10 Lines, Essay on Hamara Samvidhan, Hamara Swabhiman in English and Hindi

This article is about the theme "Hamara Samvidhan, Hamara Swabhiman" (Our Constitution, Our Pride). It highlights why Constitution Day, celebrated on November 26th, is important. The article offers short, 10-line explanations and longer essays on this topic in both English and Hindi.The Constitution of India is the most important book for every citizen. It is the supreme law of our country that came into effect on January 26, 1950. The phrase "Hamara Samvidhan, Hamara Swabhiman" means "Our Constitution, Our Pride." This shows that our self-respect and dignity as citizens are tied to the rights and rules given by this great document. We celebrate Constitution Day, or Samvidhan Divas, every year on November 26th. This is the day when the Constitution was first adopted by the Constituent Assembly in 1949. This day reminds us of the hard work done by great leaders like Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. The Constitution ensures justice, freedom, and equality for all of us, making it the true source of our national pride.

संविधान दिवस 2025 पर भाषण 10-line essay on Hamara Samvidhan Hamara Swabhiman Constitution Day is celebrated every year on November 26.

The Constitution was adopted on this day in 1949.

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar is known as the Father of the Constitution.

It is the world's longest written constitution.

The Constitution gives us the right to Justice, Liberty, and Equality.

The foundation of self-respect (Swabhiman) rests on our constitutional rights.

The Constitution teaches us to protect the unity and integrity of our nation.

It provides equal opportunities to all citizens.

Respecting the Constitution is the fundamental duty of every citizen.

Our Constitution, Our Self-Respect—it teaches us to live with pride. 10-line essay on Hamara Samvidhan Hamara Swabhiman 26 नवंबर को हर साल संविधान दिवस मनाया जाता है।

इस दिन 1949 में हमारा संविधान अपनाया गया था।

डॉ. बी.आर. अंबेडकर को संविधान का जनक कहा जाता है।

यह विश्व का सबसे बड़ा लिखित संविधान है।

संविधान हमें न्याय, स्वतंत्रता और समानता का अधिकार देता है।

स्वाभिमान की नींव हमारे संवैधानिक अधिकारों पर टिकी है।

संविधान हमें अपने देश की एकता और अखंडता की रक्षा करना सिखाता है।

यह सभी नागरिकों को समान अवसर देता है।

संविधान का सम्मान करना हर नागरिक का मौलिक कर्तव्य है।

हमारा संविधान, हमारा स्वाभिमान—यह हमें गर्व से जीना सिखाता है।

Short Essay: Our Constitution, Our Pride Our Constitution, Our Pride: A Foundation of Dignity The phrase "Hamara Samvidhan, Hamara Swabhiman" encapsulates the profound truth that the dignity of every Indian citizen is fundamentally tied to the principles enshrined in our Constitution. This foundational document, formally adopted on November 26, 1949, and brought into effect on January 26, 1950, is far more than a rulebook—it is the supreme law that defines India as a Sovereign, Socialist, Secular, Democratic Republic. The strength of our Constitution lies in its commitment to equality and justice. It was crafted by the Constituent Assembly over 2 years, 11 months, and 18 days, under the visionary leadership of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, often hailed as the chief architect. Ambedkar's primary aim was to use this document as a tool for radical social change, ensuring that the marginalized and previously oppressed sections of society could live with dignity and equal opportunity. The provision of Fundamental Rights—such as the Right to Equality (Articles 14-18) and the prohibition of discrimination—serves as the primary source of 'Swabhiman' (self-respect) for every citizen.

The Constitution actively guarantees Liberty of thought, expression, belief, faith, and worship. This comprehensive guarantee ensures that the vast diversity of India, covering hundreds of languages and numerous religions, thrives in unity. It is the Constitution that protects the minority and ensures that the majority cannot misuse its power. However, pride in our Constitution demands action. The document emphasizes that rights come with Fundamental Duties. While we enjoy freedom, we must also uphold the sovereignty and integrity of India, safeguard public property, and strive for excellence in all spheres of individual and collective activity. Celebrating Constitution Day is, therefore, a dual exercise: it is a time to celebrate the historic achievement of our founders, and simultaneously, a time to reaffirm our pledge to be worthy guardians of this legacy. By living up to the values of justice, freedom, and fraternity, we ensure that our Constitution remains, truly, our greatest pride.

