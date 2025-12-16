SIR in West Bengal: How to Check and What to Do If Your Name is Deleted from Voter List? Simple Guide

The Electoral Commission of India (ECI) conducts the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) as part of their routine process of reviewing and purging the electoral rolls in West Bengal. The purpose for conducting SIR in West Bengal is to maintain an accurate list of voters by removing Duplicate Entries, Shifted Voters, and those No Longer Registered Due to Age; plus adding new names to the voter list for All Eligible Residents. Some voters may see that their names have been left out or removed from the updated voter list during SIR. This can lead to concern for some voters. Below is some useful information regarding how to check your name on the updated SIR generated by the ECI. If you find out you do not see your name on your updated voter list, below is some information on what to do next. Check Out:SIR Online Form: Official Website Link, Process and FAQs You Need to Know

SIR Process in West Bengal SIR - Special Intensive Revision of Electoral Rolls; a reference term used in West Bengal, periodically conducted by the ECI to verify Electoral Roll details for Voters (i.e., Name, Age and Address of the Voter). During SIR, the BLO will visit Homes/Record and/or Documents to verify information regarding Voter status. The ultimate goal of the SIR process is to manage the accuracy and completeness of Voter Lists so that the Voter List is current and correct at the time of Election. How to Check Name in SIR West Bengal List? You can verify that your name is listed in the voter list using the following three simple steps:

Go to Portal of Chief Electoral Officer, West Bengal

or download Voter Helpline App.

Enter EPIC (Voter ID) number or search by filling in the fields "name", "date of birth" and "constituency".

Once results are displayed, confirm that your name appears correctly and corresponds to information filled into the fields above.

Please Note: Ensure that all fields match exactly, as entering incorrect information can result in no results being obtained from the search.

Why Your Name Was Deleted In SIR? There are numerous reasons why your name may have been deleted from the list of registered voters: Duplicate entries

Moved to another address without submitting a change of address request

Death of registered voter

Submission of incorrect or incomplete documentation

Non-verification of registration through the S.I.R. While some individuals may believe that deletion means that the name has been permanently removed, in fact there are many cases in which deletions can be rectified and reinstated. What To Do If Your Name Has Been Deleted? If you find that your name has been deleted or is missing altogether, there is no need to panic. You can take the following actions in the event of having your name removed from the voter's list: 1. You can complete Form 6 in order to add or reinstate your name on the voter's list;