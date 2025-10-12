CLAT UG 2026 Exam Pattern: Section-Wise Marks, Question Distribution, and Important Details

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has announced that the CLAT UG 2026 exam will be held on Sunday, December 7, 2025. The CLAT 2026 registration process began on August 1, 2025, and will close on October 31, 2025.

Before starting their preparation, candidates must thoroughly understand the CLAT UG 2026 exam pattern, which defines the structure, number of questions, marking scheme, and section-wise weightage. This article provides a detailed overview of the CLAT 2026 exam pattern for the undergraduate (UG) programme, as prescribed by the Consortium of NLUs. CLAT UG 2026 Exam Pattern Overview The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is a national-level entrance exam for admission to 5-year integrated law programmes (BA LL.B, BBA LL.B, B.Sc LL.B, B.Com LL.B, etc.) offered by 24 participating National Law Universities (NLUs) across India.

The exam is designed to assess candidates’ comprehension, reasoning, and analytical ability through objective-type questions. Below is a summary of the CLAT UG 2026 exam structure: Particulars Details Exam Name Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) UG 2026 Conducting Body Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) Exam Date December 7, 2025 (Sunday) Exam Mode Offline (Pen and Paper-Based Test) Question Type Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) Total Questions 120 Total Marks 120 Exam Duration 2 Hours (120 Minutes) Medium of Exam English Negative Marking Yes, -0.25 marks for each incorrect answer Correct Answer +1 mark for each correct response Section-Wise Distribution of Questions and Marks The CLAT UG 2026 paper consists of five major sections, each designed to test a specific skill area. The sections include English Language, Current Affairs (including General Knowledge), Legal Reasoning, Logical Reasoning, and Quantitative Techniques.

Section Number of Questions (Approx.) Weightage (Marks) Key Skills Tested English Language 22–26 22–26 Reading comprehension, vocabulary, grammar, and inference Current Affairs (including GK) 28–32 28–32 Awareness of national & international events, static GK Legal Reasoning 28–32 28–32 Understanding legal principles and application to situations Logical Reasoning 22–26 22–26 Analytical thinking, critical reasoning, and argument evaluation Quantitative Techniques 10–14 10–14 Basic arithmetic, data interpretation, and numerical ability Total 120 Questions 120 Marks — CLAT UG 2026 Marking Scheme Candidates must understand the marking scheme to plan their attempts carefully. The CLAT UG 2026 exam follows a negative marking policy.

-0.25 mark Unattempted Question: 0 mark It is advisable to attempt only those questions you are confident about to avoid unnecessary negative marking. CLAT UG 2026 Exam Format and Section-wise Question Style The CLAT UG 2026 will assess candidates’ comprehension, reasoning, and analytical skills through passage-based multiple-choice questions. Each passage will be followed by several questions designed to test understanding, inference, and application skills rather than rote knowledge. Here’s a detailed breakdown of the section-wise question format and the type of skills tested in each part of the CLAT 2026 paper: 1. English Language In this section, candidates will be presented with passages of about 450 words each. These passages will be drawn from contemporary or historically significant fiction and non-fiction works, written at a level that a Class 12 student can read within 5–7 minutes.

After reading each passage, candidates must answer questions that test their reading comprehension and language proficiency, including the ability to: Identify the main idea, arguments, and viewpoints presented in the passage.

Draw inferences and conclusions based on the context.

Summarise the core content and message of the passage.

Compare and contrast different opinions or arguments expressed.

Understand the meaning of words and phrases used in context. 2. Current Affairs Including General Knowledge This section will contain passages up to 450 words derived from news articles, journalistic sources, and other non-fiction writings. Although some questions may refer to legal information discussed in the passage, no prior legal knowledge will be required. Candidates must demonstrate awareness of various areas such as:

National and international current events of importance.

Arts and culture updates and milestones.

International affairs and global developments.

Historical events of continuing significance. This section evaluates a candidate’s general awareness and ability to connect issues contextually, which is crucial for legal reasoning and analysis. 3. Legal Reasoning The Legal Reasoning section will include passages of around 450 words, covering fact-based situations, public policy issues, or moral-ethical debates. While no formal legal education is needed, having a general understanding of current legal and moral issues can be beneficial. After reading each passage, candidates will need to: Identify and interpret the rules and principles mentioned in the text.

Apply those principles to hypothetical situations or fact patterns.

Understand how modifications in rules or principles can alter their application to various scenarios.

This section tests logical application of legal principles, not memorization of laws. 4. Logical Reasoning The Logical Reasoning section will comprise short passages of approximately 450 words, followed by one or more questions that evaluate critical thinking and argument analysis. Candidates will be expected to: Recognise arguments, their premises, and conclusions.

Identify reasoning patterns and assess the logical flow of ideas.

Evaluate how conclusions are supported or weakened by specific premises or evidence.

Infer new conclusions from given information and apply them to new contexts.

Detect contradictions, analogies, and equivalences, and assess the effectiveness of arguments. This section focuses on analytical reasoning and critical evaluation, essential for problem-solving in legal studies.

5. Quantitative Techniques The Quantitative Techniques section will feature short sets of facts or textual/numerical data, followed by questions requiring basic mathematical application. Candidates must: Derive and interpret numerical information presented in the passages.

Apply 10th-standard mathematical concepts such as ratios, proportions, mensuration, algebra, and statistical estimation.

Solve questions involving data analysis and interpretation, ensuring accuracy under time constraints. This section evaluates the candidate’s ability to reason with numbers and apply quantitative logic, an important skill in evidence-based legal analysis. Important Preparation Tips for CLAT UG 2026 To crack the CLAT UG 2026 exam, candidates must adopt a well-planned and consistent study approach. Since the paper tests comprehension, logical thinking, and reasoning skills rather than rote learning, it’s essential to focus on conceptual clarity and regular practice.

Here are some key preparation tips to help you perform your best in CLAT 2026: Understand the syllabus and exam pattern thoroughly: Familiarise yourself with the structure, marking scheme, and weightage of each section to plan your preparation accordingly.

Familiarise yourself with the structure, marking scheme, and weightage of each section to plan your preparation accordingly. Stay updated with current affairs: Read reputed newspapers such as The Hindu, The Indian Express, and online legal news platforms daily. Focus on national and international developments, government policies, and landmark judgments.

Read reputed newspapers such as The Hindu, The Indian Express, and online legal news platforms daily. Focus on national and international developments, government policies, and landmark judgments. Strengthen quantitative skills: Revise fundamental maths concepts from NCERT Class 10, especially topics like percentages, ratios, averages, and data interpretation.

Revise fundamental maths concepts from NCERT Class 10, especially topics like percentages, ratios, averages, and data interpretation. Practice mock tests and previous year papers: Regularly attempt full-length CLAT mock tests to build speed, accuracy, and time management. Analyze question trends and identify recurring topics.

Regularly attempt full-length CLAT mock tests to build speed, accuracy, and time management. Analyze question trends and identify recurring topics. Evaluate performance and focus on weak areas: After every test, review your mistakes and focus on improving sections where your accuracy is low.

After every test, review your mistakes and focus on improving sections where your accuracy is low. Enhance reading speed and comprehension: Practice reading long passages from editorials, magazines, or law journals to strengthen your ability to interpret complex texts quickly.

CLAT UG 2026 Exam Pattern: Key Takeaways Here’s a quick summary of the most important details about the CLAT UG 2026 exam structure and format: Particulars Details Exam Name Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) – UG 2026 Conducting Body Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) Exam Date December 7, 2025 (Sunday) Exam Mode Offline (Pen and Paper-based Test) Question Type Multiple Choice Questions (Passage-based) Total Questions 120 Total Marks 120 Sections English Language, Current Affairs (including GK), Legal Reasoning, Logical Reasoning, Quantitative Techniques Duration 2 Hours (120 Minutes) Marking Scheme +1 mark for each correct answer Negative Marking -0.25 mark for each incorrect answer Sectional Time Limit None — candidates can attempt any section in any order Age Limit No upper age limit for appearing in CLAT UG 2026 Medium of Exam English Eligibility Class 12 or equivalent (appearing or passed)