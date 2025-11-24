UPSC EPFO Admit Card 2025 at upsc.gov.in, Download EPFO APFC Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here Soon

UPSC EPFO Admit Card 2025: Union Public Service Commission is all set to release the e-admit cards for UPSC EPFO Exam 2025 on its official website. As per the earlier trends, the admit card for UPSC EPFO APFC 2025 is used to be released generally 7-10 days before the exam which is scheduled to be held on 30th November 2025. Candidates applied successfully for 230 Enforcement Officer (EO)/Accounts Officer (AO) and Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner (APFC) posts under the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials at the official website-upsc.gov.in.

Students will have to use their login credentials including registration number or roll number in order to download UPSC EPFO Admit Card 2025. You can download the hall ticket directly through the link given below-