EMRS Answer Key 2025: Download Link & Updates at nests.tribal.gov.in Soon

By Mohd Salman
Dec 15, 2025, 17:11 IST

The EMRS Answer Key 2025 is expected soon on the official website, nests.tribal.gov.in, after the ESSE-2025 exams on Dec 13, 14, and 21. Candidates can download their Response Sheet, calculate scores, and raise objections against the provisional key by paying the Rs 100 fee.

EMRS Answer Key 2025
EMRS Answer Key 2025

EMRS Answer Key 2025: The National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS) has successfully conducted the EMRS PGT TGT Exam 2025 on December 14, 2025. Candidates who appeared in the OMR-based written test conducted on December 13 and 14, 2025 are eagerly waiting for the release of the official EMRS Answer Key 2025.
The answer key allows candidates to calculate estimated marks before the release of results. NESTS releases a provisional answer key after the conduct of exams, which will be followed by a short window allowing candidates to raise objections against incorrect answers.

EMRS Answer Key 2025

NESTS will release the provisional answer in the last week of December 2025 after the conduct of the EMRS Hostel Warden Exam on December 21, 2025. After the release of Answer Key, EMRS will release the Result which is expected in February and March 2026. Shortlisted candidates will be skill tests, interviews, or Document Verification (DV), depending on the specific post (TGT, PGT, JSA, etc.)

EMRS Answer Key 2025: Overview

NESTS will release the EMRS Answer Key 2025 after the conduct of all the exams. EMRS Exam 2025 is being conducted for 7,267 vacancies of Principal, PGT, TGT, Hostel Warden, Accountant, JSA, Lab Attendant, etc. Check the table below for EMRS Answer Key 2025 Overview

Particulars

Details

Conducting Body

National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS)

Exam Name

EMRS Staff Selection Exam (ESSE-2025)

Posts Included

Principal, PGT, TGT, Hostel Warden, Accountant, JSA, Lab Attendant, etc.

Total Vacancies

7,267 (Approx.)

EMRS Exam Date 2025

December 13th, 14th, and 21st, 2025 (Completed)

Answer Key Status

Expected Soon (Provisional)

Expected Release Date

Last Week of December 2025 / First Week of January 2026

Objection Fee

₹100 per challenged question (Non-refundable)

Official Website

https://nests.tribal.gov.in/

How to Download the EMRS Answer Key 2025?

Candidates will be able to download the EMRS Answer Key from the official website, nests.tribal.gov.in, by logging into their account with their registration number and password. Check the step-by-step process below

  • Visit the official website, nests.tribal.gov.in
  • On the homepage, click on the EMRS Answer Key 2025
  • Enter the details, such as application number and password.
  • Enter the code displayed on the screen and click on submit button
  • The EMRS TGT PGT Answer Key will be displayed on screen
  • Verify the official answer key with answers marked by you.
  • Calculate the estimated marks
  • Raise objections in case of any discrepancy.

How to Calculate Your Marks Using EMRS Answer Key?

After downloading the EMRS Answer Key, candidates must calculate their marks with the official marking scheme. For every correct answer, 1 mark will be awarded and for an incorrect answer, 0.25 marks will be deducted. Candidate can use this formula to calculate your final score based on your response sheet and the answer key
Raw Score = (Total Number of Correct Answers * 1) - (Total Number of Incorrect Answers * 0.25)

