Punjab School Holidays in December 2025: Full List of Festival, Shaheedi Sabha & Winter Vacation Dates

Punjab School Holidays in December 2025: Punjab schools will observe several important holidays in December 2025, even though the month does not have many major festivals. This includes Christmas Holiday, Chhote Sahibzade Shaheedi Diwas, Shaheedi Sabha at Fatehgarh Sahib, and the officially announced Punjab School Winter Vacations 2025.

In Punjab, December is emotionally significant due to the remembrance of the martyrdom of the Nikke Sahibzade—Sahibzada Zorawar Singh and Sahibzada Fateh Singh. Along with this, schools will remain closed as per the winter break schedule announced by the Education Department.

Check the complete list of Punjab school holidays in December 2025, including winter vacation dates and regional restricted holidays. Punjab School Winter Vacations 2025: Official Dates Announced

The Punjab Government has officially issued a notification declaring winter vacations in all public and private schools across the state. As per the Education Department, schools will remain closed from December 22, 2025 to January 10, 2026.

The notification mentions that all schools will reopen on January 12, 2026, marking the restart of the academic term after the winter break. List of Punjab School Holidays in December 2025 Here are the key school holidays in Punjab for December 2025, including festival holidays, Shaheedi days, and regional observances. 1. Christmas Holiday – 25 December 2025 (Thursday) Christmas Day is a gazetted holiday observed across the country, including Punjab. Schools will remain closed on 25 December, allowing students and teachers to participate in Christmas celebrations and community activities.

2. Shaheedi Sabha / Shaheedi Jor Mela – 25 to 27 December 2025 The Shaheedi Sabha at Shri Fatehgarh Sahib is one of the most significant observances in Punjab, dedicated to the martyrdom of the Chhote Sahibzade—Sahibzada Zorawar Singh and Sahibzada Fateh Singh.

This annual event, known as Shaheedi Jor Mela, takes place from 25 to 27 December, drawing lakhs of devotees to the historic site. Many schools observe restricted holidays on 25 and 26 December due to large gatherings and statewide participation in the event.

Additionally, 27 December is observed as a public holiday in Punjab to mark the Shaheedi Diwas of the Chhote Sahibzade, honouring their supreme sacrifice and courage. 3. Update: Guru Gobind Singh Prakash Utsav Date Under Consideration Guru Gobind Singh Prakash Utsav (Guru Gobind Singh Gurpurab) is currently marked to be observed on 27 December 2025 as per the preliminary Sikh calendar. However, there have been strong suggestions from various Sikh bodies and community members to revise this date.

Since 27 December is the Shaheedi Diwas of the Chhote Sahibzade—Sahibzada Zorawar Singh and Sahibzada Fateh Singh—many believe that celebrating Gurpurab on the same day is not meaningful or appropriate. Discussions are underway within the Panth to shift the Gurpurab to a more suitable date that maintains the sanctity of both observances.

Historical Significance of Chhote Sahibzade Shaheedi Diwas The Saka Sirhind or Nikke Sahibzade Shaheedi commemorates the supreme sacrifice of Guru Gobind Singh Ji’s younger sons—Sahibzada Zorawar Singh (aged 9) and Sahibzada Fateh Singh (aged 5–6).

They attained martyrdom on 26 December 1704, and lakhs of devotees gather every year at Fatehgarh Sahib to honor their courage, devotion, and sacrifice. Why December Holidays Hold Special Importance in Punjab December is deeply connected with Sikh history and remembrance of the sacrifices of the Sahibzade. During this period, several districts experience high footfall due to the Shaheedi Sabha, leading schools to adjust schedules accordingly.

The winter vacations further allow students to take a much-needed break during the peak cold season. The Punjab School Holidays in December 2025 include a combination of festival holidays, Shaheedi Sabha observances, and state-declared winter vacations. Students, parents, and teachers can use this detailed list to plan academics, travel, and participation in historical events accordingly.