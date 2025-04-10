TNUSRB SI Salary 2025 & Job Profile: In-Hand Pay, Structure, Perks and Allowances

TNUSRB SI Salary 2025: The position of Sub-Inspector of Police under TNUSRB plays a crucial role in maintaining law and order and ensuring public safety. Understanding the salary structure and the factors influencing monthly income helps candidates assess the financial stability and career prospects associated with the role. The in-hand salary for TNUSRB SI includes a basic pay of Rs. 36,900 along with other admissible allowances. This competitive compensation package ensures a stable and secure income for selected candidates. Scroll down to learn more about the TNUSRB SI salary, pay scale, allowances, job profile, and other relevant details. TNUSRB SI Apply Online 2025 Direct Link TNUSRB SI Salary 2025 The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board is responsible for conducting recruitment exams to select deserving graduates for the posts of Sub-Inspectors of Police (Taluk & Armed Reserve). One of the essential aspects of this recruitment drive is the salary structure for the position within the organisation. Therefore, applicants should review the TNUSRB SI salary and job profile to understand the benefits, responsibilities, and expectations of the role before applying.

The pay scale of the TNUSRB Sub-Inspectors posts ranges between Rs. 36,900 and Rs 1,16,600 per month. The annual package of the post is expected to be somewhere between INR 6 LPA and INR 7 LPA. Apart from basic remuneration, they will also receive various perks and allowances admissible for the posts. Also, read: TNUSRB SI Eligibility

TNUSRB SI Syllabus 2025 TNUSRB SI Salary Structure The salary structure of the TNUSRB SI posts is quite competitive yet rewarding. The exact salary also depends on factors like job allowances and the location where they are posted. Here is the comprehensive breakdown of the salary structure for Sub-Inspectors of Police post shared below for the reference purpose: Particulars Amount (Approx) Pay Scale Rs. 36,900 and Rs 1,16,600 Basic Pay Rs. 36,900 Dearness Allowance (DA) Rs. 10,000 House Rent Allowance (HRA) Rs. 6000 Travel Allowance (TA) Rs. 1,800 Gross Salary Rs. 56,000- Rs 57000

TNUSRB SI Salary Per Month The TNUSRB SI monthly salary represents basic pay plus allowances after subtracting taxes and deductions. Aspirants must check the potential earnings in advance to ensure their career choice aligns with their financial goals and expectations. On average, the minimum pay scale of the TNUSRB SI is Rs. 36,900, and the maximum pay scale is Rs 1,16,600. The TNUSRB SI in hand salary is expected to range between Rs. 56,000 and Rs. 57000 per month. TNUSRB SI Salary: Perks & Allowances Candidates appointed for Sub-Inspectors in TNUSRB will also receive various allowances and benefits with their basic pay. This addition can increase their overall monthly salary. Some of the allowances included in the TNUSRB SI salary packages are as follows: Dearness Allowances

House Rent Allowances

Travel Allowances

Medical Allowances

Leave Travel Concession

Pension, etc

TNUSRB SI Job Profile Tamil Nadu SI is responsible for maintaining law and order, assisting seniors, and performing all the duties allocated to them. Aspirants are advised to familiarise themselves with the tasks to avoid later confusion. Here are the roles and responsibilities included in the TNUSRB SI job profile: To maintain law and order and be a part of crime investigation.

To implement traffic rules and ensure public safety and security.

To address all the complaints filed by the public.

To provide assistance in disaster management and other emergencies.

To perform all the tasks assigned by the higher officials. TNUSRB SI Career Growth & Promotion There are enormous career growth opportunities for the Sub-Inspectors posts in TNUSRB. They will get the chance to participate in the promotion based on their work performance, qualifications, and experience. Promotion to higher ranks also contributes to increased TNUSRB SI salary and access to other benefits. The promotion ranks of TNUSRB SI posts include: