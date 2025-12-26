What Qualifies as ‘Tea’? Check FSSAI Clarification Here

FSSAI has now clarified that only beverages derived from the plant Camellia sinensis will constitute "tea," while all other herbal infusions and plant-based blends cannot be termed as tea. This order, issued on December 24, 2025, is targeted at preventing misbranding and ensuring consumer safety in the growing wellness market confusion. Industry players in Assam, the top tea-producing region of India, have hailed the move for bringing greater transparency into the market. FSSAI Definition of Tea Tea only can be manufactured from leaves, buds, and tender stems of Camellia sinensis, including black, green, oolong, white, pu-erh, Kangra, and instant teas. Food Safety and Standards (Food Product Standards and Food Additives) Regulations, 2011, under section 2.10.1 specify this plant as the only plant. Flavored tea with the addition of Camellia sinensis would still be considered compliant, provided it is suitably labeled.

Excluded Products Herbal infusion from flowers, roots, seeds, or any other botanicals, like rooibos, tulsi, rose, or camomile, for instance, cannot be referred to as tea. These fit into proprietary food items or unspecified categories but need proper naming not to mislead consumers. E-commerce platforms and operators should immediately revise the listings to comply with this. Industry Reactions Assam Assam tea leaders, including North Eastern Tea Association adviser Bidyananda Barkakoty, hailed the clarification as it removed consumer ambiguity and clutter from the market. Confederation of Indian Small Tea Growers' Association president Bijoy Gopal Chakraborty followed up by highlighting the healthy aspects of tea, which is inherently available in Camellia sinensis. The ruling bolsters Assam and Darjeeling teas' global reputation amid a 40-45% annual flavored tea market growth.

Quality Standards Tea The FSSAI requires that the teas conform to the following specifications: moisture not more than 5%, water-soluble ash not less than 45% of total ash, and water extract not less than 32%. Acid-insoluble ash is below 1%, crude fiber below 16.5%, and for Kangra tea, 9-19% total catechins. Pesticides have to be within Maximum Residue Limits for safe consumption. Consumer Marketplace Impact This directive tackles the misuse of the term "tea" in thriving wellness sections. Standards specified by the US FDA acknowledge only Camellia sinensis as true tea. Any non-compliant product would then be held liable for misbranding under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. Consumers benefit from clarity while genuine producers benefit from protected branding in urban markets. Compliance Labeling Tips Operators shall label non-tea infusions accordingly, like "herbal infusion" instead of "herbal tea."