JAC 10th, 12th Exam 2026: Jharkhand Board Inter, Matric Exam Dates Soon at jac.jharkhand.gov.in; Check Important Details Here

Key Points
- The Jharkhand Academic Council will soon announce the 2026 Class 10th and 12th exam dates.
- Based on past trends, the schedule is expected in late November or early December 2025.
- Students can find the PDF timetable on the official website at jac.jharkhand.gov.in.
JAC Exam Date 2026: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will announce the Jharkhand Board Class 10th and 12th Exam dates soon. According to past year trends, the board is expected to release the schedule in late November or early December 2025. Candidates in class 10th and 12th preparing to appear for the exams next year must visit the official website to look for the timetable at jac.jharkhand.gov.in. The schedule will be available in PDF for all students to access.
JAC Board Exam 2026 Key Highlights
Check the following table carrying the important details related to JAC Board Exam 2026:
|Overview
|Details
|Event name
|Jharkhand Board Class 10th and 12th Exam dates
|Exam name
|JAC 10th Matric Examination 2026JAC 12th Inter Examination 2026
|Board name
|Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC)
|Academic year
|2025-26
|Official website
|jac.jharkhand.gov.in
|Exam portal
|jacexamportal.in
|State
|Jharkhand
|Classes
|10 Matric12 Intermediate
|Frequency
|Annual
|Scale
|Statewide
How to check JAC 10th Matric/ 12th Inter Date Sheet 2026?
Candidates will need to visit the official website of the JAC board to check for their relevant class’ datesheet by following the mentioned instructions:
- Visit the official website at jac.jharkhand.gov.in or jacexamportal.in
- Click on the new link for 'JAC Class 10th Time Table 2026' or ‘JAC Class 12th Time Table 2026’ link
- Check the details and dates
- Download for exam references
