AIIMS CRE City Slip 2025 OUT at aiimsexams.ac.in: Check Exam City & Admit Card Release Date

By Mohd Salman
Dec 15, 2025, 19:08 IST

The AIIMS CRE City Slip 2025 has been released for the Common Recruitment Examination (CRE-4) scheduled to be conducted between December 22nd to 24th, 2025. Candidates must check their allotted exam city, date, and shift on aiimsexams.ac.in immediately to plan travel logistics. The official AIIMS CRE Admit Card 2025 is expected to be released around December 19th.

AIIMS CRE City Slip 2025
AIIMS CRE City Slip 2025

AIIMS CRE City Slip 2025: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has activated the link for the AIIMS CRE City Slip 2025 OUT at aiimsexams.ac.in for the upcoming Common Recruitment Examination (CRE-4). The AIIMS CRE Exam 2025 aims to fill Group B and Group C non-faculty posts. Candidates who have successfully completed the online applications for AIIMS CRE 2025 can now log in to their account with registration number and password to check their exam city, date, and shift timings to make necessary travel and accommodation arrangements
The AIIMS CRE Exam 2025 will be conducted over multiple days and shifts and after the release of the AIIMS CRE City Slip on December 15, 2025, the recruitment body will release the AIIMS CRE Admit Card 2025 4 days before the exam at aiimsexams.ac.in.

AIIMS CRE City Slip 2025 OUT

The AIIMS CRE City Intimation Slip is not the AIIMS CRE admit ticket and it is the preliminary document that informs candidates of the city/district of the examination centre. AIIMS has released the city slip to inform candidates about their city of examination so that they can make necessary travel and accommodation arrangements.

AIIMS CRE City Slip 2025 Direct Download Link

AIIMS has activated the AIIMS CRE 4 City Intimation Slip 2025 at aiimsexams.ac.in. The AIIMS CRE 4 exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 22, 23 and 24, 2025. Candidates can check their city of examination by logging into their account with their registration number and password. Click on the direct link below to download the AIIMS CRE City Slip 2025.

AIIMS CRE City Slip 2025

Click Here

AIIMS CRE City Slip 2025: Overview

The AIIMS CRE City Slip 2025 has been released for Notice No. 355/2025. The CRE city slip contains the city of examination; the city slip contains the date of examination. Check the table below for AIIMS CRE City Slip 2025 Key Highlights

Particulars

Details

Recruiting Body

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi

Exam Name

AIIMS Common Recruitment Examination (CRE-4) 2025

Total Vacancies

1383+ (Group B and C Posts)

Exam Mode

Computer-Based Test (CBT)

CBT Exam Dates

22nd, 23rd, and 24th December 2025

AIIMS CRE City Slip Status

Released (Out)

AIIMS CRE Admit Card 2025 Date

Expected by 19th December 2025

Official Website

www.aiimsexams.ac.in

How to Download the AIIMS CRE City Slip 2025?

Candidates can download the AIIMS CRE City Slip 2025 by clicking on the direct link provided above or they can follow the simple steps listed below

  • Visit the Official Webiste, aiimsexams.ac.in
  • On the homepage click on the link "Common Recruitment Examination (CRE-4) 2025".
  • Now enter the details, such as registration number and password and click on the login button.
  • Your AIIMS CRE Exam City Intimation Slip will be displayed on the screen
  • Check the exam date, shift, and allotted city and download the slip and save it for future reference.

AIIMS CRE Admit Card 2025 Release Date

The AIIMS CRE Admit Card 2025 will get released around December 19, 2025, approximately 3-4 days before the commencement of the CBT. The adit card will contains the details such as Candidate's Full Name, Roll Number,Registration ID, Examination Centre Name and Full Address, etc.

