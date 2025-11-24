BIhar STET Answer Key 2025
UPSC EPFO Admit Card 2025 at upsc.gov.in, Download EPFO APFC Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here Soon

By Manish Kumar
Nov 24, 2025

UPSC EPFO Admit Card 2025 Download:  Union Public Service Commission is likely to soon release the e-admit cards for UPSC EPFO Exam 2025 on its official website. Exam is scheduled to be held on 30th November 2025 for 230 Enforcement Officer (EO)/Accounts Officer (AO) and Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner (APFC) posts. Check all details here. 

UPSC EPFO Admit Card 2025: Union Public Service Commission is all set to release the e-admit cards for UPSC EPFO Exam 2025 on its official website. As per the earlier trends, the admit card for UPSC EPFO APFC 2025 is used to be released generally 7-10 days before the exam which is scheduled to be held on 30th November 2025. Candidates applied successfully for 230 Enforcement Officer (EO)/Accounts Officer (AO) and Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner (APFC) posts under the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials at the official website-upsc.gov.in.

Students will have to use their login credentials including registration number or roll number in order to download UPSC EPFO Admit Card 2025. You can download the hall ticket directly through the link given below- 

UPSC EPFO Admit Card 2025 Overview

A total of 230 Enforcement Officer (EO)/Accounts Officer (AO) and Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner (APFC) posts are to be filled under the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) through the recruitment drive. Candidates can check the brief details about the exam in the table given below:

Name of the Exam Body Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)
Name of the Recruitment Body Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation
Name of the Post Enforcement Officer (EO),  Accounts Officer (AO), and Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner (APFC)
Vacancies 230
Type Admit Card
UPSC AO EO APFC Exam Date 2025  30th November 2025
UPSC AO EO APFC Admit Card Status  Soon
Official Website www.upsc.gov.in

How to Download UPSC EPFO Admit Card 2025?

Candidates can follow the steps provided to download the admit card from the website of the commission

  • Go to the official site of UPSC - upsc.gov.in
  • Visit 'Admit Card' Tab and then 'E-Admit Cards for various Examinations of UPSC'
  • Now, click on 'Download' given against 'Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer and/or Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner, EPFO,2025 on the home page.
  • Go to 'Click Here'
  • Read the instructions and click on ‘Yes'
  • A login page will be opened where you are required to enter the ‘Registration Id/Application No’ or ‘Roll Number’ option.
  • Click on the 'Submit' Button.
  • Download ‘UPSC EPFO EO AO APFC Admit Card’

FAQs

  • UPSC EPFO Admit Card 2025 Link?
    +
    Once released, candidates will get the UPSC EPFO Admit Card 2025 Link at the official website of  Union Public Service Commission -https://upsc.gov.in.
  • Where to Download UPSC EPFO Admit Card 2025?
    +
    Once released, candidates will be able to download the UPSC EPFO Admit Card 2025 at the official website of Union Public Service Commission -https://upsc.gov.in.
  • Is UPSC EPFO Admit Card 2025 Released or Not?
    +
    As of now, the UPSC EPFO Admit Card 2025 has not been released yet on the official website. However, it is expected that the link to download the same will be available soon on the official website. 