हमारा संविधान हमारा स्वाभिमान: संक्षिप्त निबंध हमारा संविधान हमारा स्वाभिमान परिचय: लोकतंत्र का पवित्र ग्रंथ भारत में हर साल 26 नवंबर को संविधान दिवस (या राष्ट्रीय कानून दिवस) मनाया जाता है। यह वह ऐतिहासिक तिथि है जब 1949 में, भारत की संविधान सभा ने हमारे संविधान को औपचारिक रूप से स्वीकार किया था। 'हमारा संविधान, हमारा स्वाभिमान' यह भावना दर्शाती है कि संविधान केवल एक कानूनी दस्तावेज़ नहीं, बल्कि यह हर भारतीय नागरिक के गौरव और आत्मसम्मान (Swabhiman) की नींव है। संविधान ने हमें नियमों और कानूनों के साथ-साथ एक स्वतंत्र राष्ट्र के नागरिक होने का एहसास दिलाया है। डॉ. अंबेडकर का योगदान और समानता का आधार हमारे संविधान को बनाने में संविधान सभा की प्रारूप समिति के अध्यक्ष डॉ. भीमराव अंबेडकर का योगदान अतुलनीय है। उन्होंने 2 वर्ष, 11 माह और 18 दिनों की कड़ी मेहनत से इस दस्तावेज़ का मसौदा तैयार किया। डॉ. अंबेडकर का मुख्य उद्देश्य यह सुनिश्चित करना था कि भारतीय समाज में समानता और न्याय स्थापित हो, जहाँ जाति, धर्म या लिंग के आधार पर कोई भेदभाव न हो।

संविधान की प्रस्तावना में निहित न्याय, स्वतंत्रता, समानता और बंधुत्व के आदर्श ही हमारे स्वाभिमान का मूल स्रोत हैं। इन्हीं मूल्यों के कारण, देश के सबसे गरीब नागरिक को भी वही अधिकार प्राप्त हैं जो किसी धनी व्यक्ति को हैं। शोषण के विरुद्ध अधिकार, धार्मिक स्वतंत्रता और अस्पृश्यता का अंत जैसे प्रावधानों ने समाज के एक बड़े वर्ग को सदियों के अपमान से मुक्ति दिलाकर उन्हें सम्मान (स्वाभिमान) के साथ जीने का अधिकार दिया। कर्तव्यों के साथ स्वाभिमान की रक्षा संविधान ने हमें मौलिक अधिकार दिए हैं, लेकिन हमारा स्वाभिमान तभी बना रह सकता है जब हम अपने मौलिक कर्तव्यों का भी पालन करें। संविधान के नियमों का सम्मान करना, सार्वजनिक संपत्ति की रक्षा करना, और देश की एकता को बनाए रखना हमारी प्राथमिक ज़िम्मेदारी है। राष्ट्र का निर्माण केवल अधिकारों के उपभोग से नहीं, बल्कि एक जिम्मेदार नागरिक के रूप में अपने कर्तव्यों के निर्वहन से होता है।

'हमारा संविधान, हमारा स्वाभिमान' एक शक्तिशाली संदेश है। यह हमें याद दिलाता है कि हमारा संविधान एक जीवंत दस्तावेज़ है जो समय के साथ बदलता रहा है, लेकिन इसकी मूल भावना अटल है। यह हमारा कर्तव्य है कि हम अपने संविधान के मूल्यों की रक्षा करें, लोकतंत्र को मजबूत करें, और सभी के साथ समानता का व्यवहार करें, ताकि हर भारतीय गर्व के साथ कह सके कि "मेरा संविधान ही मेरा स्वाभिमान है।" Long Essay: Our Constitution, Our Pride—The Core of Indian Identity Hamara Samvidhan, Hamara Swabhiman: The Core of Indian Identity The adoption of the Constitution on November 26, 1949, marked the culmination of India's long journey from colonial rule to self-governance. This date, now celebrated as Constitution Day, reminds us that the freedom we inherited was anchored in a meticulously crafted legal and philosophical framework. The enduring theme, "Hamara Samvidhan, Hamara Swabhiman," perfectly articulates the idea that India's national honor is inseparable from the democratic values and individual rights protected by this supreme law.

The Visionary Framework and Its Architect The task of drafting a constitution for a newly independent nation—divided by language, religion, and deep social hierarchies—was monumental. The Constituent Assembly, comprised of visionary leaders, deliberated for precisely 2 years, 11 months, and 18 days. Leading the crucial Drafting Committee was Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. Ambedkar, a scholar of unmatched caliber and a lifelong champion of social equality, steered the process with a firm resolve to dismantle social injustices. His dedication ensured that the Constitution was not just a political document but a tool for socio-economic revolution. The Constitution establishes India as a Sovereign, Socialist, Secular, Democratic Republic, setting its aims high in the Preamble: to secure Justice, Liberty, Equality, and Fraternity for all its citizens. These four pillars are the bedrock of the 'Swabhiman' (self-respect) every Indian holds.

The Source of Swabhiman: Fundamental Rights The guarantee of Fundamental Rights (Part III) is the most significant source of individual pride and security in India. These rights serve as checks against state power and ensure that every person is treated equally, a radical departure from the hierarchical social structures of the past. Right to Equality (Articles 14-18): This right establishes that all citizens are equal before the law, strictly prohibiting discrimination on the basis of religion, race, caste, sex, or place of birth. For millions, this was the first formal recognition of their inherent human dignity, making this section a direct engine of 'Swabhiman.' Right to Freedom (Article 19): This grants citizens freedom of speech and expression, assembly, association, movement, and the right to practice any profession. This political liberty is crucial for a thriving democracy where citizens can engage in governance and express their dissent without fear. Right to Religious Freedom (Articles 25-28): This protects the freedom of conscience and the right to profess, practice, and propagate any religion. This provision ensures that India’s identity as a secular nation is maintained, fostering respect for its profound diversity.

