Spot the differences in astronaut pictures in 15 seconds. 97% will fail!

By Mrigank Chakraborty
Dec 12, 2025, 19:52 IST

There are 3 differences in the astronaut pictures. Only those with razor-sharp focus can spot the differences in 15 seconds. Can you beat the clock? Find out now!

Spot the differences astronaut pictures
Spot the differences astronaut pictures

Spot the Difference puzzles are excellent for testing an individual's observation skills and memory. Spot the difference challenge is one of the most popular online puzzle games today. Apart from the fun involved in playing the game, it also helps enhance attention span and improve concentration.

The basic premise of a spot-the-difference puzzle revolves around two almost identical pictures, and it is your task to spot the differences between them. It is an excellent way to boost brain health as it engages the brain and eyes, resulting in improved attention and focus.

Adding a time limit further enhances the game's challenge and appeal to netizens. If you are looking for a game that provides fun and an opportunity to showcase your attentiveness, then this is the best game for you.

Do you have razor-sharp focus?

Let’s find out!

Can You Spot the Differences in 15 Seconds?

spot 3 differences

Source: YouTube

Get ready to test your memory and attention to detail with this spot the difference puzzle.

The image shared above shows two pictures of an astronaut in space.

The two pictures look identical at first glance. However, there are three differences, and you need to identify them within 15 seconds. 

Some differences are so apparent that you will notice them immediately. The tricky ones will be difficult to spot.

The best way to solve these types of problems is to focus on the image and study the finer details, such as the position, colour, and shape of the objects in the two images.

Regular practice of such puzzles can boost concentration and sharpen the brain. Moreover, such puzzles keep your brain active, which can help prevent cognitive decline in older age.

How many differences have you noticed so far?

Hurry up!

Not much time left.

Only those with keen attention to detail will be able to spot all the differences between the two pictures in 15 seconds. If you managed to spot the differences, you have the sharpest eyes.

Have you spotted all the differences between the two pictures?

Three... Two... One...

And…

Time’s up.

Those who have found all the differences have razor-sharp focus and eagle eyes.

If you haven't found the differences yet, see the solution below.

Spot the Differences: Solution

The picture shared below illustrates the differences between the two images.

spot 3 differences solution

How many differences have you identified correctly?

Share this with your friends and family and see who spots all the differences within the time limit.

Also, before you leave, make sure to check out this exciting puzzle challenge shared below.

