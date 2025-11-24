UPSC EPFO Admit Card 2025 at upsc.gov.in, Download EPFO APFC Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here Soon

UPSC EPFO Admit Card 2025: Union Public Service Commission is all set to release the e-admit cards for UPSC EPFO Exam 2025 on its official website. As per the earlier trends, the admit card for UPSC EPFO APFC 2025 is used to be released generally 7-10 days before the exam which is scheduled to be held on 30th November 2025. Candidates applied successfully for 230 Enforcement Officer (EO)/Accounts Officer (AO) and Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner (APFC) posts under the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials at the official website-upsc.gov.in.
Students will have to use their login credentials including registration number or roll number in order to download UPSC EPFO Admit Card 2025. You can download the hall ticket directly through the link given below-
UPSC EPFO Admit Card 2025 Overview
A total of 230 Enforcement Officer (EO)/Accounts Officer (AO) and Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner (APFC) posts are to be filled under the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) through the recruitment drive. Candidates can check the brief details about the exam in the table given below:
|Name of the Exam Body
|Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)
|Name of the Recruitment Body
|Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation
|Name of the Post
|Enforcement Officer (EO), Accounts Officer (AO), and Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner (APFC)
|Vacancies
|230
|Type
|Admit Card
|UPSC AO EO APFC Exam Date 2025
|30th November 2025
|UPSC AO EO APFC Admit Card Status
|Soon
|Official Website
|www.upsc.gov.in
How to Download UPSC EPFO Admit Card 2025?
Candidates can follow the steps provided to download the admit card from the website of the commission
- Go to the official site of UPSC - upsc.gov.in
- Visit 'Admit Card' Tab and then 'E-Admit Cards for various Examinations of UPSC'
- Now, click on 'Download' given against 'Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer and/or Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner, EPFO,2025 on the home page.
- Go to 'Click Here'
- Read the instructions and click on ‘Yes'
- A login page will be opened where you are required to enter the ‘Registration Id/Application No’ or ‘Roll Number’ option.
- Click on the 'Submit' Button.
- Download ‘UPSC EPFO EO AO APFC Admit Card’