The Role of Directive Principles and Social Justice Beyond mere political rights, the Constitution includes the Directive Principles of State Policy (DPSP), which instruct the government to strive towards the ideal of a welfare state. This includes securing the right to work, education, and public assistance. Furthermore, provisions like reservation policies (for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes) are the constitutional mechanisms designed by Ambedkar to correct historical injustices and provide genuine equality of opportunity, thereby restoring dignity to marginalized communities. The Reciprocity: Duties and Accountability The essence of "Hamara Swabhiman" lies in reciprocity: pride in our system demands our responsibility. The Constitution provides a set of Fundamental Duties (Article 51-A). These duties balance our rights and bind us to the nation's well-being. They mandate:

Abiding by the Constitution and respecting its ideals.

Upholding and protecting the sovereignty, unity, and integrity of India.

Safeguarding public property and abjuring violence.

Striving towards excellence in all spheres. When citizens adhere to these duties, the democratic framework strengthens, and the guarantee of rights for all is secured. The Constitution of India is a living document, constantly adapting through amendments but retaining its fundamental spirit. Its adoption marked the nation’s transformation from a colonial subject to a dignified republic. Celebrating Constitution Day is, therefore, not just an annual event; it is an ongoing commitment. It is a time for every Indian student to internalize the values of justice, equality, and fraternity, ensuring that we live up to the faith entrusted to us by Dr. Ambedkar and our founders. By valuing the principles of our Constitution, we preserve our collective honor, proving truly that Hamara Samvidhan is indeed Hamara Swabhiman.

हमारा संविधान हमारा स्वाभिमान: विस्तृत निबंध हमारा संविधान, हमारा स्वाभिमान: लोकतंत्र, न्याय और गौरव का पर्व प्रस्तावना: 26 नवंबर का ऐतिहासिक महत्व सम्माननीय अतिथिगण और प्रिय साथियों, आज 26 नवंबर है, वह तारीख जिसने भारत के इतिहास को एक नई दिशा दी। आज हम संविधान दिवस मना रहे हैं, वह दिन जब 1949 में, 2 साल, 11 माह और 18 दिनों के अथक परिश्रम के बाद, हमारी संविधान सभा ने भारत के संविधान को अंगीकार किया। इस अवसर पर, हम 'हमारा संविधान, हमारा स्वाभिमान' की भावना को समझते हैं—यह एक ऐसा विचार है जो हमारी नागरिकता के मूल में गौरव और आत्म-सम्मान की भावना को स्थापित करता है। यह संविधान केवल सरकार चलाने का एक टूलकिट नहीं है; यह वह नैतिक और कानूनी बंधन है जो भारत की अनेकता में एकता को बनाए रखता है। डॉ. अंबेडकर और सामाजिक न्याय का सिद्धांत भारतीय संविधान के निर्माण में डॉ. भीमराव अंबेडकर का योगदान स्वर्ण अक्षरों में लिखा गया है। संविधान सभा की प्रारूप समिति के अध्यक्ष के रूप में, उनका उद्देश्य केवल राजनीतिक स्वतंत्रता लाना नहीं था, बल्कि सामाजिक और आर्थिक न्याय सुनिश्चित करना था। अंबेडकर जी जानते थे कि बिना समानता के स्वतंत्रता का कोई अर्थ नहीं है।

उन्होंने यह सुनिश्चित किया कि संविधान में ऐसे प्रावधान हों जो सदियों से शोषित और वंचित वर्गों को सम्मान और अधिकार दिला सकें। अस्पृश्यता का अंत (अनुच्छेद 17), समानता का अधिकार (अनुच्छेद 14) और शोषण के विरुद्ध अधिकार (अनुच्छेद 23-24) जैसे मौलिक अधिकार, नागरिकों को उनकी जाति या पृष्ठभूमि के आधार पर होने वाले हर अपमान से बचाते हैं। यही प्रावधान, हर भारतीय के स्वाभिमान की सबसे मजबूत गारंटी हैं। संविधान के मूल स्तंभ और हमारा गौरव संविधान की प्रस्तावना भारत के चार आधार स्तंभों को स्पष्ट रूप से दर्शाती है: न्याय (Justice): सामाजिक, आर्थिक और राजनीतिक न्याय की गारंटी। स्वतंत्रता (Liberty): विचारों की अभिव्यक्ति, विश्वास और पूजा की स्वतंत्रता। समानता (Equality): अवसर और प्रतिष्ठा की समानता। बंधुत्व (Fraternity): व्यक्ति की गरिमा और राष्ट्र की एकता सुनिश्चित करने वाली भाईचारा। यही मूल्य हमें विश्व पटल पर गर्व से खड़े होने की शक्ति देते हैं। दुनिया का कोई भी लोकतंत्र इतना विस्तृत और समावेशी संविधान नहीं रखता है। यह संविधान ही है जो देश के प्रधानमंत्री और एक सामान्य नागरिक को कानून की नज़र में बराबर मानता है—और यही सबसे बड़ा स्वाभिमान है।