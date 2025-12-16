Optical Illusion: Find the number 63 hidden in the sea of 36s. Only 1% of people can find it in under 7 seconds!

Optical illusions are the tricksters of the puzzle world; they are designed in such a way that they fool our brains and eyes.

Our brain tends to fill in missing pieces of information to process it more efficiently. It is more pronounced when it encounters repeating patterns.

Optical illusion puzzles are excellent for testing an individual's visual acuity. These mind-bending images challenge our perception and visual skills.

In addition to testing observation skills, these puzzles boost creativity and provide our brains with a quick workout.

Regular practice of such challenges can enhance cognitive abilities, thereby helping to prevent cognitive decline in older individuals.

Do you want to test your visual acuity?

Let’s get started!

