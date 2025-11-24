Punjab NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result OUT at bfuhs.ac.in; Direct Link Here

Key Points
- Punjab NEET PG Counselling 2025 round 1 seat allotment result released today, November 24, 2025
- Registered candidates can check and download the PDF from the official website.
- The official website is bfuhs.ac.in.
Punjab NEET PG Counselling 2025: The Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) has released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) Counselling 2025 round 1 seat allotment result today, November 24, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check their allotment status at bfuhs.ac.in. Students who appeared and registered for the seat allotment can download the PDF online.
Punjab NEET PG Counselling 2025 Key Highlights
Check the following table carrying the important details of Punjab NEET PG Counselling 2025:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
Punjab NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result
|
Exam name
|
National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)
|
Board name
|
Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS)
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
bfuhs.ac.in
|
State
|
Punjab
|
Level
|
Postgraduate (PG)
|
Stream
|
Medical
Dental
|
Programmes
|
Doctor of Medicine (MD)
Master of Surgery (MS)
Ultrasonography
Postgraduate Diploma in Sonography and Diagnostic Medical Sonography (PG DSM)
Diplomate of National Board (DNB)
|
Provisional Allotment Result release date
|
November 24, 2025
DIRECT LINK - Punjab NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result PDF
Punjab NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Schedule
Candidates can check the round 1 admission dates here:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Provisional Allotment Result release date
|
November 24, 2025
|
Submission of objection to provisional allotment last date
|
November 25, 2025
|
Institute Reporting to allotted colleges/hospitals
|
November 28 - December 3, 2025
