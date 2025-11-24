Punjab NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result OUT at bfuhs.ac.in; Direct Link Here

Punjab NEET PG Counselling 2025: The Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) has released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) Counselling 2025 round 1 seat allotment result today, November 24, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check their allotment status at bfuhs.ac.in. Students who appeared and registered for the seat allotment can download the PDF online.

Punjab NEET PG Counselling 2025 Key Highlights

Check the following table carrying the important details of Punjab NEET PG Counselling 2025: