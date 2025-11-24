JAC 10th, 12th Exam 2026: Jharkhand Board Inter, Matric Exam Dates Soon at jac.jharkhand.gov.in; Check Important Details Here

JAC Exam Date 2026: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will announce the Jharkhand Board Class 10th and 12th Exam dates soon. According to past year trends, the board is expected to release the schedule in late November or early December 2025. Candidates in class 10th and 12th preparing to appear for the exams next year must visit the official website to look for the timetable at jac.jharkhand.gov.in. The schedule will be available in PDF for all students to access.

JAC Board Exam 2026 Key Highlights

Check the following table carrying the important details related to JAC Board Exam 2026: