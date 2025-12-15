AIIMS CRE City Slip 2025 OUT at aiimsexams.ac.in: Check Exam City & Admit Card Release Date

AIIMS CRE City Slip 2025: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has activated the link for the AIIMS CRE City Slip 2025 OUT at aiimsexams.ac.in for the upcoming Common Recruitment Examination (CRE-4). The AIIMS CRE Exam 2025 aims to fill Group B and Group C non-faculty posts. Candidates who have successfully completed the online applications for AIIMS CRE 2025 can now log in to their account with registration number and password to check their exam city, date, and shift timings to make necessary travel and accommodation arrangements

The AIIMS CRE Exam 2025 will be conducted over multiple days and shifts and after the release of the AIIMS CRE City Slip on December 15, 2025, the recruitment body will release the AIIMS CRE Admit Card 2025 4 days before the exam at aiimsexams.ac.in.

AIIMS CRE City Slip 2025 OUT The AIIMS CRE City Intimation Slip is not the AIIMS CRE admit ticket and it is the preliminary document that informs candidates of the city/district of the examination centre. AIIMS has released the city slip to inform candidates about their city of examination so that they can make necessary travel and accommodation arrangements. AIIMS CRE City Slip 2025 Direct Download Link AIIMS has activated the AIIMS CRE 4 City Intimation Slip 2025 at aiimsexams.ac.in. The AIIMS CRE 4 exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 22, 23 and 24, 2025. Candidates can check their city of examination by logging into their account with their registration number and password. Click on the direct link below to download the AIIMS CRE City Slip 2025. AIIMS CRE City Slip 2025 Click Here

AIIMS CRE City Slip 2025: Overview The AIIMS CRE City Slip 2025 has been released for Notice No. 355/2025. The CRE city slip contains the city of examination; the city slip contains the date of examination. Check the table below for AIIMS CRE City Slip 2025 Key Highlights Particulars Details Recruiting Body All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi Exam Name AIIMS Common Recruitment Examination (CRE-4) 2025 Total Vacancies 1383+ (Group B and C Posts) Exam Mode Computer-Based Test (CBT) CBT Exam Dates 22nd, 23rd, and 24th December 2025 AIIMS CRE City Slip Status Released (Out) AIIMS CRE Admit Card 2025 Date Expected by 19th December 2025 Official Website www.aiimsexams.ac.in How to Download the AIIMS CRE City Slip 2025?