DV), depending on the specific post (TGT, PGT, JSA, etc.)