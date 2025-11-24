BIhar STET Answer Key 2025 OUT
Punjab NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result OUT at bfuhs.ac.in; Direct Link Here

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Nov 24, 2025, 18:10 IST

The Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) has released the Punjab NEET PG Counselling 2025 round 1 seat allotment result today, November 24, 2025. Registered candidates can check and download the PDF from the official website at bfuhs.ac.in.

Key Points

  • Registered candidates can check and download the PDF from the official website.
  • The official website is bfuhs.ac.in.

Punjab NEET PG Counselling 2025: The Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) has released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) Counselling 2025 round 1 seat allotment result today, November 24, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check their allotment status at bfuhs.ac.in. Students who appeared and registered for the seat allotment can download the PDF online. 

Punjab NEET PG Counselling 2025 Key Highlights

Check the following table carrying the important details of Punjab NEET PG Counselling 2025: 

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

Punjab NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 

Exam name 

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)

Board name 

Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS)

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

bfuhs.ac.in

State 

Punjab 

Level 

Postgraduate (PG) 

Stream 

Medical

Dental 

Programmes 

Doctor of Medicine (MD)

Master of Surgery (MS)

Ultrasonography

Postgraduate Diploma in Sonography and Diagnostic Medical Sonography (PG DSM)

Diplomate of National Board (DNB)

Provisional Allotment Result release date 

November 24, 2025

DIRECT LINK -  Punjab NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result PDF

Punjab NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Schedule 

Candidates can check the round 1 admission dates here: 

Events 

Dates 

Provisional Allotment Result release date 

November 24, 2025

Submission of objection to provisional allotment last date

November 25, 2025

Institute Reporting to allotted colleges/hospitals 

November 28 - December 3, 2025

