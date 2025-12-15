Key Points India jumps to 3rd in Stanford's 2025 AI Vibrancy Tool, up from 7th in 2023-24.

India's rise is fueled by talent growth, government initiatives, and startup activity.

In 2025, India scored 21.59, but still lags behind the US in AI research.

India AI Ranking 2025: In a massive win for its technology sector, India has jumped to the 3rd position in the prestigious Stanford Global AI Vibrancy Tool 2025. The index that came out this week shows that India has moved up from 7th place in 2023-24, passing tech giants like South Korea and the UK. This rise means that the global order of Artificial Intelligence is changing, with India clearly at the top among emerging economies. The US and China are still in first and second place, but India's rapid progress in AI research, talent pool, and economic competitiveness shows that its "AI for All" strategy is working in the real world. What is the Stanford Global AI Vibrancy Tool? Stanford University puts out the Global AI Vibrancy Tool every year. It ranks countries based on how "vibrant" or ready they are for the age of artificial intelligence. It doesn't just look at one thing; instead, it evaluates 36 countries across seven key pillars:

Research and Development

Economy

Infrastructure

Policy and Governance

Responsible AI

Talent

Public Opinion In the 2025 report (based on 2024 data), India scored 21.59, marking a significant improvement in its overall preparedness and innovation capability. List of Top 10 Countries in Global AI Talent Ranking 2025 The United States remains the undisputed king of AI, largely due to private investment and the launch of major models like Gemini 2.0 and Llama 3.1. However, the fight for the third spot has been won by India this year. Here is the list of the top 10 countries in AI Competitiveness: Rank Top AI Country Stanford AI Vibrancy Score 2025 1 United States 78.60 2 China 36.95 3 India 21.59 4 South Korea 17.24 5 United Kingdom 16.64 6 Singapore 16.43 7 Spain 16.37 8 UAE 16.06 9 Japan 16.04 10 Canada 15.56

#India ranks 3rd globally in AI competitiveness, according to Stanford University’s 2025 Global AI Vibrancy Tool, which tracks #AI growth and #Innovation from 2017 to 2024.



The ranking highlights India’s expanding AI talent, research strength and startup ecosystem.… pic.twitter.com/h0QHJsKtwY — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) December 14, 2025 How did India secure the 3rd Spot? It wasn't by chance that India moved up from 7th to 3rd place. The report says that three main things helped this rise: Explosive Talent Growth India recorded the highest year-on-year growth in AI hiring globally. It is now the second-largest contributor to AI projects on GitHub, which shows that Indian engineers are not only learning AI but also building it. Government Push The IndiaAI Mission, backed by a budget of over ₹10,300 crore ($1.25 billion), has been a game-changer. Efforts to use more than 10,000 GPUs for computing power and make a platform for non-personal data have made the Infrastructure and Policy pillars stronger.